This week's Sacramento triple digit-weather a worrisome sign for the future

Our scorching 100+ degree days could triple in the next 30 years

A deer trying to find some green leaves to eat at Ancil Hoffman Park, Carmichael, CA Photo by Carmen Micsa

My husband and I have lived in Sacramento since 1995 when we moved here from Romania. We immediately felt at home. We love our weather in the Sacramento Valley, especially in the spring and fall, but not in the scorching summers when it's 100 degrees or hotter.

I used to tell everyone who asked me about the weather that summers are not so bad, as we only have 100+ degree weather for about two weeks with the rest of the days not so hot either.

"It also cools off nicely in the evening," I used to say.

Yet, in the last three to five years, our 100-degree days have crept up, turning our vegetation into hay practically.

As a runner, I enjoy the green, lush vegetation in the winter and spring, but summer and fall can be dismally dry.

The Sacramento Bee's article Sacramento’s 100+ degree days could triple in next 30 years, new climate tool shows that "if the effects of climate change continue unchecked, Sacramento could exceed 90 degrees for about one-third of the calendar year beginning in 2035, and reach triple digits nearly 50 days a year by the middle of the century."

Additionally, "the Public Health Institute map tool predicts about a 62% increase in days reaching at least 90 degrees and a near-tripling of triple-digit days from 2010 to 2065," according to Michael McGough in The Sacramento Bee.

The Public Health Institute pointed out the importance of tree canopies to increase healthier conditions (higher HPI score), as we well as create healthy housing, economic security, and transportation are better positioned to prepare, respond and recover from extreme heat events on a Monday news release announcing the tool available at heat.healthyplacesindex.org — displays expected increases in extreme heat impacts across California cities, counties, ZIP codes and other geographic boundaries such as congressional districts.

“Place does matter and a resilient community is a healthy community,” the institute said.