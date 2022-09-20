Cyberspace Safety Tips with Jennifer Jolly, Tech-Life Journalist for USA Today

Carmen Micsa

Three tips for parents to keep their kids safe online

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EFZwM_0i12R3kb00
USA Today photographers

“With or without any social media, you have everything that you need to be a bright light and to succeed in the world that you live in. The most important part of your entire life is inside of you. It's you. It doesn't matter what phone you have or don't have. It doesn't matter who's doing what on social media. You are more powerful than any gadget, social media, TikTok trend, or anything. You are enough! No gadget, no bit of electronics and devices will ever replace the power and magic that is you.” - Jennifer Jolly

Growing up in the 80s meant very little technology for my parents to monitor or worry about. However, in today's world, parents need to stay vigilant about their children's day-to-day activities, as well as the ones online.

I spoke with tech-life columnist Jennifer Jolly on my podcast recently, and here are some of her top cyberspace safety tips:

1. Age-appropriate technology

Jolly pointed out that allowing children access to age-appropriate technology should be in line with all the other precautions that parents take to keep their children safe.

For instance, just like parents would never think of teaching our children to swim by tossing them off a cliff into the ocean, or teach them how to ride a bike by sticking them on a 10-speed and saying good luck when it comes to technology, parents should help their kids starting with baby steps.

Jolly emphasized that parents need to be aware of their children's brain development, which is why they shouldn't hand over an iPhone to a toddler or grade school child, and just wait on the iPhone. Instead, parents need to start with something that has a child-based user interface, such as Gabb phones and watches, where the entire operating system is built for children, which is age appropriate and teaches them to use the training wheels before they ride that bike, so to speak.

2. Parents should model good internet behavior

When parents are role models regarding their use of technology, the children learn by example, such as not allowing phones at the dinner table, or not being on the phone during family time and conversations.

Besides modeling good behavior, parents need to put healthy boundaries in place for the protection and safety of their children, as well as make sure that children won't remember their parents as stuck at work 24/7 behind their phones or screens.

3. Moderation is key

Like everything in life, moderation is key.

Jolly emphasized that it's not healthy to wake up or go to bed to that phone.

"It's just not good for us and for our brains. And the people who make this technology know that the Bill Gates of the world don't let their kids have all this unfettered access to the internet. No, they limited their control about it. And we have to really buckle down and be better about that ...Otherwise, we're going to keep getting these results that aren't healthy for our kids. So unmonitored access to social media and to the internet is dangerous at a lot of ages in childhood." - Jennifer Jolly

By taking a look at the statics in Technology and Children, one can tell that parents have a big fight to win against the engulfing effects of technology on their children:

  • Children spend an average of 7.5 hours a day engaging in technology. (Kaiser Foundation 2010)
  • More than 7.5 million American children under the age of 13 have joined Facebook. (Consumer Reports)
  • More than 90% of American children have an online history by the age of two. (Consumer Reports)
  • More than 50% of American children regularly interact with a computer or tablet device by the age of five. (Consumer Reports)
  • Many children regularly play video games by the age of eight. (Consumer Reports)
  • Teenagers text an average of 3,400 times a month.
  • For every hour a child under 2 spends in front of a screen, he or she spends about 50 minutes less interacting with a parent, and about 10 percent less time in creative play. (Pediatrics Association)

According to Jolly, parents have a difficult job limiting their children's time online, but she recommends the following measures and solutions to parents:

1. Limit and monitor children's use of technology and social media from the router.

2. By using apps like Bark, parents can exercise their custodial options to monitor their children's activity, text messages, social media, and more. Plus, they can block & filter other content & apps, set screen time limits, and more.

3. Self-monitor and self-control are key in balancing technology in our daily lives.

Although technology is here to stay, Jolly firmly believes that we have everything inside our souls to succeed in the world.

For more information on online safety, please listen to the full interview on Seeds of Sunshine podcast.

Disclaimer: Seeds of Sunshine is Carmen Micsa's multigenerational podcast that she started together with her daughter.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# cyberspacesafety# technology# parenting# parentalcontrols# psychology

Comments / 0

Published by

CEO/Broker of Dynamic Real Estate, Inc., business owner featured in the Forbes magazine for my outstanding service to my clients. Mom, wife, a published author, Medium writer, poet, marathon runner, rapper, and tennis player.

Carmichael, CA
836 followers

More from Carmen Micsa

Embracing diversity with children's book author Paula Karll

A few ideas and ways to increase diversity in the classrooms. Photo by Andrea Thompson, author's social media strategist. It is time for parents to teach young people early on that in diversity, there is beauty, and there is strength. - Maya Angelou.

Read full story
1 comments

Technology makes walking and working possible

"I should go for a walk and exercise more," your inner voice might tell you quite often. "But I can't. I have meetings and lots of work to do," the voice of consciousness ringing in your ears. "I guess I will exercise whenever I have some time off."

Read full story
2 comments
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento doctor's walking journey across America for health equity

Dr. Dennis Godby trying on the backpack for his walking journey for health equityIsaiah Godby. “The amount of risk and vulnerability one’s willing to endure for a cause is directly proportional to people’s willingness to listen, open their hearts, and be inspired. This method of non-violent, direct action, often earns one the right to be heard.” - Dr. Dennis Godby.

Read full story
4 comments

Exploring happiness with Dr. Neehall- Book review

Happy is the New Healthy by Dr. Joan Neehall, Ph.D. Being happy also equates to being healthy, according to Dr. Joan Neehall, Ph.D. and best-selling author of Happy is the New Healthy.

