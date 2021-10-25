The Outdated Gender Binary

It's Time to Let it Go

My oldest just celebrated their 23rd birthday. The first thing that went through my mind was, “I’m too young to have a 23-year-old”. (I’m not, by the way, but it makes me feel good to say it.)

My second thought focused on the insane changes that my oldest has gone through in those 23 years of life.

We had an ultrasound to determine sex. There was no doubt that baby was a boy, so we prepared. Blue clothes, boy decor, boy name, nothing that could be considered “girly”. Imagine our surprise when, after 14 hours of labor, baby entered the world...as a girl.

We went into panic mode. To say we were unprepared is the world’s biggest understatement. We came up with a name right there in the delivery room. My Jacob Wayne became Laura Jaymes.

They were always a serious child. Polite, well-behaved…the perfect kid. Much more interested in dead bugs, science kits, and playing with boy cousins. Dolls were present but were mostly ignored. I would be much more likely to find a turtle skeleton in their bedroom than a Barbie doll.

But we tried to push the girly stuff. Pink dresses, pink bedroom, pink…everything. We did the cute hairstyles, the nail polish. And for the most part, it worked. They managed to make the girl thing work.

But moms just know, don’t we? We know when something is not right.

I always knew that there was something different about my Laura. My polite, well-behaved child seemed sad, but I couldn’t put my finger on it.

Now, I should preface this by saying I have always been a “tomboy”. My mother could tell you a million stories of my very unorthodox childhood, from finding frogs in the pockets of my overalls, to my propensity to make massive mud pies in the backyard. I was rough and tumble, much more interested in flipping rocks over to search for crawdads than I was to get my face washed and put on nice clothes. Even today, I can burp as loud as anyone, I think jewelry is fine on other people, and makeup is becoming less and less prevalent in my life.

Laura made it through school and grew into an amazing adult. They began to find their way in the world, made some fantastic friends, and finally felt the freedom to figure out just what made them tick.

The pandemic changed so much for everyone, but one unexpected result in those months of isolation was the ability for all of us to let down our guards a bit. Most of us transitioned to working from home, where we wore business shirts and sweatpants. We began to experience freedom from the social norms that had always been present in our lives. Spending so much time alone forced many of us to examine ourselves, to see what we are really like, and not what we project onto society. And what many of us discovered is that societal norms are pretty useless in the grand scheme of things.

Laura began to morph during this time, changing clothing and hairstyles, foregoing makeup. To be honest, they began to look like the kid I always knew. It was refreshing.

When they came out as trans, I was scared. Not scared of my child, but scared FOR my child. What kind of world would they find themselves in? Would they be harmed physically, emotionally…both?

The prayer of every momma on the planet is that her children are safe and happy. What if I couldn’t protect my child from the evils of ignorance?

I lost myself in research, which is my habit when I feel stressed. If an unexpected situation arises, I’ll read every article, talk to every person, and watch every documentary until I can answer all the questions. This was no different. And I found out some pretty awesome stuff. All of the research boiled down to the fact that gender is a societal construct, and biological sex is much more complicated than sending kids home from the hospital in pink or blue clothes.

Now, as I look at the leftover birthday cake on my kitchen counter, I have come to a realization.

It doesn’t matter.

Don’t get me wrong. The science is important. Research is vital to understanding how our bodies work, how our brains develop in vitro. I don’t want to seem dismissive. The work that researchers are doing into gender can literally save the lives of countless people who struggle with their identities, and I applaud them for their efforts. I look forward to each new study that is published and will devour all of them.

My point is this: the research will reveal what it will. People will accept those who identify as trans or nonbinary or they won’t. None of it will change the fact that, for the first time in the life of my firstborn, they are comfortable in their own skin. The light that radiates from their face is unlike anything I’ve ever seen. They laugh all the time now, they look for ways to make others happy. They are at peace.

Life is a journey of transitions, so in that aspect, we can all identify. The person my child is at 23 is not the same person they will be at 43. And, if I am allowed to live that long, I can’t wait to see what they develop into. But on one point I will stand firm: I will always respect their choices as it concerns their own identity and expression.

So, for me, the gender binary is dead. My name is Carol, and my pronouns are she/her.

My oldest is Jaymes, and their pronouns are he/him. And I’ve never been more proud of him in hizs whole life. His bravery, his willingness to put up with the snide comments, the blatant use of his dead name, the way he carries himself, not caring what others think. I wish I could be more like that. Talk about a role model.