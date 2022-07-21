Research shows that beliefs are essential for survival

Carmen Micsa

And being self-motivated helps you achieve higher goals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mj9UN_0gnGzXqE00
The author at The Rock of Gibraltar saluting the day with joyPhoto taken by Sophia, my daughter
“Do not wait; the time will never be ‘just right.’ Start where you stand, and work with whatever tools you may have at your command, and better tools will be found as you go along.” — George Herbert

With thousands of self-motivation TED talks out there, I still think that you need to find out my self-motivation secrets for one simple reason: I was born and raised in communist Romania.

When other children were busy watching Tom and Jerry cartoons on TV, which I also watched and rewatched multiple times, I discovered what teachers called my conscientious superpowers. In other words, when I was about 10 years old, I learned that if I wanted to have a more comfortable and happier life, I had to find my inner drive and self-motivation to accomplish various goals, such as reading about 100 books a year, studying hard to be at the top of my class, writing, and just being the best I could be without anyone having to tell me what I needed to do.

My self-motivation was my inner desire to keep checking off big goals and dreams connected to my education, sports, reading, and writing. My being disciplined and self-motivated was also about avoiding the nagging that could have come from my parents, teachers, and other adults. It was also my way of gaining trust in my eagerness to salute the day with a big smile on my little face, knowing that I could do hard things and that I needed to keep pushing myself towards excellence.

Like Kyra in this TEDxYouth talk, self-motivation was the daily verb that brought me joy and assurance that hard work and dedication pay off.

How Can We Become More Self-Motivated? | Kyra G. | TEDxYouth@LCJSMS — Bing video

1. Believe and be a believer

“Believe in yourself! Have faith in your abilities! Without a humble but reasonable confidence in your own powers you cannot be successful or happy.” — Norman Vincent Peale

From an early age, I wore my confidence with a big swagger. I walked into any room holding my head high — trying hard to make my petite frame and stature look bigger and more imposing. One might think that I was being a silly girl who thought that she could fool the world, but it was quite the opposite. It was about believing in myself and in my powers to conquer the world due to my self-motivation that trickled, streamed, and gushed out throughout various stages of my life.

For instance, Ralph Lewis, MD says in his article What Actually Is a Belief? And Why Is It So Hard to Change? in Psychology Today that “beliefs are our brain’s way of making sense of and navigating our complex world. They are mental representations of the ways our brains expect things in our environment to behave, and how things should be related to each other — the patterns our brain expects the world to conform to. Beliefs are templates for efficient learning and are often essential for survival.”

Of course, as a child, I never realized that beliefs are quintessential for survival in general. To me, they were the best tools for surviving communism and its web of lies, which is why I was a believer in my own powers that we can all sharpen throughout our lives.

2. Challenging and greater goals

“One way to keep momentum going is to have constantly greater goals.” — Michael Korda

Growing up in communism involved a constant reality check from our parents, teachers, and the regime itself. We didn’t receive medals for just participating and completing an event: we had to earn them, which to me, meant chasing greater goals at all times.

In my quest to conquer as many accolades as possible, I knew that challenges were the sunlight that my soul needed to bloom, for that self-motivated me to do and be more.

In the article The Importance, Benefits, and Value of Goal Setting, Leslie Riopel points out why setting clear, written goals for the future can make us successful. Riopel mentions the Harvard MBA study, supposedly done in 1979.

In the study, the students were asked, “Have you set clear, written goals for your future and made plans to accomplish them?
Of those who were asked, only 3% of the graduates had written goals and plans. 13% of the students had goals, but those goals were not in writing.
84% of students polled had no specific goals at all.
Ten years later the students were supposedly interviewed once again. The findings were astonishing. The 13% of those who had goals, but not written them down, were actually earning twice as much when compared to the 84% who had no goals at all.
The 3% who had written down goals were earning ten times the other 97% put together.
If these results are indeed true, they are astonishing in the fact they clearly show that setting goals, even goals you don’t write down, make a big difference when it comes to success in life.

Although I agree with The Harvard Study about having goals written down, I like to say that my goals and dreams are simply etched in my mind, and writing them down will make them redundant. I make extensive lists of things that I need to do to achieve my goals on a daily basis, but I don’t write down the actual goals.

My self-motivation will propel me toward achieving my goals.

