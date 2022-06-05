Santa Claus melons truly exist - Opinion

Christmas in May?

Santa Claus Melon found at Wholefoods, Sacramento, CA Photo by Carmen Micsa

On our first 100-degree day, I bought Santa Claus Melon for the first time in my life!

It was Santa Claus Melon sent to cool us off on a scorching late spring day!

“What’s this?” the long dark-haired cashier asked me with eyes as big as the Santa Claus melon.

I showed her my phone with the bar code, as she didn’t know how much it cost, after which she said:

“Thanks for having this ready for me. The melon is free for you.”

“Thanks so much!” I replied.

“Sure thing, and please come back and let me know what the melon tasted like,” she added.

“I will for sure!”

A few interesting facts about Santa Claus Melon

According to the website https://specialtyproduce.com/, the Santa Claus melons derive their name, as the fruits cultivated in South America arrive in markets throughout the northern hemisphere during the holiday season.

The rind is also occasionally marked with sugar scars, an indication that the fruit has high sugar content.

The flesh ranges in color from white and yellow to pale green.

Santa Claus melons, botanically classified as Cucumis melo var. inodorus, are a type of winter melon belonging to the Cucurbitaceae family.

The wrinkled, striped melons mature approximately 110 days after sowing and are known for their thick rind, allowing the melons to be stored for an extended period and shipped worldwide.

In Spain, the variety is known as Piel de Sapo, translating to mean “toad skin,” a descriptor given for the melon’s textured surface.

Historically, Santa Claus melons were stored in cellars throughout the La Mancha region and were wrapped in paper for extended storage.

The melon tastes like honeydew. It’s extremely fragrant and an excellent source of vitamin C, potassium, calcium, and iron.

I ate the melon cut up in square pieces - it was delectable and refreshing.

Next time, I will make this smoothie, a recipe shared by Savvy Naturalista, although I will leave the stevia out and add some Maple syrup instead. As to the milk, I will replace the almond milk with Good Karma Flexmilk, as it has 8 grams of protein per serving and is a great source of Omega-3, but you can use any milk you wish.

Santa Claus Melon Smoothie Recipe:

2 cups Santa Claus melon

2 cups almond milk

2 packets stevia

1 tsp vanilla

Recipe Directions: Place all ingredients into the food processor blend well and serve.

Enjoy, and try a new fruit, as you never know what you will relish and learn about your new discovery.