Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South Carolina

Hidden in the heart of the Cherokee Valley Golf Club in Travelers Rest, South Carolina, lies one of the town's best-kept secrets — Core 450, a restaurant serving the best brunch, lunch, dinner, and views on the golf course.

The restaurant boasts floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains, an outdoor patio complete with Adirondack chairs and cornhole, an exapansive bar and an open kitchen with a 6,500-pound pizza oven.

The open kitchen inspiration came from owner Matt Jennings' love to host people in his own kitchen as he prepared each course for his guests. His goal: a kitchen concept that feels comfortable and fun.

In 2021, Jennings' made his dream a reality and opened the doors to Core 450.

My husband and I recently visited for a complimentary dinner. We tried the Korean BBQ chicken lollipops, black truffle scallops, maple bourbon grilled salmon and NY strawberry cheesecake.

We were impressed with the combination of flavors and presentation of each dish. Our favorite? The chicken lollipops, but I hear the crispy Brussels sprouts are also popular amongst Core 450 fans.

Want to make your visit to Core 450 a day trip? Take a stroll through downtown Travelers Rest, bike along the Swamp Rabbit Trail, visit the Poinsett Bridge, take a hike at Caesars Head State Park or go sightseeing at Pretty Place and Bald Rock.

Wherever your adventure takes you, we recommend dining at Core 450 next time you're in the Travelers Rest area.

