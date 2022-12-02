Manhattan, NY

Bear Donut Introduces The Doffle

Bear Donut is a reimagined retro American donut shop with South Korean flair. The new shop, located on 40 W 31st, bakes fresh donuts twice a day; 10am and 2pm. Bear Donut’s chewy and crispy donuts are made with sweet rice flour in a bubble-ring shape dressed with powdered or glazed toppings like Powdered Sugar or Pink Chocolate Glaze. Their classic ring-shaped donuts are also made with sweet rice flour in flavors ranging from Classic glaze to a sour Grapefruit Poppy. The shop also features house-made soft serve ice cream in Milk and Thai Iced Tea flavors, as well as specialty Bear Draft Milk and Draft Oat Milk drinks in such flavors as Black Sesame, and Lavender, Bear Donut's drink selection only get better with coffee from La Colombe in the forms of fresh brew, cold brew, draft latte, and Bear Donut Coffee, a coffee float made of iced or hot coffee with milk soft serve. I’ve written all about Bear Donut before, check out my first visit here.

Recently, Bear Donut has released their latest breakfast phenomenon, the Doffle (donut+waffle). The Doffles are made with their chewy mochi donuts and are served with creamy, sweet, and refreshing house-made yogurt whipped cream. They come in two flavors, Apple Cinnamon and Blueberry, and you should definitely try them both.

Luckily for you guys, I’ve had the pleasure of experiencing both flavors and I gotta tell you, they did not disappoint. The first thing I was surprised by was that this thing was bigger than I expected. The Doffles themselves play the part of a bun of sorts, keeping the yogurt at bay. Of course, you COULD bite into this thing but I would recommend a knife and fork; although, things still got pretty messy. I tried the blueberry flavor first and I was not disappointed. The combination of the blueberry yogurt whipped cream with the mochi donut was a surprisingly delicious pairing. I tried the apple cinnamon flavor next and this is the one I’m looking forward to ordering again. The yogurt whipped cream in this Doffle had little pieces of apple in it and almost had an elevated apple crumble taste. I think what surprised me the most was how light the yogurt whipped cream actually was. You would think something like this would be heavy on the sweetness as well as your stomach but that’s not the case at all.

I also tried their fall donuts as well. The first flavor I wrapped my lips around was the Maple Glazed Donut (Maple glaze, crunchy banana chips). This was a nice spin on a glazed donut, with the banana chip adding just a little bit of extra sweetness. I really liked this donut a lot; the flavor will stick in your brain longer than you’d expect. The Pumpkin Spice Donut (Pumpkin cream filled, pumpkin spice glazed) reminded me of a light pumpkin spice latte in donut form. Truly a must-try if you're into cream-filled donuts.

Honestly, Bear Donut has become my new favorite donut shop. They are always coming up with innovative flavors and products and they won't let you down with the Doffle. Go out and try one now and thank me later! beardonut.com

