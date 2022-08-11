Our trip to Hilton Head, South Carolina

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.

Some of the best vacations are the ones where you do four things – sleep, beach, eat, repeat. That’s exactly what we did on our trip to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

While I normally have a list of the best things to do, this post is going to be a little more simple – just like it should be on a beach getaway.

Where We Stayed

Since we booked a little last minute in the busy summer season, we only had one option – the Marriott Hilton Head Resort and Spa. The hotel was a little dated but had all the necessities and a nice pool area. Plus it was located on the beach, so you really can’t go wrong.

Next time we visit Hilton Head, I’d like to stay in the Sea Pines Plantation. We spent most of our time eating dinner there (heads up, it’s a $9 entry fee), and the area was beautiful.

What We Did

The Beach

I’m not kidding when I say all we did was go to the beach and the pool. We were living our best Jimmy Buffett lives.

And although we opted for the beach, Hilton Head has a lot of places to shop, as well as a lighthouse (we did walk by that at one point). We’re beach bums and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

What We Ate

The Salty Dog Cafe

You cannot – I repeat CANNOT – visit Hilton Head and not go to The Salty Dog Cafe. Located in Sea Pines, it’s an iconic Hilton Head thing to do. You go get your fish and you purchase a t-shirt. And that’s just what we did. The Salty Dog doesn’t take reservations, so be sure to get there early. If you have to wait, they have a seating area where you can order a drink from the bar or get ice cream if you like to eat your dessert first.

Asher’s review of the hushpuppies: These were his favorite hushpuppies, mainly because they tasted like doughnuts.

Coast Oceanfront Dining

I’m always on the lookout for dinner with an ocean view, so when I found Coast, I made reservations right away. This is where you go if you want a nice seafood dinner by the sea (or just a piece of key lime pie). I highly recommend it.

Asher’s review of the hushpuppies: These were his least favorite, but the cinnamon butter was supreme.

Hudson's on the Docks

The history of Hudson’s is my favorite thing EVER. Located on the Port Royal Sound, it was built in 1912 as a seafood processing plant and became a dining establishment in 1967. The seafood is as fresh as it gets. Like The Salty Dog, Hudson’s doesn’t take reservations, so I recommend getting there early.

Asher’s review of the hushpuppies: These were his second favorite. Nothing beats the doughnut hushpuppies.

