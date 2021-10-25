Beyond Happy

How to Attract the Things that Bring You Joy

Photo by Myles Tan on Unsplash

I was mindlessly scrolling TikTok the other day.

I know, not a very productive thing to do, but sometimes I need to shut off my brain for a while and watch silly internet videos. Sue me.

Anyway, as I was scrolling, I came across a video that was raving about an affirmation the creator had been reciting to themselves for a couple of weeks. They were shocked at how many opportunities had come along since they had been repeating this phrase:

I don’t chase, I attract. Whatever belongs to me will simply find me.

I decided to give it a try. The power of positive thinking and all that, you know? Within two weeks of reciting it to myself every morning when I woke up, and every night before I went to sleep, some pretty amazing things happened. I gained the courage to leave a horrible job. I was presented with the opportunity to write more and get paid for it. I gained more Medium followers and started writing for a couple of publications. I began to feel more confident in my abilities, and I started looking for opportunities that were out of my comfort zone.

In other words, I began to see real, tangible changes in my life.

I was raised in a strict religious setting, so positive affirmations were not understood or promoted. We were to depend on God for everything, place ourselves last. We were taught that we were depraved, beyond hope, and the only way to be whole was to follow the teachings of the Bible. Our hymns spoke about how we were lower than worms, destined for hell, and none of us contained any good on our own.

Not a lot of positivity there.

I spent my childhood, and a large part of my adulthood, terrified of death. Thinking back on it, this seems to fly in the face of the peace that was supposed to accompany the faith I was raised in. If my faith held all the answers to the afterlife, why was I so miserable?

By the time I hit my mid-forties, I finally realized something. The faith I had been raised in focused solely on what happens to us when we die. Suffering during life was part of the package. In fact, the more we suffered on the Earth, the greater Heaven would be. We were so focused on the afterlife that we forgot about the life we were living.

The suffering of all kinds was attributed to the devil. Lose your job? The devil was waging war against you because of your faith. Having marriage problems? You weren’t trusting God to lead your family, and giving the devil a foothold. Struggling with addiction or affliction of any kind? Sin was ruling your life. The devil was the ultimate adversary and his only purpose in creation was to destroy as many true believers as possible.

This theology left me on edge, terrified that I wasn't doing enough to “win people for the kingdom”. I prayed constantly for salvation, begged God to assure me that I was doing the right thing. I felt inadequate, flawed, less than.

One lesson that was constantly taught in Bible studies and Sunday School classes was the difference between happiness and true joy. Happiness was of the world, fleeting. True joy only came from God. We were to pursue joy through study, prayer, and service. Even using the word “happiness” could garner a glare from a teacher or pastor. Happiness is what sinners looked for. Joy is eternal.

Don’t get me wrong. I know people who follow this belief system and seem to thrive in it. But for many of us, this way of thinking led to anxiety, depression, and quite a few therapy bills. I was a wreck. Ultimately, I left the faith altogether, and that’s when I began to realize that what I had been taught was affecting me in ways I didn’t even realize.

According to this article, happiness is linked to the external. We look for happiness in intangible things like food, or shopping, or riding roller coasters. These things give us a momentary buzz, a chemical reaction that gives us a rush. Joy, on the other hand, comes from an internal source. It is the way we walk through life, feeling content despite our temporary circumstances. In my religious upbringing, I was taught that the only way to cultivate joy was through a religious experience, but that isn’t necessarily true. Here are some ways to bring more joy to your life, regardless of your current situation or religious beliefs:

Meditate — Learn how to spend time alone, and focus on quieting your mind. Focus on the things that bring you a feeling of peace. Does walking on the beach make you feel calm? How about spending time with loved ones or friends? Try turning off the TV, silencing your phone, and sit with yourself for a while. Clear your mind clutter and just be in the moment.

Stop Scrolling — Social media can be an awesome thing. You can stay in touch with people, learn new things, and watch silly cat videos. But now and then, learn to unplug. Go for a walk and listen to the sounds around you. Don’t post about every pumpkin spice latte or chocolate lava cake. Go off the grid and see how much calmer life can be without the endless chatter of Facebook or Instagram.

Practice Gratitude — If you like to write, keep a journal. Jot down things you see during the day that make you smile. If you don’t write, take photos, and spend some time looking through them. Gratitude is better when it is in action, so find ways to show kindness to others. Let someone cut line at the supermarket, let someone into traffic, or smile at your neighbor. The more kindness you show, the more joy you will experience.

The more you feed what gives you joy, the better able you are to deal with situations that rob you of happiness. If you can separate the tangible from the intangible, you will be able to settle your mind and draw from your internal joy when you are facing unhappy situations.

I don’t have all the answers. To be perfectly honest, I don’t have a clue about life the majority of the time. One thing I have learned though is that fear, loneliness, rejection, and sadness are all part of the human experience. Cultivating joy amid these emotions can sometimes feel impossible, but it is worth the effort.