3. Proving people wrong

“Why should you continue going after your dreams? Because seeing the look on the faces of the people who said you couldn’t . . . will be priceless.” — Kevin Ngo

Growing up in communist Romania meant that most people will try to render your dreams as unattainable.

“Just watch me do this, Daddy,” I used to tell my dad if he thought I wasn’t quite ready for my big mission ahead of me.

I did it every time, and my father was my biggest believer and supporter of my self-motivation to be successful and prove people wrong.

Doubters can shake our core beliefs like a broom sweeping a dusty floor, but when we find our intrinsic motivation firmly rooted in our beings, proving people wrong fuels our desire to succeed even more.

Final Takeaways:

  1. Self-motivation needs to start at an early age, but it is easy to develop and polish at any age, as long as one is willing and ready.
  2. Self-motivation is our joyous way to salute the world on a daily basis.
  3. Never stop believing in yourself.
  4. Start with any goals but strive towards accomplishing the big ones.
  5. Show the doubters that they are dead wrong, while you forge ahead on your path towards living your most successful life.

Works Cited

Romania — Wikipedia

What Actually Is a Belief? And Why Is It So Hard to Change? | Psychology Today

The Importance, Benefits, and Value of Goal Setting (positivepsychology.com)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# selfmotivation# psychology# lifelessons# advice# selfimprovement

Comments / 1

Published by

CEO/Broker of Dynamic Real Estate, Inc., business owner featured in the Forbes magazine for my outstanding service to my clients. Mom, wife, a published author, Medium writer, poet, marathon runner, rapper, and tennis player.

Carmichael, CA
787 followers

More from Carmen Micsa

Sacramento, CA

Lessons in resilience from Kim Conley, the former Sacramento US Olympic runner

And some wise advice from Melanie Conley, Kim's mom, on raising an Olympian. Feeling happy after a great run in Flagstaff, AZDrew Wartenburg, Kim's wonderful husband, chauffeur, and chef.

Read full story
4 comments
Sacramento, CA

This week's Sacramento triple digit-weather a worrisome sign for the future

Our scorching 100+ degree days could triple in the next 30 years. A deer trying to find some green leaves to eat at Ancil Hoffman Park, Carmichael, CAPhoto by Carmen Micsa. My husband and I have lived in Sacramento since 1995 when we moved here from Romania. We immediately felt at home. We love our weather in the Sacramento Valley, especially in the spring and fall, but not in the scorching summers when it's 100 degrees or hotter.

Read full story
3 comments

Eating polenta might help your health

Once upon a time when I was a child growing up in Romania, my grandpa used to make polenta for my family whenever we visited them in the summer. As we sat around the table watching the steam from the hot polenta coil up to the ceiling and enveloping us in aromas of fresh corn, my grandpa delivered the same story about my cousin who had amused him with his polenta argument.

Read full story
22 comments
Sacramento, CA

Santa Claus melons truly exist - Opinion

Santa Claus Melon found at Wholefoods, Sacramento, CAPhoto by Carmen Micsa. On our first 100-degree day, I bought Santa Claus Melon for the first time in my life!. It was Santa Claus Melon sent to cool us off on a scorching late spring day!

Read full story
4 comments

Drinking coffee might increase your longevity

And an Iced Pumpkin Spice “Latte” Smoothie recipe. “We want to do a lot of stuff; we’re not in great shape. We didn’t get a good night’s sleep. We’re a little depressed. Coffee solves all these problems in one delightful little cup.” — Jerry Seinfeld.

Read full story
8 comments

Preventing dementia can be enjoyable and fun

“Fifty million Americans have dementia and other brain illnesses. To gather together the minds that exist and see how we can tackle these ailments together, that is the work that is in front of us: to have a map of the human brain, an understanding of the roadways, and an understanding of the traffic on the roadways.” — Chaka Fattah.

Read full story
16 comments
Ohio State

Bison gores Ohio woman in Yellowstone Park

Keep your distance from wild animals while visiting National Parks. Visiting Yellowstone National Park in 2021 with my family and keeping our distance from wild lifePhoto by Carmen Micsa.

Read full story
Sacramento, CA

Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro - Are robots plain or sophisticated? Opinion

A lunch at Kura Sushi made me think of our interaction with robots and what it means for our future. A quick lunch trip to Kura Sushi in Sacramento with my friend Andrea was more than enjoying various sushi rolls revolving around us on the conveyor belt; it gave us a glimpse into the future when robots will be part of the workforce, bringing drinks to the table and bearing a sign to warn humans not to put trash or dishes on the robot.

Read full story
Sacramento, CA

How to practice meditation and mindfulness for happier lives

Author's personal experience with meditation in motion. Picture of the author during a 10-mile run on the American River Parkway, Sacramento, CALeilani Dunmoyer, my runner friend.

Read full story

The world's oldest person indulges in chocolate and wine

“In ancient China, the Taoists taught that a constant inner smile, a smile to oneself, insured health, happiness and longevity. Why? Smiling to yourself is like basking in love: you become your own best friend. Living with an inner smile is to live in harmony with yourself.” — Mantak Chia.

Read full story
13 comments
Auburn, CA

Trail Running Adventures group save baby bobcat in Auburn

Their motto is: “Leave no one behind” — humans or animals. Saving a baby bobcat in Auburn, CAPhoto by Christine Sirsi Vincent. Last weekend on April 30th, the “Trail Running Adventures” group had more adventure than their usual spotting of golden, blue, white, and violet hues of the wildflowers, or crossing and splashing in the creeks, according to Hassan Aboukhadijeh and David Lateano, the organizers of weekly runs.

Read full story
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento’s Hanami Line Park will honor the region’s Japanese American Community

You won’t have to travel to Japan to see the cherry blossoms. Sacramento's new Hanami Line ParkPhoto credit Sactree.org website. “We are a city of rivers and a city of trees, and the Hanami Line weaves both aspects of our civic character together. It will salute Sacramento’s rich history and create a lasting connection with the cherry trees that bloom every year in our nation’s capital.” — Congresswoman Doris Matsui, Honorary Co-Chair, Hanami Line Capital Campaign Committee.

Read full story
4 comments

Is Graves hyperthyroidism reversible?

Our health is our wealth, and healing takes time, patience, and determination. Picture of author right after I discovered my Graves autoimmune diseaseOne of my real estate colleagues, Sacramento Association of Realtors.

Read full story

Elon Musk's idea of immortality

“I think it is possible …Yes, we could download the things that we believe make ourselves so unique. Now, of course, if you’re not in that body anymore, that is definitely going to be a difference, but as far as preserving our memories, our personality, I think we could do that.”- Elon Musk recently told Insider.

Read full story
19 comments

Lazy Susan - Life meanings and musings

My new Lazy Susan purchased with excitement at CostcoPhoto by Carmen Micsa. “Necessity is the mother of all invention.” — Albert Einstein. I have been a real estate broker for 22 years. The day I discovered the first lazy Susan when I was in my 20s in one of the homes felt like an architectural revelation.

Read full story

Can poetry increase our happiness index?

“The distinction between historian and poet is not in the one writing prose and the other verse… the one describes the thing that has been, and the other a kind of thing that might be. Hence poetry is something more philosophic and of graver importance than history, since its statements are of the nature rather of universals, whereas those of history are singulars.” — Aristotle, On Poetics.

Read full story
2 comments
Sacramento, CA

Downtown Sacramento's mass shooting that killed 6 people and injured 12 is an alarm to end gun violence

April 3, 2022 - Downtown Sacramento, CA woke up to the shocking and devastating news of multiple shootings that left K Street as the horrendous crime scene where six people (three men and three women) were killed and at least 12 injured.

Read full story
2 comments
Boston, MA

World record marathon holder in the 55–59 age group Jenny Hitchings' advice to run Boston strong

Boston 2021 was the fastest marathon in her career so far. Jenny Hitchings crossing the finish line, Boston Marathon, 2021Photo taken by the race photographers. Whether you are a runner or not, there is a magic marathon revered and appreciated by many: Boston.

Read full story
West Sacramento, CA

Award-winning author Leticia Ordaz brings joy to the first annual Cesar Chavez Literacy Event in West Sacramento, CA

Only 7% of children’s books feature Latinx characters. Reading event with author Leticia Ordaz and Martha Guerrero, mayor of West Sacramento. Ordaz's two sons are on each side of her.Photo by Carmen Micsa.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy