The perfect bachelorette weekend in Charleston, S.C.

I’m pretty sure my travel blog is slowly becoming all about Charleston, S.C. And while the boys hit the museums in Washington D.C., we hit the historic, pastel-colored streets.

Our Airbnb

We stayed in the cutest Airbnb right next to the plantation district and about 20 minutes to downtown Charleston. It was perfect for us since we’d plan to visit one of the plantations on Sunday. Our hosts Brian and Allison were great!

Millers All Day in Charleston, South Carolina carleealexandria.com

Millers All Day

We began our day with my favorite place to eat in Charleston – Millers All Day. Every time I go, I have to get the Millers Plate. They have the BEST bacon and the prettiest waffles. It’s always well worth the wait.

Cemetery in Charleston, South Carolina carleealexandria.com

The Supposed Grafe of Edgar Alan Poe's Annabel Lee

Buried in the Unitarian Church graveyard right off King Street is Anna Ravenel. Legend has it she is the famous Annabel Lee featured in Edgar Alan Poe’s poem. If you’re lucky, you’ll find a graveyard attendant who can tell you all about the history of the families. This place is perfect for a quick little stroll.

Candlefish in Charleston, South Carolina carleealexandria.com

Candlefish and Savannah Bee Company

Located on King Street, these are my two favorite stores in Charleston. I stop in Candlefish for the free smells and Savannah Bee Company for the free snacks. Candlefish (which is sold in Anthropologie by the way) has a station where you can make your own candle, which I’m totally doing on my next trip. Right next door is the Savannah Bee Company. I highly recommend trying all the free samples, especially the whipped lemon honey.

The Charleston Market carleealexandria.com

The Charleston Market

You can’t go to Charleston and not go to the market. My favorite market finds are the spoon rings and Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit (specifically the cinnamon ones).

Bitty and Beau's in Charleston, South Carolina carleealexandria.com

Coffee Break

We visited Bitty and Beau’s for our afternoon coffee break. The shop is run by people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and its mission is to change “the way people see other people.” It’s the best experience, and the coffee is excellent.

Bedon's Alley in Charleston, South Carolina carleealexandria.com

Rain Row and the Historic District

My favorite thing to do in Charleston is walk around. It’s an easy place to go without having an itinerary. The homes in the historic district and the walk from Rainbow Row to The Battery is beautiful.

Waterfront Park in Charleston, South Carolina carleealexandria.com

The Battery and Waterfront Park

The best place to go after walking all day in Charleston is The Battery and Waterfront Park. There’s nothing better than people watching on a bench by the water.

Xiao Bao Biscuit in Charleston, South Carolina carleealexandria.com

Xiao Bao Biscuit

Xiao Bao Biscuit is one of my favorite places to eat in Charleston. Their okonomiyaki (Japanese cabbage pancake pictured above) is one of the best things I’ve eaten in my entire life. I highly recommend trying it with the pork candy. Their dishes are made to share around the table, but I always get an okonomiyaki for myself. Like Joey on Friends, I don’t share food – especially my cabbage pancake.

Sullivan's Island

There are a lot of beaches around Charleston, but Sullivan’s Island is always my go-to. We stopped for a walk on the beach and ended the night with gelato at Beardcat’s Sweet Shop. The pistachio and anything that has chocolate are my favorites.

Magnolia Plantation in Charleston, South Carolina carleealexandria.com

Magnolia Gardens and Plantation

The Magnolia Gardens and Plantation was only five minutes from our Airbnb, and it was GORGEOUS. I love, love Spanish moss. We stopped by the Peacock Cafe for a bite to eat before walking through the gardens. It’s the perfect place to take pictures. My only regret was not wearing bug spray.

