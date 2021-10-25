White Evangelical Numbers are Dwindling

Why the Christian Church is Suffering

Photo by Emily Park on Unsplash

The modern Evangelical church is on the decline. Most specifically, the migration of white evangelicals away from the faith is staggering. According to this report from The Washington Post, white evangelicals made up 23 percent of the population in 2006. That number has dropped to 14.5 percent. Why is the evangelical church hemorrhaging members? There are many causes, but several of them scream out at us.

Nationalism over Faith

There was a massive panic attack among white evangelicals when Barack Obama was elected president in 2008. Since most white evangelicals vote conservative, this was a major setback. Obama’s policies were seen by many on the right as socialist, designed to bring down traditional American values and turn us into a liberal utopia.

The right did everything they could to prove that Obama was a faulty candidate. They tried to disprove his American citizenship, questioned his ties to domestic terrorists, and rallied against his religious convictions. They did this while vehemently denying that race had anything to do with it, using phrases like “I see no color” when being questioned about it.

During this time, I was a member of a small Southern Baptist church, the same one I had been attending since I was eight years old. I was 34 years old and was deeply entrenched in the conservative movement. I listened to conservative radio pundits, including Glenn Beck, Sean Hannity, and Rush Limbaugh. Our television was always on Fox News, and I bought my children pocket-sized constitutions to carry around with them. I firmly believed that an Obama presidency would destroy the country, and tried to convince my ex-husband that we should stock up on dehydrated food and water.

As Obama’s presidency continued, I began to notice some strange things. The country didn’t explode. As a matter of fact, it began to thrive. My husband's income went up, and I began to look forward to Obama’s press conferences. His attitude, his care for the country, and his passion were evident. He began to grow on me.

I had to keep this a secret, of course. I lived in the heart of the Bible Belt where Obama’s name was akin to Satan himself. But yet, I found myself turning to different news channels to hear differing opinions. I began researching on my own, not content with the right-wing messages I was hearing. And the message that caused me the most concern was the panic amongst evangelicals that Obama was going to change our way of life. This is when I began to question the motives behind the evangelical scramble to rid the country of progressive politics. It seemed to be less about religious convictions, and more about the American flag, football on Sundays, and gun rights. What did any of this have to do with religion?

Right-wing pundits and talk show hosts kept up the pace throughout the Obama presidency, beating the right into a fervor that ushered in the rise of Donald Trump. And white evangelicals were there, leading the charge. They spewed hatred against Hillary Clinton that shocked me. In an attempt to guarantee she would never hold the office, they supported a man who was as far from Christianity as is humanly possible. Trump, whose life story makes a complete mockery of Christian morals, gained a huge evangelical following and led to the greatest division among our country since the Civil War.

This love affair between evangelicals and Trump has revealed what is at the heart of the modern evangelical church: the desire to hold onto “their America” at all costs, religion be damned. The most disturbing part of the whole movement was the fact that evangelicals made excuses for his behavior. They tried to justify it by saying things like, “God uses imperfect people to fulfill his purpose”. What?

As Donald Trump systematically began to tear down everything he could in this country to ensure the rich were protected, evangelicals began posting memes on Facebook depicting him as being protected by Jesus himself. These memes morphed into Trump appearing Christlike. Evangelicals turned Donald Trump, a womanizer, and a cheat, into an idol. And they did it in the name of religion.

I heard the argument that evangelicals should have supported Biden in the election since he is a practicing Christian and takes his religion very seriously. Here is the main issue with that. President Biden is a Catholic, and evangelicals do not believe Catholics are ‘true Christians’. They believe they will wind up in hell along with the Jehovah’s Witnesses, Mormons, and any other faith that does not interpret the Bible exactly the way they do.

The Rabid Focus on Homosexuality

To an evangelical, it is impossible to love God and be gay. This goes for anyone belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community. There is no other way that is anointed by God than to be straight. It is an evangelical belief that homosexuality is a sin, and thereby can be cured by faith and prayer.

Homosexuality is an easy “sin” for evangelicals to latch onto. There are so many sins actually listed in the Bible, but the evangelical church shies away from those, mainly because the majority of their congregations are guilty of them. Gluttony, greed, premarital sex, and gossip are listed in scripture as being sin, but those topics fail to draw in crowds. When the majority of your congregations are made up of cis white people, preaching about the evils of homosexuality allows them to turn the focus on those on the outside of their doors, and diverts attention away from those warming the pews on Sunday morning. They pin their whole religious movement on a topic that Jesus never discussed.

