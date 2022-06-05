Sacramento, CA

Santa Claus melons truly exist - Opinion

Carmen Micsa

Christmas in May?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48d4ki_0g0vGPtW00
Santa Claus Melon found at Wholefoods, Sacramento, CAPhoto by Carmen Micsa

On our first 100-degree day, I bought Santa Claus Melon for the first time in my life! 

It was Santa Claus Melon sent to cool us off on a scorching late spring day! 

“What’s this?” the long dark-haired cashier asked me with eyes as big as the Santa Claus melon. 

I showed her my phone with the bar code, as she didn’t know how much it cost, after which she said:

“Thanks for having this ready for me. The melon is free for you.”

“Thanks so much!” I replied.

“Sure thing, and please come back and let me know what the melon tasted like,” she added. 

“I will for sure!”

A few interesting facts about Santa Claus Melon

  • According to the website https://specialtyproduce.com/, the Santa Claus melons derive their name, as the fruits cultivated in South America arrive in markets throughout the northern hemisphere during the holiday season.
  • The rind is also occasionally marked with sugar scars, an indication that the fruit has high sugar content.
  • The flesh ranges in color from white and yellow to pale green.
  • Santa Claus melons, botanically classified as Cucumis melo var. inodorus, are a type of winter melon belonging to the Cucurbitaceae family.
  • The wrinkled, striped melons mature approximately 110 days after sowing and are known for their thick rind, allowing the melons to be stored for an extended period and shipped worldwide.
  • In Spain, the variety is known as Piel de Sapo, translating to mean “toad skin,” a descriptor given for the melon’s textured surface.
  • Historically, Santa Claus melons were stored in cellars throughout the La Mancha region and were wrapped in paper for extended storage.
  • The melon tastes like honeydew. It’s extremely fragrant and an excellent source of vitamin C, potassium, calcium, and iron.

I ate the melon cut up in square pieces - it was delectable and refreshing.

Next time, I will make this smoothie, a recipe shared by Savvy Naturalista, although I will leave the stevia out and add some Maple syrup instead. As to the milk, I will replace the almond milk with Good Karma Flexmilk, as it has 8 grams of protein per serving and is a great source of Omega-3, but you can use any milk you wish.

Santa Claus Melon Smoothie Recipe: 

2 cups Santa Claus melon

2 cups almond milk

2 packets stevia

1 tsp vanilla

Recipe Directions: Place all ingredients into the food processor blend well and serve.

Enjoy, and try a new fruit, as you never know what you will relish and learn about your new discovery.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# santaclausmelon# fruit# food# recipes# health

Comments / 4

Published by

CEO/Broker of Dynamic Real Estate, Inc., business owner featured in the Forbes magazine for my outstanding service to my clients. Mom, wife, a published author, Medium writer, poet, marathon runner, rapper, and tennis player.

Carmichael, CA
524 followers

More from Carmen Micsa

Drinking coffee might increase your longevity

And an Iced Pumpkin Spice “Latte” Smoothie recipe. “We want to do a lot of stuff; we’re not in great shape. We didn’t get a good night’s sleep. We’re a little depressed. Coffee solves all these problems in one delightful little cup.” — Jerry Seinfeld.

Read full story
8 comments

Preventing dementia can be enjoyable and fun

“Fifty million Americans have dementia and other brain illnesses. To gather together the minds that exist and see how we can tackle these ailments together, that is the work that is in front of us: to have a map of the human brain, an understanding of the roadways, and an understanding of the traffic on the roadways.” — Chaka Fattah.

Read full story
14 comments
Ohio State

Bison gores Ohio woman in Yellowstone Park

Keep your distance from wild animals while visiting National Parks. Visiting Yellowstone National Park in 2021 with my family and keeping our distance from wild lifePhoto by Carmen Micsa.

Read full story
Sacramento, CA

Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro - Are robots plain or sophisticated? Opinion

A lunch at Kura Sushi made me think of our interaction with robots and what it means for our future. A quick lunch trip to Kura Sushi in Sacramento with my friend Andrea was more than enjoying various sushi rolls revolving around us on the conveyor belt; it gave us a glimpse into the future when robots will be part of the workforce, bringing drinks to the table and bearing a sign to warn humans not to put trash or dishes on the robot.

Read full story
Sacramento, CA

How to practice meditation and mindfulness for happier lives

Author's personal experience with meditation in motion. Picture of the author during a 10-mile run on the American River Parkway, Sacramento, CALeilani Dunmoyer, my runner friend.

Read full story

The world's oldest person indulges in chocolate and wine

“In ancient China, the Taoists taught that a constant inner smile, a smile to oneself, insured health, happiness and longevity. Why? Smiling to yourself is like basking in love: you become your own best friend. Living with an inner smile is to live in harmony with yourself.” — Mantak Chia.

