Bear Donut Brings Rice Flour Donuts to NoMad

Courtesy of Bear Donut

Bear Donut is a reimagined retro American donut shop with South Korean flair. The new shop, located on 40 W 31st, bakes fresh donuts twice a day; 10am and 2pm. Bear Donut’s chewy and crispy donuts are made with sweet rice flour in a bubble-ring shape dressed with powdered or glazed toppings like Powdered Sugar or Pink Chocolate Glaze. Their classic ring-shaped donuts are also made with sweet rice flour in flavors ranging from Classic glaze to a sour Grapefruit Poppy. The shop also features house-made soft serve ice cream in Milk and Thai Iced Tea flavors, as well as specialty Bear Draft Milk and Draft Oat Milk drinks in such flavors as Black Sesame, and Lavender, Bear Donut's drink selection only get better with coffee from La Colombe in the forms of fresh brew, cold brew, draft latte, and Bear Donut Coffee, a coffee float made of iced or hot coffee with milk soft serve.

Bear Donut is a new brand from Suhum Jang, Owner of the Michelin-recognized modern Asian restaurant Hortus NYC and Marketing Director Honey Kim founder of ARTIPS, a beauty brand currently stocked at such stores as Anthropologie and Free People.

Courtesy of Bear Donut

Bear Donut’s logo was designed by South Korean graphic designer Jo In Hyuk, who is known for his "newtro" artwork, a combination of "new" and "retro", referring to the trend of "modernized retro". Hyuk’s past projects include Fritz Coffee Company’s Café in Seoul, which revolutionized a new style of Korean vintage. Bear Donut’s interior is bathed in white, giving it a clean, retro feel with beautiful menu boards, a high ceiling and large windows. The large white marble counter features a window to showcase the fresh donuts, allowing customers to eat with their eyes before deciding on which donuts to try. Opposite the counter is a mural of the Bear Donut logo painted by EunHea Kim, as well as branded shirts, hats, and coffee mugs designed by the Bear Donut team.

Courtesy of Bear Donut

I stopped by Bear Donut with my girlfriend because she was the perfect person to experience these donuts with. We got a box of four donuts (PB&J, Double Milk Tea, Classic and Coffee Toffee) and I definitely had to try this donut and ice cream concoction to get the best of both worlds. We got a combination Thai tea and milk soft serve over a lavender donut and the initial taste of the lavender donut was SO GOOD I wish I could have that experience more than once. The rice flour gives the donut an almost homemade taste and the lavender donut went almost too perfectly with the Thai tea and milk ice cream. The lavender donut was so good I had to get another box of four (another Classic, Matcha donut, Toasted Coconut and the Dirty Choco aka Nutella Cream Puff donut).

Courtesy of Bear Donut

I truly loved all of the donuts we purchased but I have to say, my favorites were the Classic followed by the Coffee Toffee. I think another trip to Bear Donut is in store because I have to try some of their milk drafts and coffees. Both looked extremely tasty and some of the customers I saw order some milk and coffee, and they really seemed to enjoy it. I think Bear Donut will be a new place that I will visit whenever I’m in the area; there are truly no donuts like these anywhere else in the city. If you’re looking for truly unique donuts or are simply just a donut aficionado, Bear Donut is a place that will quickly become your new favorite donut spot. beardonut.com