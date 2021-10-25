When Do the Mean Girls Grow Up?

Hint: They Don’t

“There are two kinds of evil people in this world. Those who do evil stuff and those who see evil stuff being done and don’t try to stop it.”

— Janis Ian — Mean Girls

We all had to deal with cliques in school. We were either the victim of one, or we were part of the groups that terrorized other kids. It’s almost like a rite of passage as we make our way through the education system. In middle school, I had frizzy hair that made its way into the room before I did, horrible acne, braces, and I was on the pudgy side. Not to mention the fact that I was the only child to parents who were determined to dress me like Laura in Little House on the Prairie to “protect my modesty”, and you can bet which side of the clique battle I fell on. Oh, and I was in band and chorus, so…yeah. Cool, I was not.

As I passed from high school into college, I hoped that the days had passed where I would be bullied just for not having the right shoes or the latest hairstyle. It was college, for goodness sake. The halls of learning and enlightenment. Surely I would be treated as a colleague by my peers. I would finally shine in the world of academia.

Yeah…no.

I attended college close to home, which means that I had classes and lived in dorms with a lot of my former high school classmates, so the cliques just changed school colors and added Greek letters to their sweaters.

You would think, as we all age, have kids, and move onto careers, that the clique mentality would finally give up the ghost. By the time we hit our forties, we should be past all that, right?

Well, not so fast.

Listen, work is hard enough without dealing with office troublemakers. According to this article , there are at least five distinct troublemaker types that exist in the workplace. I’m sure there are more, but let’s start with these:

The Plotter — These people like to recruit others to take part in their plans to cause disruption at work. They do this so they will have someone to blame when they get caught. These guys just do it for the hell of it, like they get off on stirring up trouble.

The Tease — These folks use charm to flirt with those in power to try to gain the upper hand.

The Gossip — We all know this one. Every workplace has one. Remember the scene in 9 To 5, where Roz hid in the bathroom and wrote down everything Violet, Judy, and Doralee were talking about on a roll of toilet paper? (If you haven’t seen 9 To 5, watch it immediately. Life-changing.) Don’t ever tell this person anything about you, even things that may seem innocent. The Gossip can turn any information around and use it against you.

The Escape Artist — The pass the buck expert. This one will shift the blame on anyone and everyone, never taking ownership for anything they do wrong.

The Know-It-All — The ultimate in office horror. They think they know all about their job, all about yours, and could run the company better than the CEO. They aren’t shy about offering their opinions, and they are usually all talk and no action. These are the ones we all dread, and the ones that are the easiest to spot.

Why Can’t We All Just Get Along?

It’s human nature to want to be better than others. We all want to be known as the best at something, even if we say we don’t. This innate desire manifests in some pretty ugly ways in people who are old enough to know better. But here in the good old US of A, we laud bullying as “good business”. We harass co-workers, force subordinates to work ridiculous hours for low pay, all while berating those who fall below us on the corporate ladder, fooling ourselves into believing it increases the bottom line.

Truth is, we do it because we’re scared.

Scared that someone will be better at our job than we are. Scared that we will be surpassed, left behind. Scared that the boss will like our co-worker’s idea better, scared that someone else will get the accolades.

We are scared of being forgotten.

So, instead of showing kindness to a struggling co-worker, we belittle. Instead of offering to help, we berate. Instead of asking how someone is, we talk about them behind their back.

We do anything we can to get to the front of the line, to stand out, to be “the best”.

But at what cost? When is the taunting, the teasing, the gossiping enough? When do we realize that our actions are causing pain to others? And even more importantly, when do we care?

I don’t even pretend to know how to fix this problem, especially since I face it on the daily, but I think I know what I’m going to try.

I’m just going to be kind.

That’s it. That’s all I’ve got.

No slogans, no five-bullet-point list guaranteed to change your company culture.

Just kindness.

Because in the end, I know that if I stay true to myself, if I can look myself in the mirror and know I approached my co-workers with compassion and kindness, I’ve done all I can do.

It’s all any of us can do.