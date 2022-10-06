Gamehaus is Bringing All Kinds of Games to Long Island City

Photo Credit: Andy Stark

Gamehaus is the newest two-floor indoor/outdoor multifunctional hotspot nestled in the heart of Long Island City. The venue serves as a sporting club, restaurant, arcade and beer hall. Gamehaus features a selection of over 20 beers (predominantly from New York City and microbreweries in the tri-state area) as well as an array of craft cocktails, mocktails, bar food and elevated comfort food classics.

Located on 5-14 51st Avenue, Gamehaus is the creation of hospitality veteran Stephen Cheng and Corissa Leong in partnership with El Grupo SN (Somewhere Nowhere). The impressive 5,000 sqft multifunctional space features over a dozen large-screen TVs along with its 11-foot tall LED video wall to watch every live sporting and top pay-per-view events; paired alongside its array of arcade and table games.

Photo Credit: Andy Stark

Gamehaus features an elevated bar bites menu from Chef Tasha Abelson with opening menu items that include some tongue-in-cheek items inspired by vintage arcade games. Among these are the Super Mushroom Burger (marinated portobello patty, garlic and herb sauce, tomato, served on a sesame bun) and the Jalapeno Balls; a spin on the ever-popular Super Mario Bros fireballs.

Photo Credit: Andy Stark

Walking into Gamehaus, I was automatically taken back to days at the arcade as a child. Marvel vs. Capcom, Galaga, Ms. Pac Man and The Simpsons Arcade Game are right next to the bar. My girlfriend and I met up with other guests and our host by said bar and she encouraged us to have a drink. I had an Old Fashioned (no surprise there) and my girlfriend had a Watermelon Basil Cooler I’m not sure how my girl’s drink was but my Old Fashioned was solid; no complaints.

Photo Credit: Andy Stark

We were guided upstairs where the rest of Gamehaus’ video game selection was stationed. They had everything from Jurassic Park and Skee Ball, to a fully three-dimensional version of Atari Pong (they also have an array of classic table games such as tableside shuffleboard and chess). Not long after, we were greeted with plates of some of the restaurant's best dishes.

Photo Credit: Andy Stark

Some standouts included the Jalapeno Balls, which were nice, spicy and stuffed with cream cheese, pickled jalapenos, peppadew peppers and pecorino. The Tempura Calamari was amazing as well and all of their wings (Boneless Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, Mango Habanero and Cauliflower Buffalo) as well as their tacos have to be experienced. I had to try the Carbonara Burger (organic beef patty, sunny side up egg, caramelized onions, bacon, lettuce, tomato and parmesan) while my better half enjoyed the French Onion Burger (gruyere cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and Gamehaus Sauce on organic beef). Both burgers looked amazing but I decided to focus on the gloriousness in front of me. This burger was absolutely delicious; the patty was cooked just how I wanted it and all the flavors blended extremely well. The egg was truly the cherry on top because that yolky goodness dripping all over the burger just can’t be beaten. We ended the night off by enjoying some video games while multiple baseball games blared from the television screens.

Photo Credit: Andy Stark

Gamehaus is a fairly new establishment that really does have something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for an old-school arcade, a top-of-the-line bar, or a restaurant with elevated dishes. Gamehaus has got you covered (with more additions to come). Be sure to stop by as soon as you get a chance. I'm already planning my next trip! gamehausny.com