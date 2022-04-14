Bollygood: Indian- Inspired Sparkling Beverages For American Palletes

Disclaimer: The people over at Bollygood were gracious enough to send me some samples of their beverages for a review. Although that is the case, this will still be a fair and unbiased assessment of the product.

Courtesy of Bollygood

Bollygood is a brand of Indian- inspired sparkling beverages you’d do yourself a favor to keep in mind whenever you’re in the mood for something a little different. The sparkling beverage is the first of its kind to hit the US market and is a spin on India’s Nimbu Pani, a popular South Indian drink. Bollygood is the inspiration of Maxine Henderson, who wanted to ensure that the drink she created would be low in sugar, healthy and safe for children and adults to enjoy, and have the best possible flavor. After many iterations, Maxine landed on a recipe and added her own twists, carbonation and pink Himalayan salt. Bollygood is available for purchase via their website and can also be found on Amazon in Lemon Ginger Mint and Lime Basil Cumin flavors, with more in development.

The people over at Bollygood were gracious enough to send me some samples of their beverages and I must say, it definitely wasn’t what I was expecting. I started off with the Lime Basil Cumin and that cumin hits you in the face upon opening the can. My first sip of this drink was an interesting one, to say the least, and it’s definitely an acquired taste. On the other hand, I really enjoyed the Lemon Ginger Mint, I think those flavors are more accessible to an American palette (like mine) and I really enjoyed how the flavors blended together.

Courtesy of Bollygood

I also was curious as to how Bollygood’s two initial flavors would blend with some alcohol, so I decided to add some Brooklyn Republic vodka to the equation. I think a nice light alcoholic beverage is what the Lime Basil Cumin was made for because as a mixed drink this is absolutely phenomenal. The Lemon Ginger Mint paired well with vodka as well as is easily my favorite of the two initial flavors.

I think Bollygood is extremely unique and can possibly be used for more than just mixed drinks (I can picture using the Lime Basil Cumin being used to marinate poultry or something along those lines). Although Bollygood may be for those with more of an adventurous palette, I think everyone should try these interesting mix of flavors at least once. Who knows, you might find your new favorite drink. bollygood.com