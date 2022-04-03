Boston, MA

World record marathon holder in the 55–59 age group Jenny Hitchings' advice to run Boston strong

Carmen Micsa

Boston 2021 was the fastest marathon in her career so far

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08nJ66_0exqYPsP00
Jenny Hitchings crossing the finish line, Boston Marathon, 2021Photo taken by the race photographers

Whether you are a runner or not, there is a magic marathon revered and appreciated by many: Boston.

With the Boston marathon taking place on April 18th, 2022, let’s hear some wise advice from Jenny Hitchings, who lives in Sacramento, CA with her husband, Andy, and their dog, Mia. Hitchings is the world marathon record holder in the 55 to 59 age group.

“And now at 58, I am still getting faster and still running PRs. My time at the Boston Marathon on October 11th, 2021 of 2:45:32 was a lifetime PR. This is where people ask, how? I wish I had an easy answer that I could deliver in a box with a bow. But I don’t.” — Jenny Hitchings in an interview for Run in Rabbit blog

A five-time Age Group (55–59) American Record holder in various race distances and an Age Group World Record holder in the marathon, Hitchings is also a running coach for individuals, youth, and middle school cross-country. Besides her exciting running and coaching career, Hitching has two grown girls, Molly and Maggie, and is a newly crowned grandma to Olivia (Molly’s baby).

Hitchings’ advice on training and running a strong Boston marathon

  1. Doing harder workouts within her long runs with her fast runner friends and teammates from SRA Elite team has helped her be well-prepared for Boston. Some of Hitching’s favorite workouts were: long runs with fast finishes to practice picking up the pace even though legs are feeling tired, progression runs where the pace starts slower and gets faster with every mile, as well as running GMP (goal marathon pace) tempos and longer GMP mile intervals, such as 3x 2, 2 x 3, 2 x 4.

2. Running many 20-mile runs, or longer. Occasionally, Hitchings tried to run on courses that mimicked the Boston course hills by starting on a slight 3-mile downhill and returning on the same hill around mile 16 to simulate the challenging Boston course. She also advises running on rolling hills to strengthen the quadricep muscles that need to help you transition in downhill and uphill running, which can also be done on trails.

3. Do NOT go out too fast, as Boston starts with downhill running. “If starting too fast or beyond what you know is reasonable, your legs will fatigue and cramp by Newton hills and beyond. Try and run effort based on the inclines, and let it flow on the declines,” advised Hitching.

4. And last, but not least, enjoy the crowds! Smile, pump your fists, and hands in the air, as spectators will scream and cheer louder, which can carry you a long way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ceUVT_0exqYPsP00
Jenny Hitchings running with joy, Boston Marathon, 2021Photo taken by the race photographers

Improving running and athletic longevity

“I have been running since college (for fitness) and more competitively since I was 40, so I don’t have all the wear and tear on my legs like if I had been running at a high level in high school and college,” said Hitchings. “I have a flexible schedule that allows me to run when I want. I have a coach. I train hard, and I have good genes,” she added.

Hitchings’ advice to women runners of all ages, but particularly women over 50 regarding running the best races of their lives:

  1. The first and most important thing is to love running because it makes it easier to be consistent and do what it takes to get out the door, instead of making excuses about why you can’t run or train.
  2. Success has nothing to do about comparing yourself to others, and everything to do with being the best you can be at any given point in your life.
  3. As far as reducing injuries and increasing your running longevity, Hitchings can’t say that she has stayed injury-free over the years. She had an Achilles/heel surgery and a PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma injections) procedure on her glute/upper hamstring. Hitchings added that running with no pain felt enlightening! Although she admits to not being great at doing strength or cross-training — Hitchings does enjoy riding outside or on her Peloton — she regularly sees her sports chiropractor doctor and gets deep tissue massage. She also thinks that walking her dog 1.5–2 miles after runs helps her stretch and feel loose.
  4. Hitchings pointed out that getting good or better at running (or anything) takes time: practice pacing, fueling, hydrating, running on different courses and terrain, and adding mileage. “In the end, your training doesn’t lie,” she said.
  5. Sometimes, Hitchings watches dogs run and thinks, “they have it right. They just do it organically. Warm up with a trot, run fast and chase things to get the energy out, slow down because they’re tired, find a stick and chew on it in the shade, because, why not? Then get up and repeat. Interval training at its best without getting injured.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28v0M1_0exqYPsP00
Sacramento, CAPhoto by race photographers

 Although Hitchings is not running the Boston Marathon this year, she hopes to see her granddaughter Olivia at her next Boston, wearing a T-shirt that says:

“My nana is FAST as AF.”

