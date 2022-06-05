Santa Claus melons truly exist - Opinion

Christmas in May?
On our first 100-degree day, I bought Santa Claus Melon for the first time in my life!
It was Santa Claus Melon sent to cool us off on a scorching late spring day!
“What’s this?” the long dark-haired cashier asked me with eyes as big as the Santa Claus melon.
I showed her my phone with the bar code, as she didn’t know how much it cost, after which she said:
“Thanks for having this ready for me. The melon is free for you.”
“Thanks so much!” I replied.
“Sure thing, and please come back and let me know what the melon tasted like,” she added.
“I will for sure!”
A few interesting facts about Santa Claus Melon
- According to the website https://specialtyproduce.com/, the Santa Claus melons derive their name, as the fruits cultivated in South America arrive in markets throughout the northern hemisphere during the holiday season.
- The rind is also occasionally marked with sugar scars, an indication that the fruit has high sugar content.
- The flesh ranges in color from white and yellow to pale green.
- Santa Claus melons, botanically classified as Cucumis melo var. inodorus, are a type of winter melon belonging to the Cucurbitaceae family.
- The wrinkled, striped melons mature approximately 110 days after sowing and are known for their thick rind, allowing the melons to be stored for an extended period and shipped worldwide.
- In Spain, the variety is known as Piel de Sapo, translating to mean “toad skin,” a descriptor given for the melon’s textured surface.
- Historically, Santa Claus melons were stored in cellars throughout the La Mancha region and were wrapped in paper for extended storage.
- The melon tastes like honeydew. It’s extremely fragrant and an excellent source of vitamin C, potassium, calcium, and iron.
I ate the melon cut up in square pieces - it was delectable and refreshing.
Next time, I will make this smoothie, a recipe shared by Savvy Naturalista, although I will leave the stevia out and add some Maple syrup instead. As to the milk, I will replace the almond milk with Good Karma Flexmilk, as it has 8 grams of protein per serving and is a great source of Omega-3, but you can use any milk you wish.
Santa Claus Melon Smoothie Recipe:
2 cups Santa Claus melon
2 cups almond milk
2 packets stevia
1 tsp vanilla
Recipe Directions: Place all ingredients into the food processor blend well and serve.
Enjoy, and try a new fruit, as you never know what you will relish and learn about your new discovery.
