Our Key West, Florida travel guide

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.


Key West, Florida has been on Asher’s bucket list for quite some time, so we decided to make it a reality. We had the PERFECT trip, so I want to share my Key West travel guide with you all.

What to do in Key West, Florida


Snorkeling with Fury in Key West, Floridacarleealexandria.com

Go snorkeling with Fury

My favorite thing we did in Key West was our morning snorkel trip with Fury. We took a three-hour tour (queue the Gilligan’s Island theme song) to the third largest coral reef in the world. They give you snorkeling gear and 55 minutes to explore the reef, and Asher took full advantage of it. I, however, did not like snorkeling, so I took full advantage of the boat, the sun, and the mimosas. Fury also offers jet ski tours, sunset cruises, and more.


Veterans Memorial State Parkcarleealexandria.com

Take a walk in the ocean at Veterans Memorial Park in Little Duck Key

While it might not be the best beach for sunbathing, Veterans Memorial Park has the best sandbar for walking out into the ocean and seeing tropical fish – just beware of those jellies! It’s located close to Bahia Honda Key, so we island hopped.


Bahia Honda State Parkcarleealexandria.com

Take a swim at Bahia Honda State Park

Bahia Honda State State Park is the best for swimming in clear water and laying out – the best of both worlds. There’s a small fee to get in the park, but it’s worth it for the amenities (aka bathrooms and snack shop).


Sunbathing on Smathers Beachcarleealexandria.com

Sunbathe on Smathers Beach

My favorite place to sunbathe and read is Smathers Beach. When we visited, there weren’t many people, it was quiet and parking was easy to find.


Southernmost Point in Key West, Floridacarleealexandria.com

Visit the Southernmost Point and take a photo at Mile Marker 0

If you’re going to be a true Key West tourist, you have to take a photo at the Southernmost Point and Mile Marker 0.


Rooster in Key West, Floridacarleealexandria.com

Take a stroll on Duval Street

Another very Key West thing to do is to take a stroll on Duval Street. The street has lots of shopping, restaurants and bars. If you have kids or are an extreme introvert, I recommend avoiding this street at night. It gets wild.


Key West, Florida sunsetcarleealexandria.com

Sunset celebration at Mallory Square

Performers and vendors gather at Mallory Square for nightly sunset celebrations. It’s fun to walk through at least once.

What to eat and drink in Key West, Florida


Breakfast at Blue Heaven in Key West, Floridacarleealexandria.com

Breakfast at Blue Heaven

Breakfast at Blue Heaven was one of my favorite meals. I could sit under the canopy of trees and listen to the band all day long (and the loudmouth roosters too, of course). The vibe was eclectic and the food was amazing.


Key lime pie from Kermit'scarleealexandria.com

Key Lime Pie from Kermit's

Can you visit Key West and not get a piece of key lime pie? No, no you cannot. Kermit's Key Lime Pie Shoppe is the most well-known for their key lime pies (and they get extra points because they have gluten-free).


Dinner at Conch Republiccarleealexandria.com

Dinner at Conch Republic

All I ever want is fresh seafood on the water, and Conch Republic hit the spot. Located on the Harbor Walk, the restaurant serves all kinds of fresh catch. We opted for the Caribbean-spiced Mahi Mahi and the bacon-wrapped stuffed shrimp.


Cuban food at El Siboney in Key West, Floridacarleealexandria.com

Authentic Cuban food at El Siboney

When you're 90 miles from Cuba, you have to find authentic homestyle Cuban food. We found the best at El Siboney. A local joint (some might call it a hole-in-the-wall), El Siboney has some of the BEST food on the island. We ordered the picadillo, tostones (fried green plantains), boliche cubano and Cuban coffee, and it was to die for!


The Hurricane Holecarleealexandria.com

Peel-n-eat shrimp at the Hurricane Hole

I kept seeing Key West pink shrimp on restaurant menus, so we had to stop by the Hurricane Hole for the peel-n-eat shrimp after a long day at the beach. Now I think all my evening snacks should consist of shrimp and cocktail sauce.


Conch fritters in Key West, Floridacarleealexandria.com

Dinner (and conch fritters) at Two Friends Patio

Key West is known for conch fritters, so we tried them at Two Friends Patio – think hush puppies from the ocean. Two friends has both great food and a fun atmosphere.


Key West, Floridacarleealexandria.com

Coffee from Cuban Coffee Queen

The Cuban Coffee Queen has the best coffee in Key West. And while coffee is their thing, I highly recommend the piña colada smoothie. We grabbed coffee and smoothies here before our snorkeling excursion. So good!


Green Parrot Bar in Key West, Floridacarleealexandria.com

Drinks at the Green Parrot Bar and Sloppy Joe's

I grew up with a green parrot named J.R., so I had to visit the Green Parrot Bar. We ordered the parrot juice, because when you're in Key West, you have to get rum. We also visited the infamous Sloppy Joe's for their award-winning sloppy rita. I personally loved the laidback atmosphere at the Green Parrot better, but both are great local spots.

