Bollygood: Indian- Inspired Sparkling Beverages For American Palletes

Carlos L.

Disclaimer: The people over at Bollygood were gracious enough to send me some samples of their beverages for a review. Although that is the case, this will still be a fair and unbiased assessment of the product.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PaZ0R_0f9IklhJ00
Courtesy of Bollygood

Bollygood is a brand of Indian- inspired sparkling beverages you’d do yourself a favor to keep in mind whenever you’re in the mood for something a little different. The sparkling beverage is the first of its kind to hit the US market and is a spin on India’s Nimbu Pani, a popular South Indian drink. Bollygood is the inspiration of Maxine Henderson, who wanted to ensure that the drink she created would be low in sugar, healthy and safe for children and adults to enjoy, and have the best possible flavor. After many iterations, Maxine landed on a recipe and added her own twists, carbonation and pink Himalayan salt. Bollygood is available for purchase via their website and can also be found on Amazon in Lemon Ginger Mint and Lime Basil Cumin flavors, with more in development.

The people over at Bollygood were gracious enough to send me some samples of their beverages and I must say, it definitely wasn’t what I was expecting. I started off with the Lime Basil Cumin and that cumin hits you in the face upon opening the can. My first sip of this drink was an interesting one, to say the least, and it’s definitely an acquired taste. On the other hand, I really enjoyed the Lemon Ginger Mint, I think those flavors are more accessible to an American palette (like mine) and I really enjoyed how the flavors blended together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M0YcJ_0f9IklhJ00
Courtesy of Bollygood

I also was curious as to how Bollygood’s two initial flavors would blend with some alcohol, so I decided to add some Brooklyn Republic vodka to the equation. I think a nice light alcoholic beverage is what the Lime Basil Cumin was made for because as a mixed drink this is absolutely phenomenal. The Lemon Ginger Mint paired well with vodka as well as is easily my favorite of the two initial flavors.

I think Bollygood is extremely unique and can possibly be used for more than just mixed drinks (I can picture using the Lime Basil Cumin being used to marinate poultry or something along those lines). Although Bollygood may be for those with more of an adventurous palette, I think everyone should try these interesting mix of flavors at least once. Who knows, you might find your new favorite drink. bollygood.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Drink# Indian# mixed drinks# sparkling# Nimbu Pani

Comments / 0

Published by

Carlos is a New York City-based journalist with 10+ years of experience covering a wide array of topics such as music, art, fashion, entertainment and health and wellness. Carlos has also had cover stories in publications in the US and UK.

New York, NY
17 followers

More from Carlos L.

New York City, NY

Vineapple Café: A True Gem of Brooklyn Heights

Vineapple Café, a quaint establishment located at 71 Pineapple St., is serving amazing food whether it be breakfast, lunch or dinner. The restaurant became a staple of Brooklyn Heights until it sadly had to close in 2019. In the midst of the pandemic, husband and wife duo Aubrie Therrien and Zachary Rubin purchased their favorite cafe and Brooklyn Heights landmark. Together, they combined their knowledge and love for food and the restaurant business as a whole to renovate the eatery as well as create the perfect dinner menu; fusing New American and Italian-leaning cuisine.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

The Concorde Hotel: Elevating Your Stay in New York City

The Concorde Hotel New York is a 4-Star luxury boutique hotel located within the Park Avenue Plaza District. The intimate, modern structure recently underwent an extensive transformation of its 122 minimalistic rooms, elegant lobby and expansive use of public space. The building’s architecture captures the brilliancy of natural light that enters the rooms and takes advantage of the exceptional North-South perspective, capitalizing on the glittering panoramic views of the New York City skyline.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Standout Outdoor Dining in NYC You Shouldn’t Miss

The weather is heating up and the world is (finally) getting back to some sense of normalcy. Within the restaurant industry things are no different, and eateries are putting their best foot (and food) forward. Restaurants are looking to get back to their normal, which is being packed with people enjoying their foods. Here’s a list of some places in New York where you can not only enjoy a nice Spring breeze but enjoy some of the best food the city has to offer.

Read full story
Manhattan, NY

Balade: Lebanese-Middle Eastern Dining Heaven in the East Village

Lebanese-Middle Eastern eatery Balade is a quaint little space that should not be overlooked. Located on 208 1st Avenue, Balade, which means “produce of the highest quality,” offers traditional Lebanese cuisine in an atmosphere true to the Lebanese culture. Balade opened in 2010 by chef and restaurateur Roland Semann, a native of Beirut, Lebanon, with the mission “to introduce Lebanese cuisine to New Yorkers. They serve a variety of small plates and family-size platters — so much so that I’m sure there’s an option for your entire family.

Read full story

Juicery Harlem: Taking Harlem on a Healthier Path

Juicery Harlem is a collaboration between Jappy Afzelius, Executive Chef/Partner of TSISMIS, and the husband-and-wife team of celebrity DJ Sasha Hart, who has performed at numerous events sharing the stage with the likes of Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent, and Deejay Jay Vallo, who has over 15 years of live performances at iconic venues such as Webster Hall and Marquee, and clients such as Guess and Bloomingdales. Vallo and Hart are Harlem residents themselves and are working as managing partners to bring healthier options to a location that sometimes seems as though it is lacking in such.

Read full story
Manhattan, NY

Israeli-Mediterranean Restaurant Miriam Makes its Way to the Upper West Side

Miriam is a popular Park Slope restaurant that recently opened an additional location on the Upper West Side. Executive Chef/Owner Rafael “Rafi” Hasid is thrilled to bring his Israeli-Mediterranean dishes over to Manhattan. Located on 300 Amsterdam Avenue, Miriam’s Upper West Side location echoes design elements from their Park Slope restaurant, including Mediterranean arches and original tiles. The open dining room features a large brass and terrazzo bar and lush aquamarine banquettes. Custom lighting designs compliment the matching rose gold bar mirrors to softly illuminate the space. Walnut tables and chairs fill the dining area, and paintings scattered throughout complete the setting to create a warm interpretation of an all-day Mediterranean bistro.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy