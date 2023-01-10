Sacramento, CA

Sacramento's storms wreak havoc - fallen trees and flooded roads

Carmen Micsa

Biden declares emergency in California due to winter storms

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VHtRi_0k9Hc4qP00
Massive tree blocking the road after Sacramento's stormPhoto byCarmen Micsa

After a weekend of hard rain and heavy winds, Sacramento's residents struggle to get around massive pine, oak trees, and redwoods that block the streets.

As the rain stopped on Monday afternoon, January 9th, I went out for a run in my Carmichael neighborhood, a small town in Sacramento county close to the river, and Ancil Hoffman Park, a wonderful nature reserve and golf course.

Hardly two miles into my run, I came across a fallen tree that extended its damage and broken limbs from one end of the street to the other and from one broken fence to the next. I turned around and ran around Ancil Hoffman Park, which was closed to all car traffic. As I ran and stopped to take pictures, I noticed quite a few people walking around. I also saw that the golf course had a few ponds created by the rain, which made the ducks and geese feel at home. The main creek, swollen from the hard rains extended all the way to the golf course - its muddy brown waters digging deeper into the soft ground, saturated with water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zd70t_0k9Hc4qP00
Swollen creek and small pond created by the heavy rains provide joy and extra waterways to the ducks and geesePhoto byCarmen Micsa

On my next stop to photograph more fallen live oak trees, I chatted with one of the maintenance guys who didn't want to share his name, but told me that he has been busy clearing up the parks and teaching younger guys how to listen for any cracks when being close to trees and large branches that can break and kill a person. He also added that he hasn't seen so much damage and devastation since 2005 when we had similar storms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RBk7o_0k9Hc4qP00
Live oaks toppled and caused road closures in Ancil Hoffman Park and other parksPhoto byCarmen Micsa

After walking around the fallen tree with caution, I continued my run to Jensen Botanical Garden, where some of the olive trees dotting the path into the park had broken branches. Besides the olive trees, there were some oak trees that collapsed, which added more work and clean-up to the Sacramento crews that have worked around the clock since these heavy storms hit the Sacramento region at the end of December 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iO2Td_0k9Hc4qP00
Fallen tree at the Jensen Botanical GardenPhoto byCarmen Micsa

And while the power has been restored at our house after 24 hours with no electricity, on Monday night, there were still 16K SMUD customers without power, according to KCRA news.

With more rain on the way on Tuesday and Wednesday, stay warm and safe, as mother nature has its final say at the beginning of 2023.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# winterstorms# flooding# stateofemergency# rain# Carmichaelstorms

Comments / 0

Published by

CEO/Broker of Dynamic Real Estate, Inc., business owner featured in the Forbes magazine for my outstanding service to my clients. Mom, wife, a published author, Medium writer, poet, marathon runner, rapper, and tennis player.

Carmichael, CA
1K followers

More from Carmen Micsa

I ran to "the end of the world" in Kona - Personal travel story

“In a blaze of musket fire, sacred practices died along with more than 300 warriors. The dead, including Kekuaokalani and his wife Manono were interred in the terraces visible on this lava field.” — Quote on the Lekeleke Burial Grounds.

Read full story

Buddhist monk Matthieu Ricard's advice on cultivating happiness

Finding the right type of happiness is within our reach. “One does not become happy overnight, but with patient labor, day after day. Happiness is constructed, and that requires effort and time. In order to become happy, we have to learn how to change ourselves.” Luca and Francesco Cavalli-Sforza.

Read full story

Clouds make me happy and grateful - Personal Story

“The thoughts that occur to me while I’m running are like clouds in the sky. Clouds of all different sizes. They come and they go, while the sky remains the same sky always. The clouds are mere guests in the sky that pass away and vanish, leaving behind the sky.” — Haruki Murakami.

Read full story
2 comments

The Okinawans' advice on living a long and happy life

Did you know that the Japanese language does not have the word “retirement” in its vocabulary? According to the Japanese, everyone has an ikigai — a reason for living and purpose in life.

Read full story
17 comments

Brooke Siem sheds light on antidepressants withdrawal in her memoir May Cause Side Effects

There must be a better way to heal depression and find more light!. "I have taken 10,920 antidepressants. To let go. To fall. Who might I be without them?" - Brooke Siem. From the very beginning of her memoir May Cause Side Effects, Brooke Siem plunges her readers into her heavily medicated world that looks like this: "6 prescriptions a day X 7 days a week = 42 pills per week. 42 52 weeks in a year = 2,184 pills per year. 2,184 X 15 years = 32,760 pills. One third of those 32,760 medications are for my head. 10,920 antidepressants."

Read full story
10 comments

Cyberspace Safety Tips with Jennifer Jolly, Tech-Life Journalist for USA Today

Three tips for parents to keep their kids safe online. “With or without any social media, you have everything that you need to be a bright light and to succeed in the world that you live in. The most important part of your entire life is inside of you. It's you. It doesn't matter what phone you have or don't have. It doesn't matter who's doing what on social media. You are more powerful than any gadget, social media, TikTok trend, or anything. You are enough! No gadget, no bit of electronics and devices will ever replace the power and magic that is you.” - Jennifer Jolly.

Read full story

Embracing diversity with children's book author Paula Karll

A few ideas and ways to increase diversity in the classrooms. Photo by Andrea Thompson, author's social media strategist. It is time for parents to teach young people early on that in diversity, there is beauty, and there is strength. - Maya Angelou.

Read full story

Technology makes walking and working possible

"I should go for a walk and exercise more," your inner voice might tell you quite often. "But I can't. I have meetings and lots of work to do," the voice of consciousness ringing in your ears. "I guess I will exercise whenever I have some time off."

Read full story
2 comments
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento doctor's walking journey across America for health equity

Dr. Dennis Godby trying on the backpack for his walking journey for health equityIsaiah Godby. “The amount of risk and vulnerability one’s willing to endure for a cause is directly proportional to people’s willingness to listen, open their hearts, and be inspired. This method of non-violent, direct action, often earns one the right to be heard.” - Dr. Dennis Godby.

Read full story
4 comments

Exploring happiness with Dr. Neehall- Book review

Happy is the New Healthy by Dr. Joan Neehall, Ph.D. Being happy also equates to being healthy, according to Dr. Joan Neehall, Ph.D. and best-selling author of Happy is the New Healthy.

Read full story

Philosophy should be fun when raising philosopher kids

Book review of Nasty, Brutish, and Short - Adventures in philosophy with my kids by Scott Hershovitz. When wisdom and parenting advice intersect in such a delightful philosophical and practical manner in Nasty, Brutish, and Short - Adventures in philosophy with my kids, readers will be rewarded with playful, fun, and meaningful conversations between the author and his two sons Rex and Hank that they can also practice with their children.

Read full story

Research shows that beliefs are essential for survival

And being self-motivated helps you achieve higher goals. The author at The Rock of Gibraltar saluting the day with joyPhoto taken by Sophia, my daughter. “Do not wait; the time will never be ‘just right.’ Start where you stand, and work with whatever tools you may have at your command, and better tools will be found as you go along.” — George Herbert.

Read full story
1 comments
Sacramento, CA

Lessons in resilience from Kim Conley, the former Sacramento US Olympic runner

And some wise advice from Melanie Conley, Kim's mom, on raising an Olympian. Feeling happy after a great run in Flagstaff, AZDrew Wartenburg, Kim's wonderful husband, chauffeur, and chef.

Read full story
4 comments
Sacramento, CA

This week's Sacramento triple digit-weather a worrisome sign for the future

Our scorching 100+ degree days could triple in the next 30 years. A deer trying to find some green leaves to eat at Ancil Hoffman Park, Carmichael, CAPhoto by Carmen Micsa. My husband and I have lived in Sacramento since 1995 when we moved here from Romania. We immediately felt at home. We love our weather in the Sacramento Valley, especially in the spring and fall, but not in the scorching summers when it's 100 degrees or hotter.

Read full story
3 comments

Eating polenta might help your health

Once upon a time when I was a child growing up in Romania, my grandpa used to make polenta for my family whenever we visited them in the summer. As we sat around the table watching the steam from the hot polenta coil up to the ceiling and enveloping us in aromas of fresh corn, my grandpa delivered the same story about my cousin who had amused him with his polenta argument.

Read full story
22 comments
Sacramento, CA

Santa Claus melons truly exist - Opinion

Santa Claus Melon found at Wholefoods, Sacramento, CAPhoto by Carmen Micsa. On our first 100-degree day, I bought Santa Claus Melon for the first time in my life!. It was Santa Claus Melon sent to cool us off on a scorching late spring day!

Read full story
4 comments

Drinking coffee might increase your longevity

And an Iced Pumpkin Spice “Latte” Smoothie recipe. “We want to do a lot of stuff; we’re not in great shape. We didn’t get a good night’s sleep. We’re a little depressed. Coffee solves all these problems in one delightful little cup.” — Jerry Seinfeld.

Read full story
10 comments
Ohio State

Bison gores Ohio woman in Yellowstone Park

Keep your distance from wild animals while visiting National Parks. Visiting Yellowstone National Park in 2021 with my family and keeping our distance from wild lifePhoto by Carmen Micsa.

Read full story

Preventing dementia can be enjoyable and fun

“Fifty million Americans have dementia and other brain illnesses. To gather together the minds that exist and see how we can tackle these ailments together, that is the work that is in front of us: to have a map of the human brain, an understanding of the roadways, and an understanding of the traffic on the roadways.” — Chaka Fattah.

Read full story
17 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy