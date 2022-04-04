Downtown Sacramento's mass shooting that killed 6 people and injured 12 is an alarm to end gun violence

Looking for solutions to end gun violence

The crime scene in Sacramento, CA KCRA news

April 3, 2022 - Downtown Sacramento, CA woke up to the shocking and devastating news of multiple shootings that left K Street as the horrendous crime scene where six people (three men and three women) were killed and at least 12 injured.

According to a recent NPR article, the U.S. has the 32nd-highest rate of deaths from gun violence in the world: 3.96 deaths per 100,000 people in 2019. That was more than eight times as high as the rate in Canada, which had 0.47 deaths per 100,000 people — and nearly 100 times higher than in the United Kingdom, which had 0.04 deaths per 100,000. The American Public Health Association also says gun violence in the US is a public health crisis and a leading cause of premature death in the country, responsible for more than 38,000 deaths annually.

After such a tragic shooting and "gun violence that is spread throughout our city," according to Berry Accius in an interview with KCRA news, Sacramento and United States should find ways to control these senseless crimes.

Besides establishing a culture of gun safety, the Prevention Institute organization points out the importance of investment in employment opportunities, as well as promoting resilience and mental wellbeing. Reducing firearm access to youth individuals who are at risk of harming themselves and others is also on their list together with violence research, comprehensive public health solutions, and economic development that will reduce concentrated disadvantage to mention just a few.

In looking at how other countries have reduced gun violence, the United States can also adopt drastic measures. For instance, The United Kingdom has one of the world's toughest gun-ownership laws in the world, according to Bianca Britton with CNN, for they have banned private ownership of all handguns, as well as semi-automatic and pump-action weapons. On the other side of the world, New Zealand has unanimously banned military-style semi-automatic weapons, as well as bought back guns from owners. Australia also banned high-caliber rifles and shotguns.

As Sacramento families are left in deep mourning following this heinous crime, Sacramento police are offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to the shooters. They opened a website for people to submit evidence such as photos or videos.