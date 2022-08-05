Atlanta, GA

How to spend a weekend in Atlanta, Georgia

It’s not every day you get the chance for a mini weekend getaway with the best of friends. Our day trip to Atlanta, Ga. turned into an overnight adventure so the boys could visit a car show.

While they’re still raving about the McLaren Senna, here are the parts of our trip I enjoyed the most.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OzBse_0h5T3UPx00
The Varsity in Atlanta, Georgiacarleealexandria.com

The Varsity

The Varsity is one of the most iconic spots in Atlanta. The place opened in 1928 and is heralded as the world’s largest drive-in restaurant. They’re known for their frosted orange shake and the phrase “What’ll ya have?” While the greasy food is far from my favorite, the experience is a must for any first-time Atlanta visitor. Oh, and don’t forget to wear one of their fun little hats!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10EsFV_0h5T3UPx00
Donut from Five Daughters Bakery in Atlanta, Georgiacarleealexandria.com

Westside Provisions District

Westside Provisions is a swanky little shopping area with free parking. Be sure to check out their stores like Brick and Mortar, Ann Mashburn, Savannah Bee Company and East Fork, and stop for donuts at Five Daughters Bakery or ice cream at Jeni’s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49mQFc_0h5T3UPx00
Bread and Butterfly in Atlanta, Georgiacarleealexandria.com

Bread & Butterfly

We headed over to Bread and Butterfly, a quaint and beautiful French restaurant, for an afternoon coffee. They have food, cocktails and pastries, but we stuck with espresso drinks. It’s now one of my favorite gems in Atlanta.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22wUAG_0h5T3UPx00
Krog Street Market in Atlanta, Georgiacarleealexandria.com

Krog Street Market

Krog Street Market is like a smaller version of the Ponce City Market. They have the cutest retail shop, The Merchant, and all sorts of food choices, but if you do anything, buy chocolate from Xocolatl. I’m still dreaming about my peanut butter cups.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OCFaq_0h5T3UPx00
Ponce City Market in Atlanta, Georgiacarleealexandria.com

Ponce City Market

Ponce City Market is my favorite place in Atlanta! They have so many retail shops and food choices. A few of my favorite shops are Archer Paper Goods, Citizen Supply and Candlefish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uv8iO_0h5T3UPx00
Bartaco in Atlanta, Georgiacarleealexandria.com

Bartaco

I eat tacos everywhere I go, so believe me when I say Bartaco is the real deal. The atmosphere was fun, and the food was the best. Altogether, we tried a little bit of everything on the menu, including the nojito (pregnant Courtney was a fan of this one), corn fritters, chicken soup, rice, asian slaw and all sorts of tacos. The baja fish taco was SO good, although Asher swears by his duck taco.

Our trip was a short one, but if you can stay longer and want to do some more touristy things, I would definitely visit The World of Coca-Cola, the Georgia Aquarium and a Brave’s baseball game. We had the best time, and if anything, Atlanta is certainly worth a day trip.

