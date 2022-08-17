Nashville, TN

A travel guide to Nashville, Tennessee

Carlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle Blogger

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.

I’m going to start out this post in the worst way possible: I do not enjoy country music. There. I said it.

Aside from the occasional Zac Brown Band, country music is not my thing.

But the good thing is, there’s so much more to Nashville than country music (even though that’s a HUGE part). I’m a firm believer anyone could go and enjoy their trip.

So here’s my list of all my Nashville favorites.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jBxDs_0hJexUjQ00
Thompson Nashvillecarleealexandria.com

Where We Stayed

Thompson Nashville

We booked our stay at Thompson Nashville in The Gulch area, and I LOVED the hotel. It was super modern and very clean.

You may recognize the name of the hotel for the famous rooftop bar, the L.A. Jackson, serving up drinks and Nashville city views. The hotel also has a cute coffee shop, Killebrew Coffee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4epAkD_0hJexUjQ00
Milk & Honey in Nashville, Tennesseecarleealexandria.com

Where We Ate

Milk & Honey

Milk & Honey is located in The Gulch and was a huge hit among our group. The food and the atmosphere were both excellent. I highly recommend it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45jBaq_0hJexUjQ00
Pinewood Social in Nashville, Tennesseecarleealexandria.com

Pinewood Social

Pinewood Social is the restaurant that everyone (and by everyone, I mean everyone on the Internet) said we had to go to. And I’m so glad we did! You can make a normal reservation or reserve a bowling lane. Pro tip: Order a latte from their espresso bar. You won’t regret it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gFKHS_0hJexUjQ00
Barista Parlor in Nashville, Tennesseecarleealexandria.com

Barista Parlor

Barista Parlor was one of my favorite spots we visited during our trip. I’m a sucker for a good coffee shop and this one did not disappoint. We ordered breakfast sandwiches, coffees and (a VERY GOOD) turmeric latte. It’s a must when visiting Nashville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fo37J_0hJexUjQ00
Frothy Monkey in Nashville, Tennesseecarleealexandria.com

Frothy Monkey

Frothy Monkey was one of the best places we ate. They have SO MANY OPTIONS. And I’m pretty sure you couldn’t go wrong. If you go, ask for Josh to be your server. He has a mullet and I’m pretty sure he’s the best (not because of his mullet – that’s just a perk).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26oAu7_0hJexUjQ00
White Limozeen in Nashville, Tennesseecarleealexandria.com

White Limozeen

Did you know Dolly Parton owns a hotel in Nashville called The Graduate? Did you also know that she has a rooftop bar called White Limozeen? And spoiler alert: There’s a huge pink Dolly Parton head (not kidding) on the rooftop outside by the pool (where you can also make a poolside reservation in the summer).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MkhNH_0hJexUjQ00
Cafe Roze in Nashville, Tennesseecarleealexandria.com

Cafe Roze

Cafe Roze is located in the Greenwood neighborhood and is probably the cutest place we went for food. Asher and I both opted for the dinner bowl, and while it wasn’t the best thing I had on the trip, it sure was pretty. The waitress said their fries are the best in the city, so we ordered a side of those. Here’s all you need to know: go to Cafe Roze and order the fries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JIeTw_0hJexUjQ00
Bartaco in Nashville, Tennesseecarleealexandria.com

Bartaco

If you frequent my site, you might remember me mentioning Bartaco before in previous posts. Tacos are my favorite, so it’s easily my favorite restaurant. I’m a huge fan of their nojito (a nonalcoholic mojito that is SO GOOD), the Asian slaw and the duck taco. We don’t have one locally, so I always make sure to visit when I can.

What We Did

Broadway

Would this be a Nashville blog post if I didn’t tell you about Broadway? We knew we had to at least walk through to get a glimpse of the oh-so-famous Tootsie’s. Apparently, lots of people have been discovered there. So we took a stroll by all the honky tonk bars and people-watched like pros.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kVmjt_0hJexUjQ00
The Parthenon in Nashville, Tennesseecarleealexandria.com

The Parthenon

Did you know Nashville has a Parthenon that is an exact replica of the one in Greece? It’s located smack dab in the middle of Centennial Park and houses Nashville’s art museum. Weird, I know.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Es4d_0hJexUjQ00
Shopping in Nashville, Tennesseecarleealexandria.com

L+L Marketplace

L+L Marketplace is a very cool space full of shops and places to eat. The building houses restaurants like Five Daughters Bakery, Honest Coffee Roasters, Gracie’s Milkshake Bar and Taco Chela. My favorite shops to explore are Amelia’s Flowers and Living with Landyn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UrAlk_0hJexUjQ00
Mural in Nashville, Tennesseecarleealexandria.com

12 South Murals

12 South is where you go to find most of the murals you see on Instagram. It’s also where you go to shop, including my favorites – White’s Mercantile and Madewell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EwrOQ_0hJexUjQ00
Draper James in Nashville, Tennesseecarleealexandria.com

Draper James

I love Reese Witherspoon, so we had to visit her famous storefront, Draper James, in 12 South, easily my favorite area in Nashville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vLnN7_0hJexUjQ00
White's Mercantile in Nashville, Tennesseecarleealexandria.com

White's Mercantile

White’s Mercantile is my favorite store in all of Nashville (and in Franklin too for that matter). It’s the perfect place to buy a gift or find a souvenir for yourself. Asher and I bought plates, and I just LOVE them.

Bonus Trip: Franklin, Tennessee

Asher and I had one more full day in Nashville. We felt like we’d just about done everything, so we decided to make our way to the next town over – Franklin. Dare I say I LOVED Franklin a bit more than I did Nashville? The quaint little town won me over.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v9LNQ_0hJexUjQ00
Shopping in Franklin, Tennesseecarleealexandria.com

Downtown Franklin

Downtown Franklin is the cutest! We spent half the day walking through the shops on Main Street. My favorite stores in the town are White’s Mercantile, Rooted from Yarrow Acres and Hester & Cook Shop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XJ88S_0hJexUjQ00
Honest Coffee Roasters in Franklin, Tennesseecarleealexandria.com

Honest Coffee Roasters and the Factory at Franklin

In our search for coffee in Franklin, we stumbled upon The Factory, a giant warehouse dedicated to tenants like Amelia’s Flowers, Five Daughters Bakery and Luna Record Shop. And of course, Honest Coffee Roasters. I opted for the almond-coconut milk latte and Asher got the Roosevelt latte. We both loved it!

Have you been to Nashville? Comment and tell me your favorite places to visit!

Looking for more? Follow along on Instagram @carleealexandria or visit my blog at carleealexandria.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# nashville# tennessee# travel# travel guide# music city

Comments / 0

Published by

Sharing carefully curated trips and lifestyle tips, so you can create your own memories and live life to the fullest. // Blogger at carleealexandria.com. Follow along on Instagram @carleealexandria.

Greenville, SC
275 followers

More from Carlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle Blogger

Savannah, GA

My solo adventure to Savannah, Georgia

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. One of my best friends had her bachelorette weekend in Savannah, Georgia, so I went down early to explore the city before meeting up with the girls.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Our trip to New Orleans, Louisiana

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. I’ve never been to a city with so much confidence and personality as New Orleans. Think creole cuisine and beignets, bathtubs for flower pots, soulful jazz and the infamous Bourbon Street. There’s really no place like it.

Read full story
1 comments
Hilton Head Island, SC

Our trip to Hilton Head, South Carolina

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Our trip to Hilton Head, South Carolinacarleealexandria.com. Some of the best vacations are the ones where you do four things – sleep, beach, eat, repeat. That’s exactly what we did on our trip to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Read full story
2 comments

My travel guide to Venice, Italy

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. I hear so many mixed reviews about Venice, so I was excited to check it out for myself. In all honesty, it was my least favorite place we visited in Italy (including Rome, Florence and the Amalfi Coast). Venice was beautiful though, and we had an amazing time.

Read full story
Denver, CO

How to spend three days in Denver, Colorado

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. When you’re invited to a wedding in Colorado, you might as well build in some time for exploration, right? We had three days to take in all the sights and visit some extraordinary places. Mask in one hand and water in the other, we were well on our way. Here’s what we did.