Meanwhile, happy tapering for Boston, and don’t forget to wave at the crowds! 

For more inspiration on how to let “AIR,” which stands for adaptation, inspiration, and resilience guide you on your daily journeys, please consider buying my books The PR- The Poetics of Running, A Book of Poetry in Motion and Morsels of Love, A Book of Poetry and Short Forms on Amazon.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# bostonmarathon# running# fitness# marathon# advice

Comments / 0

Published by

CEO/Broker of Dynamic Real Estate, Inc., business owner featured in the Forbes magazine for my outstanding service to my clients. Mom, wife, a published author, Medium writer, poet, marathon runner, rapper, and tennis player.

Carmichael, CA
72 followers

More from Carmen Micsa

Sacramento, CA

Downtown Sacramento's mass shooting that killed 6 people and injured 12 is an alarm to end gun violence

April 3, 2022 - Downtown Sacramento, CA woke up to the shocking and devastating news of multiple shootings that left K Street as the horrendous crime scene where six people (three men and three women) were killed and at least 12 injured.

Read full story
2 comments
West Sacramento, CA

Award-winning author Leticia Ordaz brings joy to the first annual Cesar Chavez Literacy Event in West Sacramento, CA

Only 7% of children’s books feature Latinx characters. Reading event with author Leticia Ordaz and Martha Guerrero, mayor of West Sacramento. Ordaz's two sons are on each side of her.Photo by Carmen Micsa.

Read full story
3 comments
Sacramento, CA

Three Sacramento women complete Caballo Blanco ultramarathon

The lessons they have learned from the Raramuri people. From left to right: Sacramento endurance athletes Lorena Van Rein, Norma Faubert, and Martha RodriquezPhoto taken by a bystander at the finish line.

Read full story
5 comments
Carmichael, CA

Stressed out? How about spending 10 minutes in nature?

When darkness descends upon the trails of life, we can illuminate them with our heart, soul, and indomitable spirit. Ancil Hoffman Park, Carmichael, CAPhoto by Carmen Micsa. New research from Cornell University shows that spending as little as 10 minutes in a natural setting can help us feel happier and less stressed out. Additionally, nature makes us smarter, stronger, healthier, and happier, according to the National Park Service website.

Read full story
3 comments

Geography of bliss - Are Postcards becoming lost art?

Postcards produce such a rippling effect of joy in the sender and the receiver. The postcard that I mailed to my wonderful friend Kristie Gong and her sonPhoto by Carmen Micsa. With approximately 97 percent of Americans texting at least once a week and the average household receiving only one personal letter every seven weeks in 2010, according to the US Postal Service’s annual survey, down from once every two weeks in 1987, the arrival of a beautiful, hand-written postcard is reason to rejoice.

Read full story

The universal love and wisdom of grandparents

By the year 2030, 1 in every 5 Americans will be over 65, totaling 70 million, according to Fast Facts on Grandparenting & Intergenerational mentoring. From analyzing these numbers, older adults will have a huge influencing role and impact on society by choosing to be active grandparents and mentor younger generations.

Read full story
6 comments

Making friends with humans and animals - a universal language that we all understand

Asking the right questions will bring us closer to each other. “True friends are never apart. Maybe in distance but never in heart.”. Running solo doesn’t mean that I will be alone during the whole run, which is why I made a quick stop to chat and pet my horse friend. It also doesn't mean that I am lonely, although according to Health Services and Service Administration, two in five Americans say that they feel lonely.

Read full story
Montana State

A trip to Montana made me rethink serendipity

Hard work and luck are oftentimes intertwined to create the perfect recipe for a successful, creative, and happy life. Serendipity defined by Merriam-Webster Dictionary as “the faculty or phenomenon of finding valuable or agreeable things not sought for,” differs from the pure luck of finding random coins in the street, for instance, since it involves three quintessential components: recognition, a valuable or agreeable discovery, and a delightful surprise.

Read full story
4 comments
Sacramento, CA

A sold-out Shamrock half-marathon returns to Sacramento, CA after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic

At the start of the Shamrock half marathon, Sacramento, CAPhoto and video by Carmen Micsa. At the start of Shamrock half-marathon, Sacramento, CA. “May your trouble be less. And your blessings be more. And nothing but happiness come through your door.” –Irish Blessing.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy