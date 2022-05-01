Sacramento, CA

Sacramento’s Hanami Line Park will honor the region’s Japanese American Community

Carmen Micsa

You won’t have to travel to Japan to see the cherry blossoms

Sacramento's new Hanami Line ParkPhoto credit Sactree.org website
“We are a city of rivers and a city of trees, and the Hanami Line weaves both aspects of our civic character together. It will salute Sacramento’s rich history and create a lasting connection with the cherry trees that bloom every year in our nation’s capital.” — Congresswoman Doris Matsui, Honorary Co-Chair, Hanami Line Capital Campaign Committee

Sacramento, CA is undergoing a beautification with the new Hanami Line at Robert T. Matsui Park projected to open in 2023, according to Stephanie Robinson, Communications & Marketing Manager of the Sacramento Tree Foundation. The 1.5-acre Hanami Line is located just up the river from the historic Old Sacramento Waterfront and within walking distance to both the Railyards and the Museum of Science and Curiosity

The Hanami Line Park will perfectly compliment Sacramento’s nickname as the city of trees, which dates back to the Gold Rush era when the newcomers planted shade trees to evade the scorching summers. The trees flourished in the rich soil at the confluence of the American and Sacramento Rivers.

The Sacramento tree website described the vision of the park as matching the tradition of other countries throughout the world, where people gather each spring under blossoming cherry trees to celebrate the beautiful transience of nature and life. In Japan, this tradition is called hanami and draws thousands of families to picnic, play, and relax in its parks. Sacramento’s Hanami Line is designed for this wonderful tradition along with many year-round uses ranging from meditation and yoga to lively food, art, and music festivals.

What you expect to find in this unique park:

  • The spectacular Matsuyama Dori (or walkway) that will visitors from the foot of an iconic lighted sculpture along segaha wave-patterned pavers and art-infused inlays on a path pointing directly toward our Japanese sister city, Matsuyama.
  • Four separate bosques, or mini forests that vary in design from urban to organic.
  • Japanese parasol-inspired shade structures that provide visitors protective seating options throughout the changing seasons.
“​This project will transform and beautify this section of our waterfront, creating a serene gathering space for residents year-round and a stunning springtime destination that will draw visitors from all over the world. The Hanami Line will be a perfect venue to host lively food, art, and music festivals as well as smaller gatherings and picnics,” said Robinson.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uxC21_0fPV1qTW00
Girl playing frisbeeThe Sacramento Tree website

Besides the beauty of the hanami, or flower viewing— hana means “flower” and mi is “to look” that this park will provide, Robinson pointed out that ‘The Hanami Line will honor the region’s Japanese American community that has helped shape Sacramento since the 1880s. Japanese immigrants and their descendants helped build the region as we know and love it today — our farm-to-fork heritage, hundreds of thriving family businesses, civic engagement and service to the country, multitudes of recreational and athletic clubs, and public art and cultural celebrations. The Hanami Line will provide a permanent destination to celebrate Japanese culture and the many contributions of Japanese Americans to this region.”

“In Sacramento, the City of Trees, it’s only fitting that we have our own cherry blossom park to appreciate the beauty of the fading blooms that reminds us of how precious and fleeting life is,” Robinson said.  

To make a gift, please go to sactree.org/hanami/donate.

