New York City, NY

Vineapple Café: A True Gem of Brooklyn Heights

Carlos L.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Twikj_0f9GTiN700
Courtesy of Vineapple Cafe

Vineapple Café, a quaint establishment located at 71 Pineapple St., is serving amazing food whether it be breakfast, lunch or dinner. The restaurant became a staple of Brooklyn Heights until it sadly had to close in 2019. In the midst of the pandemic, husband and wife duo Aubrie Therrien and Zachary Rubin purchased their favorite cafe and Brooklyn Heights landmark. Together, they combined their knowledge and love for food and the restaurant business as a whole to renovate the eatery as well as create the perfect dinner menu; fusing New American and Italian-leaning cuisine.

The vision for the new Vineapple was to create a place that maintained the integrity and neighborhood warmth of the original café, infused with an enoteca-style restaurant by night with approachable and delicious menu offerings. The project is a multi-faceted restaurant with a three-meal structure offering breakfast, lunch, dinner, and brunch on weekends; complete with a revamped breakfast menu including a Breakfast Burrito filled with scrambled eggs, asiago cheese, pickled onions, jalapeños, and mixed greens; a café serving the best coffee from Devoción and locally sourced pastries; as well as a comprehensive Italian-leaning dinner menu serving inventive and comforting dishes. Coupled with a stellar bar program that features well-balanced creative cocktails, the resulting Vineapple Cafe 2.0 is the ideal neighborhood restaurant and dining destination, distinctly rooted in great food, family, music, and art.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QXzrp_0f9GTiN700
Courtesy of Vineapple Cafe

I took my girlfriend out to a nice brunch at Vineapple and I must say, if you want to really experience how beautiful Brooklyn Heights really is then I recommend heading out then in the morning/afternoon. You can also see just how quintessential Vineapple is to the neighborhood, as it seemed like a gathering spot of sorts for friends looking to catch up over a good meal or families going out for brunch after a long week. When we stepped into Vineapple I got an instant sense of community and when we were seated it was more of the same; I absolutely loved it and I knew I was in for a treat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=097Tny_0f9GTiN700
Courtesy of Vineapple Cafe

For drinks, I ordered a Mimosa; pretty standard and pretty delicious. My girlfriend had the Wake Up Call (Redemption Rye, Cold Brew Syrup, mole bitters, garnished with espresso beans). It was extremely delicious and the closest thing I’ve tasted to a coffee old-fashioned of sorts. For eats, I had a Breakfast Burrito, (I had egg, bacon, asiago cheese, avocado and kale in mine) and my other half enjoyed a Seasonal Omellete (butternut squash, goat cheese, shallots) with a mixed green salad). She finished her meal before I even had a chance to try and I wasn’t far behind her. The ingredients were fresh and the burrito was extremely flavorful, it even came with a side of generously seasoned fries. On our way out we made sure to pick up some chai lattes, almonds croissants, a morning roll and a rhubarb scone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PeB1c_0f9GTiN700
Courtesy of Vineapple Cafe

Vineapple is a place that seems extremely centered around community, so much so that the food comes secondary. If the food is THIS good, you can only imagine the sense of community you feel when you enter this wonderful establishment. I’m already planning to go back at least two times and really explore Vineapple’s menu. If you enjoy a good community vibe, a relaxed environment and simple, flavorful food with a twist, I highly recommend Vineapple Café. vineapple.cafe

# food# drink# brunch# nightlife# Brooklyn

Published by

Carlos is a New York City-based journalist with 10+ years of experience covering a wide array of topics such as music, art, fashion, entertainment and health and wellness. Carlos has also had cover stories in publications in the US and UK.

New York, NY
17 followers

