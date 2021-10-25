The 40-Hour Work Week is Dead

The Changing Face of Work

Being overwhelmed is often as unproductive as doing nothing, and is far more unpleasant. Being selective — doing less — is the path of the productive. Focus on the important few and ignore the rest.

― Timothy Ferriss, The 4-Hour Workweek

I hate my job.

There. I said it.

No take-backs.

For so many of us, the endless cycle of getting up, going to a job that zaps you of your energy, creativity, and your very soul is the only way we have to keep a roof over our heads and food in our tummies.

And it sucks.

I’m not whining. I’m simply stating a fact.

The pandemic revealed so much about this country. It revealed who the true heroes are; the frontline healthcare workers who never considered their own safety to protect yours. The grocery store clerks who showed up to make sure you had access to food. Vaccine developers who managed to get a vaccine to the market even through the endless parade of Covid deniers and conspiracy theorists.

It also revealed just how productive we can be away from the time clock. Projects were completed, deals were done, and emails were read. Office workers were able to do their jobs from their kitchen counters without missing a beat.

One of the biggest discoveries I made while working from home was how much of the day is actually wasted working from an office. Think about it. You get up two hours before work to get ready and sit in traffic. When you get there, you have to listen to your coworkers drone on about their weekends, or their kids, or how long it took them to mow their yard. By the time you finally get to your desk, you have to wade through the million things your boss stacked on top of the already tumbling mess the night before. You have to deal with office gossip, coworkers who don’t do their jobs, and tons of distractions that keep you from actually getting your work done. Throw in the daycare costs, fuel costs, clothing costs…it’s almost not worth it.

When I worked from home, I could log in and get to work. Period. I did it with two kids running around, one of whom was Zooming her way through Kindergarten. I was more productive, mainly because I could eat lunch in my own kitchen. I got to sleep longer since my commute was the 30 seconds it took to walk from my bed to my desk. Don’t get me wrong, I missed seeing people. I craved outside interaction, but the kind of interaction that’s meaningful. I missed hugging my mom, chatting with my neighbors on the sidewalk, going out for drinks with friends.

I did not miss office interaction.

The great thing about working from home was the complete absence of a time clock. My job allowed me to become task-based, so as long as I got the work done, it didn’t matter when it happened. And if I got the day’s assigned tasks completed in a few hours, I had the rest of the day to spend with my family, or on personal projects that brought me joy and fulfillment.

The operative phrase here is “task-based”. So much of today’s employers are stuck on the industrial revolution notion that in order for a worker to be productive he must put in a certain amount of hours. Today though, nothing could be further from the truth. It’s possible to get things done in just a few hours per day. Sure, there will be days where you still need to put in those eight hours (or more) to get it all done, but wouldn’t it be great if our employers trusted us to do our work without holding the clock over our heads?

I think this is the reason we are seeing so many people leave the traditional workforce to start their own businesses. Laziness is not the issue here, as some political talking heads like to scream. People who take the leap of faith to start their own business aren’t afraid of work. On the contrary, they know how much of their lives will be dedicated to growing a business. The difference is ownership. When you own something, it becomes part of you, and you will do what it takes to make it work.

There is a buzz on social media lately about the American labor shortage. Robert Reich, former US Secretary of Labor under Bill Clinton, has amassed a following just short of half a million on TikTok, and believes that the "labor shortage" that corporate America is bemoaning is actually an unofficial general strike. On his website, Reich states, " For the first time in years, American workers have enough bargaining leverage to demand better working conditions and higher wages – and are refusing to work until they get them."

Reich goes on to state that a record number of jobs are available, but a record low number of workers are actually looking to fill those jobs. This is occurring even after the end of pandemic-related unemployment payments.

So why is this happening? I believe the reason is simple. The answer to how to fix it may be more difficult.

Workers are tired of poor working conditions, failed policies pertaining to sexual harassment protections, ridiculous, almost impossible demands of corporate entities who see their employees as tiny cogs in massive wheels.

We are tired of having college forced upon us as the only way to succeed, only to realize that college degrees are meaningless without experience. Those college loans are still ours to bear, with no way to find any relief from the crushing burden of student loan payments.

We are tired of a system that rewards the corporate establishment who put in no work while those of us who actually do all the work have to beg for sick days or decent healthcare coverage.

So how can this be fixed? How can the economy survive if people just refuse to work?

The answer lies in our economic structure. Corporate America has bought the American political system, ensuring that the ultra-rich never pay their full share in taxes.

Proponents of the old Reagan trickle-down economic structure spout that by offering big corporations tax breaks, they invest more into their businesses, which means they hire more workers.

This pie-in-the-sky belief that the rich spread their wealth has been proven false over and over, but politicians, especially those on the conservative side of the aisle, still believe it. Or, more accurately, they believe the donations that come into their coffers, provided by lobbyists of big pharma, big banks, and big everything else.

Until corporate America recognizes the abilities, talents, and raw nerve of the American worker, and compensates for that, the American worker will continue to innovate. Freelancing has exploded during the pandemic, and people are beginning to take their own economic futures into their hands, leaving corporations scrambling.

As someone who has left the corporate rat race to start a freelance writing business, I can say that I'm excited about the future. Terrified, but excited to put my talents to the test and show the world what I can do from my home office. And there are so many like myself, ready to put skills and drive to the test.

We are the movement that will change the face of this economy. And we are more than ready for the challenge.