Read full story

Philosophy should be fun when raising philosopher kids

Book review of Nasty, Brutish, and Short - Adventures in philosophy with my kids by Scott Hershovitz. When wisdom and parenting advice intersect in such a delightful philosophical and practical manner in Nasty, Brutish, and Short - Adventures in philosophy with my kids, readers will be rewarded with playful, fun, and meaningful conversations between the author and his two sons Rex and Hank that they can also practice with their children.

Read full story

Research shows that beliefs are essential for survival

And being self-motivated helps you achieve higher goals. The author at The Rock of Gibraltar saluting the day with joyPhoto taken by Sophia, my daughter. “Do not wait; the time will never be ‘just right.’ Start where you stand, and work with whatever tools you may have at your command, and better tools will be found as you go along.” — George Herbert.

Read full story
1 comments
Sacramento, CA

Lessons in resilience from Kim Conley, the former Sacramento US Olympic runner

And some wise advice from Melanie Conley, Kim's mom, on raising an Olympian. Feeling happy after a great run in Flagstaff, AZDrew Wartenburg, Kim's wonderful husband, chauffeur, and chef.

Read full story
4 comments
Sacramento, CA

This week's Sacramento triple digit-weather a worrisome sign for the future

Our scorching 100+ degree days could triple in the next 30 years. A deer trying to find some green leaves to eat at Ancil Hoffman Park, Carmichael, CAPhoto by Carmen Micsa. My husband and I have lived in Sacramento since 1995 when we moved here from Romania. We immediately felt at home. We love our weather in the Sacramento Valley, especially in the spring and fall, but not in the scorching summers when it's 100 degrees or hotter.

Read full story
3 comments

Eating polenta might help your health

Once upon a time when I was a child growing up in Romania, my grandpa used to make polenta for my family whenever we visited them in the summer. As we sat around the table watching the steam from the hot polenta coil up to the ceiling and enveloping us in aromas of fresh corn, my grandpa delivered the same story about my cousin who had amused him with his polenta argument.

Read full story
22 comments
Sacramento, CA

Santa Claus melons truly exist - Opinion

Santa Claus Melon found at Wholefoods, Sacramento, CAPhoto by Carmen Micsa. On our first 100-degree day, I bought Santa Claus Melon for the first time in my life!. It was Santa Claus Melon sent to cool us off on a scorching late spring day!

Read full story
4 comments

Drinking coffee might increase your longevity

And an Iced Pumpkin Spice “Latte” Smoothie recipe. “We want to do a lot of stuff; we’re not in great shape. We didn’t get a good night’s sleep. We’re a little depressed. Coffee solves all these problems in one delightful little cup.” — Jerry Seinfeld.

Read full story
8 comments
Ohio State

Bison gores Ohio woman in Yellowstone Park

Keep your distance from wild animals while visiting National Parks. Visiting Yellowstone National Park in 2021 with my family and keeping our distance from wild lifePhoto by Carmen Micsa.

Read full story

Preventing dementia can be enjoyable and fun

“Fifty million Americans have dementia and other brain illnesses. To gather together the minds that exist and see how we can tackle these ailments together, that is the work that is in front of us: to have a map of the human brain, an understanding of the roadways, and an understanding of the traffic on the roadways.” — Chaka Fattah.

Read full story
17 comments
Sacramento, CA

Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro - Are robots plain or sophisticated? Opinion

A lunch at Kura Sushi made me think of our interaction with robots and what it means for our future. A quick lunch trip to Kura Sushi in Sacramento with my friend Andrea was more than enjoying various sushi rolls revolving around us on the conveyor belt; it gave us a glimpse into the future when robots will be part of the workforce, bringing drinks to the table and bearing a sign to warn humans not to put trash or dishes on the robot.

Read full story
2 comments
Sacramento, CA

How to practice meditation and mindfulness for happier lives

Author's personal experience with meditation in motion. Picture of the author during a 10-mile run on the American River Parkway, Sacramento, CALeilani Dunmoyer, my runner friend.

Read full story

The world's oldest person indulges in chocolate and wine

“In ancient China, the Taoists taught that a constant inner smile, a smile to oneself, insured health, happiness and longevity. Why? Smiling to yourself is like basking in love: you become your own best friend. Living with an inner smile is to live in harmony with yourself.” — Mantak Chia.

Read full story
13 comments
Auburn, CA

Trail Running Adventures group save baby bobcat in Auburn

Their motto is: “Leave no one behind” — humans or animals. Saving a baby bobcat in Auburn, CAPhoto by Christine Sirsi Vincent. Last weekend on April 30th, the “Trail Running Adventures” group had more adventure than their usual spotting of golden, blue, white, and violet hues of the wildflowers, or crossing and splashing in the creeks, according to Hassan Aboukhadijeh and David Lateano, the organizers of weekly runs.

Read full story
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento’s Hanami Line Park will honor the region’s Japanese American Community

You won’t have to travel to Japan to see the cherry blossoms. Sacramento's new Hanami Line ParkPhoto credit Sactree.org website. “We are a city of rivers and a city of trees, and the Hanami Line weaves both aspects of our civic character together. It will salute Sacramento’s rich history and create a lasting connection with the cherry trees that bloom every year in our nation’s capital.” — Congresswoman Doris Matsui, Honorary Co-Chair, Hanami Line Capital Campaign Committee.

Read full story
4 comments

Is Graves hyperthyroidism reversible?

Our health is our wealth, and healing takes time, patience, and determination. Picture of author right after I discovered my Graves autoimmune diseaseOne of my real estate colleagues, Sacramento Association of Realtors.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy