Lincoln Park refreshed

I drove by Lincoln Park today. I was in awe of all of the construction and how the grass from my viewpoint was all gone. If you live in Albany, you definitely have memories of your time at Lincoln Park. I remember the first time I saw it and wondered why it was shaped like a toilet bowl. Sledding down the hill was awesome and walking up to do it again was exciting. It was cold and fun. After the fifth or sixth time, you were tired and over it. The first time you played baseball or softball as a kid and the last time as an adult. You might have learned to play soccer in the park or was a spectator for the aforementioned sports. Those super hot days, the pool was welcomed relief, even though it was packed with people from around the city. University at Albany used to have concerts in Lincoln Park. It was crazy fun seeing famous bands like The Spin Doctors and dozens of local bands in the summer.

Now the park is torn up. It is a large construction project that is supposed to correct environmental issues that will keep the mighty Hudson River clean.

Once the pipes are in, there will be new soil and grass for the pristine sports fields and newly paved roads. there will be new lights and signage. There will be new basketball courts across Eagle Street. The usage of the new Lincoln Park should rise exponentially. I look forward to seeing the results of this beautification project.

Gas experience

Are you checking the region to find out which gas station has the cheapest price? It's a great idea except if you are low on gas and the gas station is further than you would like to drive to fill up your tank. Once you get there, you are going to wait in a long line; hoping that the person in front of you is not going to be a giant PITA and salty language will probably be exchanged. You will have to turn your car off to save gas, so you don't run out before you get to the pump. Is it worth the hassle to save a few cents? The answers are yes and no. It is up to the individual to figure it out. The biggest question is why are gas prices ridiculously high? Isn't there someone out in an OPEC nation that can hook us up? I have to plan where I'm going for the day prior to leaving the house. Groceries have to be purchased and what errands can be accomplished, so I don't have to go back out. I know I could support my local restaurants by ordering takeout or receive delivery from the grocery store. I don't want to pay the extra surcharges. I guess it is true, we all have got to pay to play.

Warren County man fundraises for local theatres

Andrew O'Rourke, who goes by Andy is a local actor in Warren County. Andy decided that he wanted to spread some joy this holiday season and give back to a specific part of the community. Andy loves theatre and the arts. During the pandemic, the Capital District theater community has been hit very hard. Actors, stage managers, lighting and sound engineers, directors, playwrights, concessions and the audiences were stalled. The theatre communities were dormant for in person plays, while some were able to pivot and have an online presence for their fans. Most of the theatre organizations have started to reopen, but at a monetary deficit. Normal fundraising activities that would have occurred during their stage play or musical theater seasons was curtailed. Andy wanted to fundraise and really make it fun. He contacted Custom Ink, an online fundraising platform and designed a few t-shirts in different colors and a hoodie. He asked the company to add a donation button as an option for people who would like to donate instead of purchasing clothes.

Vote for the others

Well, November is coming on strong and our civic duty is upon us. It's called voting. With the myriad of colored political signs littering street corners and country road sides silently yelling at you to vote for a particular candidate; it is annoying but part of adulting.

Halloween Candy discounts on the way, YES!

Large size or fun size candy is going on sale this weekend and not at full price. Yes! It is going to be at my favorite price, discounted! The bigger the percentage off, the better. I am gleeful to see any percent. The ultimate discount would be ninety percent. I don't think I have ever seen a ninety percent off sign on candy. I'm pretty sure the highest percentage that I've seen is seventy-five percent off. Oh, wait, I think I have seen a ninety percent off sign; if the store is going out of business. Of course, the candy is sold out.

Gee, is this gentrification?

Albany, New York is the capital of the Empire State. It's a diverse small city with elements of good and bad, but overall it is a city that is yearning for greatness. The city is earning some style points by having a new business move into its environs. Hattie's Restaurant, a popular Saratoga Springs soul food eatery will open on Madison Avenue in Albany. Formerly owned by an African American couple, Hattie's will occupy the former venerable Lombardo's restaurant. Lombardo's has been closed for more than a few years and if those walls could reveal all the political, social and personal deals that were made in those booths, the history of some notable people, businesses and the city at large would be very different. The South End has been looking rugged for years with boarded up storefronts and restaurants. The long standing visage has been potholed streets, dusty sidewalks and tired looking facades. It was home to one of last year's many Black Lives Matter's protests. It is the current home of Historic Cherry Hill, Albany Housing Authority, Schuyler Mansion, Albany County Board of Elections, police, fire and other small and corporate businesses. This once thriving community has been surviving in dim wattage. The announcement of Hattie's has put a smile on many faces and created a buzz in the Capital District. Is this a start of some great things to happen in Albany, New York? Is this the first breath of fresh air off of South Pearl Street? Will Albany become cool?