Read full story
Wilmington, NC

A travel guide to Wilmington, North Carolina

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. I first started visiting Wilmington when I lived in Raleigh, N.C. I quickly fell in love with the views of Kure Beach, the charm of the riverwalk and the small-town feel of the city. We loved it so much that we’ve been back since moving to Greenville, S.C.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

How to spend a weekend in Atlanta, Georgia

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. It’s not every day you get the chance for a mini weekend getaway with the best of friends. Our day trip to Atlanta, Ga. turned into an overnight adventure so the boys could visit a car show.

Read full story

When in Rome: A travel guide to Rome, Italy

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. We flew into the Rome airport from Charlotte and used Daytrip to find a driver to take us to our Airbnb. For more information on train and car travel in Italy, check out my guide to Positano and the Amalfi Coast.

Read full story
2 comments
Charleston, SC

The perfect bachelorette weekend in Charleston, S.C.

I’m pretty sure my travel blog is slowly becoming all about Charleston, S.C. And while the boys hit the museums in Washington D.C., we hit the historic, pastel-colored streets.

Read full story
Savannah, GA

The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, Georgia

From blooming hydrangeas to trees dancing with Spanish moss, Savannah, Ga. embodies everything about Southern charm. There’s nothing quite like the quaint, artsy town of Savannah with its historic homes and grassy squares nestled in between the streets. Over the years, I’ve gathered a list of my must-visit places in the town. Check out these spots to visit when you plan your trip.

Read full story
1 comments

My travel guide to Positano and the Amalfi Coast

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. We spent our honeymoon in Italy for two weeks, exploring Rome, Positano, Florence, Pisa and Venice. The Amalfi Coast was by far my favorite. I’ve never been anywhere so postcard perfect!

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

10 of our favorite NYC restaurants

There’s so much more to NYC food than pizza and cheesecake. There are always so many restaurants and so little time. Here are some of our favorite foodie moments from our time in the city.

Read full story
1 comments
Tampa, FL

Three things to do in Tampa, Florida

My husband and I recently had the opportunity to spend a few hours in Tampa, Florida. We stopped by three creative and fun places in the city. These are the perfect spots to have fun indoors and beat the Florida heat. Here’s where we went in Tampa (and where we think you should go too)!

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Three days in Dallas, Austin, and Waco, Texas

My husband, Asher, grew up in Texas before moving to Europe and has always wanted to go back and visit. So we decided to rent a car and take the 13-hour road trip to see the sights.

Read full story
Asheville, NC

My Asheville, North Carolina travel guide

Asheville, North Carolina has a personality that’s entirely its own – laid back, quaint and a little quirky. It’s the perfect spot for a mountain getaway. From day trips to a weekend with the girls, Asheville holds some fun memories for me. Here are all my favorite things to do and places to eat when I visit.

Read full story
2 comments
Charleston, SC

The perfect girls' weekend in Charleston, South Carolina

My mom and I have always prefer experiences over things, so for Christmas, I promised her a girls' weekend in Charleston, South Carolina. I've been to Charleston so many times, but there's always som.

Read full story
2 comments
Mount Airy, NC

Our visit to Mayberry from The Andy Griffith Show

The Andy Griffith Show is one of my all-time favorites, so when I found out there was a cute, little town dedicated to showcasing all things Andy, I had to go. Mount Airy, N.C. is the hometown of Andy Griffith and revels in the fact that one of their small-town fellas made it big in the Hollywood TV industry. In fact, Mount Airy is the real-life inspiration for the town of Mayberry in the Andy Griffith Show.

Read full story
2 comments
Landrum, SC

The Red Horse Inn in Landrum, S.C.

The Upstate’s best-kept secret is out – you have to visit The Red Horse Inn in Landrum, S.C. Asher and I decided to visit a few weeks ago and fell in love with the scenery.

Read full story
Beaufort, SC

Our spring trip to Beaufort, South Carolina

Beaufort, South Carolina might just be one of my top favorite destinations in the South. When Asher and I visited last year, it rained the entire time and we got a flat tire on Valentine’s Day, so we needed a redo. And this trip with my mom and maw maw was PERFECT.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy