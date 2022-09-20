New Bern, NC

Benjamin Ellis House, a historical bed and breakfast in New Bern, North Carolina

Carlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle Blogger

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Stju0_0i2AwV8B00
Benjamin Ellis House in New Bern, North Carolinacarleealexandria.com

Nestled in the heart of downtown New Bern, North Carolina, lies Benjamin Ellis House, a bed and breakfast located in an 1853 historic home.

Originally North Carolina’s capital, New Bern was settled by the Swiss in the early 1700s, and this bed and breakfast is paying homage to some of the South’s first settlers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fJ6LO_0i2AwV8B00
Benjamin Ellis House in New Bern, North Carolinacarleealexandria.com

The bed and breakfast is named after a successful turpentine merchant, Benjamin Ellis, who purchased the lot in 1850 and later built a home for him and his family. In the 1980s, the home was turned into an inn.

Now, the third set of innkeepers, Gretchen and TracyDu Peza, are welcoming guests with loads of hospitality and delicious breakfast dishes, all while preserving and celebrating the quintessential charm of this North Carolina coastal home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05O30U_0i2AwV8B00
Breakfast at Benjamin Ellis Housecarleealexandria.com

In fact, the innkeepers take breakfast up a notch, preparing and serving a three-course breakfast each morning (if you’re lucky, you just might get the french toast casserole). And if you just can’t get enough, you can opt-in for a candlelight dinner for two or a cooking class.

Benjamin Ellis House is just a short walk to both the waterfront and Front Street, where you’ll find shops, like Blue Magnolia, Bradham’s Drug Store, the birthplace of Pepsi-Cola, and Mitchell Hardware, a hardware store operating since 1898.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QT0L3_0i2AwV8B00
Persimmons Waterfront Restaurant in New Bern, North Carolinacarleealexandria.com

We highly recommend grabbing a ginormous cinnamon roll from Baker’s Kitchen, dining at Morgan’s Tavern and Grill and having dinner by the water at Persimmons Waterfront Restaurant (pictured above). If you’re a history buff, you can’t miss Tryon Palace and the gardens, also a short walk from the inn.

From the city’s historical charm to the comfortable stay at the bed and breakfast, New Bern has a lot to offer, and we highly recommend Benjamin Ellis House for your next visit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u04ZJ_0i2AwV8B00
Benjamin Ellis House in New Bern, North Carolinacarleealexandria.com

Looking for more? Check out 620 Prince in Georgetown, South Carolina, and follow along on Instagram to see what bed and breakfast we’re visiting next.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# north carolina# travel# bed and breakfast# travel guide# new bern

Comments / 2

Published by

Sharing about the best bed and breakfasts + travel and life in our southern bungalow.. // Blogger at carleealexandria.com. Follow along on Instagram @carleealexandria.

Greenville, SC
363 followers

More from Carlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle Blogger

Key West, FL

Our Key West, Florida travel guide

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Key West, Florida travel guidecarleealexandria.com. Key West, Florida has been on Asher’s bucket list for quite some time, so we decided to make it a reality. We had the PERFECT trip, so I want to share my Key West travel guide with you all.

Read full story
1 comments
Travelers Rest, SC

Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South Carolina

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Dessert at Core 450 in Travelers Rest, SCcarleealexandria.com. Hidden in the heart of the Cherokee Valley Golf Club in Travelers Rest, South Carolina, lies one of the town's best-kept secrets — Core 450, a restaurant serving the best brunch, lunch, dinner, and views on the golf course.

Read full story
Marblehead, MA

A day trip to Massachusetts' North Shore

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Day trip to Marblehead, Massachusettscarleealexandria.com. There’s nothing quite like the New England coastline. During my time in Boston to see my friend Olivia, we ventured on a day trip to explore Massachusetts’ North Shore.

Read full story
1 comments
Boston, MA

How to spend two days in Boston, Massachusetts

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Here is the insider’s scoop on things to do and see in Boston. I recently spent two days with my dear friend Olivia, a Boston local, showing me her favorite spots around the city. We had the BEST time, so here are some places to add to your travel bucket list.

Read full story

A travel guide to Florence, Italy

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Exploring under the Tuscan sun has always been a dream of mine. During our visit, Florence effortlessly weaved itself onto my list of the best places in the world.

Read full story
Savannah, GA

My solo adventure to Savannah, Georgia

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. One of my best friends had her bachelorette weekend in Savannah, Georgia, so I went down early to explore the city before meeting up with the girls.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

A travel guide to Nashville, Tennessee

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. I’m going to start out this post in the worst way possible: I do not enjoy country music. There. I said it.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Our trip to New Orleans, Louisiana

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. I’ve never been to a city with so much confidence and personality as New Orleans. Think creole cuisine and beignets, bathtubs for flower pots, soulful jazz and the infamous Bourbon Street. There’s really no place like it.

Read full story
1 comments
Hilton Head Island, SC

Our trip to Hilton Head, South Carolina

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Our trip to Hilton Head, South Carolinacarleealexandria.com. Some of the best vacations are the ones where you do four things – sleep, beach, eat, repeat. That’s exactly what we did on our trip to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Read full story
2 comments

My travel guide to Venice, Italy

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. I hear so many mixed reviews about Venice, so I was excited to check it out for myself. In all honesty, it was my least favorite place we visited in Italy (including Rome, Florence and the Amalfi Coast). Venice was beautiful though, and we had an amazing time.

Read full story
Denver, CO

How to spend three days in Denver, Colorado

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. When you’re invited to a wedding in Colorado, you might as well build in some time for exploration, right? We had three days to take in all the sights and visit some extraordinary places. Mask in one hand and water in the other, we were well on our way. Here’s what we did.

Read full story
Wilmington, NC

A travel guide to Wilmington, North Carolina

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. I first started visiting Wilmington when I lived in Raleigh, N.C. I quickly fell in love with the views of Kure Beach, the charm of the riverwalk and the small-town feel of the city. We loved it so much that we’ve been back since moving to Greenville, S.C.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

How to spend a weekend in Atlanta, Georgia

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. It’s not every day you get the chance for a mini weekend getaway with the best of friends. Our day trip to Atlanta, Ga. turned into an overnight adventure so the boys could visit a car show.

Read full story
1 comments

When in Rome: A travel guide to Rome, Italy

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. We flew into the Rome airport from Charlotte and used Daytrip to find a driver to take us to our Airbnb. For more information on train and car travel in Italy, check out my guide to Positano and the Amalfi Coast.

Read full story
2 comments
Charleston, SC

The perfect bachelorette weekend in Charleston, S.C.

I’m pretty sure my travel blog is slowly becoming all about Charleston, S.C. And while the boys hit the museums in Washington D.C., we hit the historic, pastel-colored streets.

Read full story
Savannah, GA

The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, Georgia

From blooming hydrangeas to trees dancing with Spanish moss, Savannah, Ga. embodies everything about Southern charm. There’s nothing quite like the quaint, artsy town of Savannah with its historic homes and grassy squares nestled in between the streets. Over the years, I’ve gathered a list of my must-visit places in the town. Check out these spots to visit when you plan your trip.

Read full story
1 comments

My travel guide to Positano and the Amalfi Coast

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. We spent our honeymoon in Italy for two weeks, exploring Rome, Positano, Florence, Pisa and Venice. The Amalfi Coast was by far my favorite. I’ve never been anywhere so postcard perfect!

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

10 of our favorite NYC restaurants

There’s so much more to NYC food than pizza and cheesecake. There are always so many restaurants and so little time. Here are some of our favorite foodie moments from our time in the city.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy