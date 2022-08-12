Our trip to New Orleans, Louisiana

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.

New Orleans, LA carleealexandria.com

I’ve never been to a city with so much confidence and personality as New Orleans.

Think creole cuisine and beignets, bathtubs for flower pots, soulful jazz and the infamous Bourbon Street. There’s really no place like it.

We made the visit to see some of our sweetest friends get married on Halloween and had a little time to see the city.

The Vintage in New Orleans carleealexandria.com

The Vintage

Our NoLa experience started off with breakfast and coffee on Magazine Street at The Vintage, a somewhat Parisian cafe serving up small plates, coffee, cocktails and of course, beignets.

The Garden District in New Orleans carleealexandria.com

The Garden District

After breakfast, we ventured into the Garden District to see some of the grandest houses in all of NoLa, including Sandra Bullock’s house in all of its gingerbread trim glory. I felt like a stalker, but it’s fine.

Bourbon Street in New Orleans carleealexandria.com

Bourbon Street

You can’t visit New Orleans without taking a walk down Bourbon Street, which is definitely an experience in and of itself. Everything was decorated for Halloween while we were there.

The French Market in New Orleans carleealexandria.com

The French Market

We also explored the French Quarter, including a walk through the French Market (another must when visiting NoLa).

Auction House Market in New Orleans carleealexandria.com

Auction House Market

For lunch, we headed to Auction House Market, a food hall and market full of vendors ranging from specialty cocktails, vegan eats, Indian food, coffee and empanadas. We opted for the empanadas, which included a gumbo one of course.

Mammoth Coffee in New Orleans carleealexandria.com

Mammoth Coffee

If I lived in NoLa, I would spend the majority of my time downing cappuccinos at Mammoth. The shop has an amazing atmosphere and their pouring out some of the best espresso.

New Orleans, LA carleealexandria.com

True Food Kitchen

Two nights in a row, we ended up at True Food Kitchen (oops). But it was SO GOOD. I’m a sucker for food that makes you feel good and their seasonal squash pie was out of this world! Even Asher was asking to go back.

Beignets at Cafe Du Monde in New Orleans carleealexandria.com

Cafe Du Monde & City Park

Saturday morning before the wedding was my favorite part of the trip! We visited Cafe Du Monde in the City Park to grab some beignets and take a stroll under the Spanish moss. It was quiet and perfect – my favorite place in all of NoLa. Although I highly don’t recommend wearing black if you’re in the mood for a beignet.

The Carousel Bar in New Orleans carleealexandria.com

The Carousel Bar

On our final night in New Orleans, we visited the infamous Carousel Bar, known for its grand decor and fine drinks.

City Park in New Orleans carleealexandria.com

If You're Planning a Trip

Traveling is hard during COVID-19. Traveling is even harder the day after a hurricane. We had so many food places we wanted to try, but either due to the pandemic or a loss of power, they were closed.

For that reason, I would highly recommend looking into these places if you’re planning your trip. We wanted to visit them all, but either they were closed or we ran out of time.

Places to get food and drinks: St. Roch Market, Bearcat Cafe, Elizabeth’s Restaurant, Cochon Butcher, Tableau, Willa Jean, The Court of Two Sisters, Commander’s Place, La Petite Grocery

Have you been to New Orleans? Tell me about your experience in the comments!