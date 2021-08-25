Visit Orlando's Magical Dining Month returns August 27th with over 80 restaurants participating

Those looking to visit new restaurants in Orlando can enjoy deals soon during Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining Month. It kicks off on Friday, August 27th and runs until October 3rd. More than 80 of Orlando’s fine dining restaurants will offer a $37 three-course, prix-fixe dinner menu during the dining promotion.

On the list is Spanish restaurant JALEO at Disney Springs by Chef José Andrés. Course options include Traditional Pan con Tomate y Queso Manchego, Setas al Ajillo, Patatas Bravas, Gambas al Ajillo, Paella del Dia, Flan al Estilo Tradicional, and more. It is the biggest of the JALEO concepts by the chef.

Also of interest is The Ravenous Pig in Winter Park run by James Beard-nominated Chefs James and Julie Petrakis. Options for order include Chilled Gazpacho, Cape Canaveral White Shrimp & Grits, Mushroom & Gruyere Beignets, and Dark Chocolate Panna Cotta.

Dining room sunset. Russell's on Lake Ivanhoe

“Now in its 16th year, Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining continues to evolve with new features to make it easier for diners to research restaurant options, share plans and recommendations with others and even create a weekend getaway,” said Casandra Matej, president and CEO for Visit Orlando.

“Magical Dining is an important program for our community because of both the money raised for charitable organizations and the support it provides to our local restaurants, who are still working hard to recover from a challenging year.”

La Luce at Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek is on the list with Napa Valley chef and restaurateur Donna Scala at the helm. The restaurant offers a mixture of traditional Italian and California new age cuisine. Options include Mafaldine Alla Lina which features porcini and pork ragu, tomato, reggiano, Risotto with sautéed shrimp, sweet peppers, English peas, melted leeks, and truffle cheese, and Butterscotch Pudding paired with house-made toffee.

New restaurants participating in 2021 include 310 Lakeside, 310 Park South, Adega Gaucha, Aurora at the Celeste, Russell’s on Lake Ivanhoe and RusTeak at Thornton Park.

Mussels. Reel Fish Coastal Kitchen + Bar

Cala Bella Rosen Shingle Creek

Visitors and locals can also enjoy special discounts at local hotels during Magical Dining Month with more than a dozen hotels participating.

The new website built for this year’s dining month features a new tool for diners to “favorite” must-try restaurants and view a customized map with their selections. Diners can also share their list with friends, making it easier than ever to create a Magical Dining game plan.

Participating restaurants also have the chance to add a bonus Magical Dining menu option that is not offered on the regular menu in effort to offer more creative freedom beyond a prix-fixe menu.

If you’re looking to try a new place, there are plenty to choose from this year for Magical Dining Month.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.