Women in Authority

This one is a whopper. I spent over 40 years in an evangelical church, and the one indisputable fact was that women are relegated to helpers. We were not allowed to lead classes with men, we were to follow our husband’s lead, and we were never allowed to be ministers. That was man’s work. We were expected to serve the meals, change the diapers, and lead the children in Christmas plays. I firmly believed this and practiced it wholeheartedly, until I was assaulted by an elder in my church. Thankfully I didn’t endure a physical assault. Instead, I was subjected to a verbal description of a sexual interaction between this elder and his wife that was so graphic I was left completely devastated. I had known this person my entire life and looked up to them as a pillar in our church. This experience drove me into a deep depression, and I still suffer flashbacks over a decade later. I reported it to our deacons, confident that I would receive some counseling, and that the offender would be reprimanded. Instead, it was swept under the rug. This person, tears in their eyes, stood in front of a clueless congregation one Sunday morning and begged “someone” for forgiveness for “using bad judgment”. The congregation had no clue what was going on, so they surrounded the offender and prayed with them, asking God to bring them comfort. Meanwhile, I sat in my usual seat four rows from the front, stunned at what was happening. The deacons, men whom I had trusted with my deepest secret, never said a word to me. None of them offered me any comfort or guidance. They praised this offender for being brave and humble to admit their wrongdoings. I was completely forgotten, chalked up to some hysterical woman who took things out of context. The nightmares still come occasionally, but I am thankful for a therapist who helped me heal. Nobody in my church even thought I was worth calling.

The evangelical church spends countless money fighting abortion. There are lobbyists who focus on abolishing Roe v Wade, and the passing of the recent anti-abortion law in Texas is a direct result of this. Meanwhile, sexual exploitation is completely ignored. Women are instructed to please their husbands. Not in the mood? It doesn’t matter. Your job as a wife is to keep your husband happy in the bedroom, which means that you will put out even when you don’t want to. Gotta keep the men happy, ladies. Women in the church are instructed to forgive their husbands for marital indiscretions in order to preserve the family but left to fend for themselves as they try to heal from the betrayal. Teenage girls have classes on purity while the boys get to play dodgeball. Girls are taught to be modest so they won’t tempt boys to sin. Nothing is ever said to the boys to respect women and keep their eyes to themselves. Men are portrayed simultaneously as the anointed leaders of the church and mindless sex-driven animals who can’t control themselves if they see a woman in a low-cut dress. This type of hypocrisy leads to a skewed view of sex and sends many women into relationships where they are abused and considered second-class citizens.

Deconstruction and the Future of the Evangelical Church

There isn’t a textbook definition of deconstruction, because it is different for each person who goes through it. For me, it meant leaving the church to spend a lot of time in deep introspection. I had to dismantle my belief system completely in order to rebuild it into something I believe is more Christlike. I’m not there yet, but I am finding the journey to be comforting. For some, they will continue to attend church, but ignore the teachings they find problematic. For others, they will dive into research, reading everything they can get their hands on. And for others, they will leave faith completely, abandoning a belief in a higher power altogether.

The response of the evangelical church is to say that we were never Christians at all. They say that we are the seed that was scattered and eaten by the birds before we could take root. We are left behind, forgotten. If we question the teachings, we are told we need to pray to strengthen our faith. Questioning is for the lost. We are to believe their interpretation of scripture without question, and we are to follow the path set before us and not deviate from it. This philosophy forces us to become mindless followers of men who have determined they know more about God than we could ever know.

Finding Your Truth

If you find yourself on a deconstruction path, welcome. There are so many of us on this path who will walk with you as you find yourself again. If you are like me and spent your entire life in an evangelical church, the shock of leaving it behind can be overwhelming, but I promise you there is light. You and I may disagree on things, but that’s the beauty of becoming a person who thinks for yourself. When you leave behind a strict dogma and allow yourself to find your own way, you become much more tolerant of others. You begin to recognize the complexities of life and how each person arrives at their own conclusions. We all find our own truth, and when we do, we gain respect for those who think differently than we do. We can learn from others because we develop strength from the fact that we may not be right all the time. We gain confidence in our unsurety, and we actually listen to those who have differing opinions. In other words, we become better humans.