Read full story
13 comments
Auburn, CA

Trail Running Adventures group save baby bobcat in Auburn

Their motto is: “Leave no one behind” — humans or animals. Saving a baby bobcat in Auburn, CAPhoto by Christine Sirsi Vincent. Last weekend on April 30th, the “Trail Running Adventures” group had more adventure than their usual spotting of golden, blue, white, and violet hues of the wildflowers, or crossing and splashing in the creeks, according to Hassan Aboukhadijeh and David Lateano, the organizers of weekly runs.

Read full story
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento’s Hanami Line Park will honor the region’s Japanese American Community

You won’t have to travel to Japan to see the cherry blossoms. Sacramento's new Hanami Line ParkPhoto credit Sactree.org website. “We are a city of rivers and a city of trees, and the Hanami Line weaves both aspects of our civic character together. It will salute Sacramento’s rich history and create a lasting connection with the cherry trees that bloom every year in our nation’s capital.” — Congresswoman Doris Matsui, Honorary Co-Chair, Hanami Line Capital Campaign Committee.

Read full story
4 comments

Is Graves hyperthyroidism reversible?

Our health is our wealth, and healing takes time, patience, and determination. Picture of author right after I discovered my Graves autoimmune diseaseOne of my real estate colleagues, Sacramento Association of Realtors.

Read full story

Elon Musk's idea of immortality

“I think it is possible …Yes, we could download the things that we believe make ourselves so unique. Now, of course, if you’re not in that body anymore, that is definitely going to be a difference, but as far as preserving our memories, our personality, I think we could do that.”- Elon Musk recently told Insider.

Read full story
19 comments

Lazy Susan - Life meanings and musings

My new Lazy Susan purchased with excitement at CostcoPhoto by Carmen Micsa. “Necessity is the mother of all invention.” — Albert Einstein. I have been a real estate broker for 22 years. The day I discovered the first lazy Susan when I was in my 20s in one of the homes felt like an architectural revelation.

Read full story

Can poetry increase our happiness index?

“The distinction between historian and poet is not in the one writing prose and the other verse… the one describes the thing that has been, and the other a kind of thing that might be. Hence poetry is something more philosophic and of graver importance than history, since its statements are of the nature rather of universals, whereas those of history are singulars.” — Aristotle, On Poetics.

Read full story
2 comments
Sacramento, CA

Downtown Sacramento's mass shooting that killed 6 people and injured 12 is an alarm to end gun violence

April 3, 2022 - Downtown Sacramento, CA woke up to the shocking and devastating news of multiple shootings that left K Street as the horrendous crime scene where six people (three men and three women) were killed and at least 12 injured.

Read full story
2 comments
Boston, MA

World record marathon holder in the 55–59 age group Jenny Hitchings' advice to run Boston strong

Boston 2021 was the fastest marathon in her career so far. Jenny Hitchings crossing the finish line, Boston Marathon, 2021Photo taken by the race photographers. Whether you are a runner or not, there is a magic marathon revered and appreciated by many: Boston.

Read full story
West Sacramento, CA

Award-winning author Leticia Ordaz brings joy to the first annual Cesar Chavez Literacy Event in West Sacramento, CA

Only 7% of children’s books feature Latinx characters. Reading event with author Leticia Ordaz and Martha Guerrero, mayor of West Sacramento. Ordaz's two sons are on each side of her.Photo by Carmen Micsa.

Read full story
3 comments
Sacramento, CA

Three Sacramento women complete Caballo Blanco ultramarathon

The lessons they have learned from the Raramuri people. From left to right: Sacramento endurance athletes Lorena Van Rein, Norma Faubert, and Martha RodriquezPhoto taken by a bystander at the finish line.

Read full story
5 comments
Carmichael, CA

Stressed out? How about spending 10 minutes in nature?

When darkness descends upon the trails of life, we can illuminate them with our heart, soul, and indomitable spirit. Ancil Hoffman Park, Carmichael, CAPhoto by Carmen Micsa. New research from Cornell University shows that spending as little as 10 minutes in a natural setting can help us feel happier and less stressed out. Additionally, nature makes us smarter, stronger, healthier, and happier, according to the National Park Service website.

Read full story
3 comments

Geography of bliss - Are Postcards becoming lost art?

Postcards produce such a rippling effect of joy in the sender and the receiver. The postcard that I mailed to my wonderful friend Kristie Gong and her sonPhoto by Carmen Micsa. With approximately 97 percent of Americans texting at least once a week and the average household receiving only one personal letter every seven weeks in 2010, according to the US Postal Service’s annual survey, down from once every two weeks in 1987, the arrival of a beautiful, hand-written postcard is reason to rejoice.

Read full story

The universal love and wisdom of grandparents

By the year 2030, 1 in every 5 Americans will be over 65, totaling 70 million, according to Fast Facts on Grandparenting & Intergenerational mentoring. From analyzing these numbers, older adults will have a huge influencing role and impact on society by choosing to be active grandparents and mentor younger generations.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy