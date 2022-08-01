Charleston, SC

The perfect bachelorette weekend in Charleston, S.C.

Carlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle Blogger

I’m pretty sure my travel blog is slowly becoming all about Charleston, S.C. And while the boys hit the museums in Washington D.C., we hit the historic, pastel-colored streets.

Our Airbnb

We stayed in the cutest Airbnb right next to the plantation district and about 20 minutes to downtown Charleston. It was perfect for us since we’d plan to visit one of the plantations on Sunday. Our hosts Brian and Allison were great!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ju63f_0h12JBpv00
Millers All Day in Charleston, South Carolinacarleealexandria.com

Millers All Day

We began our day with my favorite place to eat in Charleston – Millers All Day. Every time I go, I have to get the Millers Plate. They have the BEST bacon and the prettiest waffles. It’s always well worth the wait.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iSb5H_0h12JBpv00
Cemetery in Charleston, South Carolinacarleealexandria.com

The Supposed Grafe of Edgar Alan Poe's Annabel Lee

Buried in the Unitarian Church graveyard right off King Street is Anna Ravenel. Legend has it she is the famous Annabel Lee featured in Edgar Alan Poe’s poem. If you’re lucky, you’ll find a graveyard attendant who can tell you all about the history of the families. This place is perfect for a quick little stroll.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kcS87_0h12JBpv00
Candlefish in Charleston, South Carolinacarleealexandria.com

Candlefish and Savannah Bee Company

Located on King Street, these are my two favorite stores in Charleston. I stop in Candlefish for the free smells and Savannah Bee Company for the free snacks. Candlefish (which is sold in Anthropologie by the way) has a station where you can make your own candle, which I’m totally doing on my next trip. Right next door is the Savannah Bee Company. I highly recommend trying all the free samples, especially the whipped lemon honey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iBrPS_0h12JBpv00
The Charleston Marketcarleealexandria.com

The Charleston Market

You can’t go to Charleston and not go to the market. My favorite market finds are the spoon rings and Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit (specifically the cinnamon ones).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=312Nja_0h12JBpv00
Bitty and Beau's in Charleston, South Carolinacarleealexandria.com

Coffee Break

We visited Bitty and Beau’s for our afternoon coffee break. The shop is run by people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and its mission is to change “the way people see other people.” It’s the best experience, and the coffee is excellent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PeBfd_0h12JBpv00
Bedon's Alley in Charleston, South Carolinacarleealexandria.com

Rain Row and the Historic District

My favorite thing to do in Charleston is walk around. It’s an easy place to go without having an itinerary. The homes in the historic district and the walk from Rainbow Row to The Battery is beautiful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22uTKC_0h12JBpv00
Waterfront Park in Charleston, South Carolinacarleealexandria.com

The Battery and Waterfront Park

The best place to go after walking all day in Charleston is The Battery and Waterfront Park. There’s nothing better than people watching on a bench by the water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23T0GH_0h12JBpv00
Xiao Bao Biscuit in Charleston, South Carolinacarleealexandria.com

Xiao Bao Biscuit

Xiao Bao Biscuit is one of my favorite places to eat in Charleston. Their okonomiyaki (Japanese cabbage pancake pictured above) is one of the best things I’ve eaten in my entire life. I highly recommend trying it with the pork candy. Their dishes are made to share around the table, but I always get an okonomiyaki for myself. Like Joey on Friends, I don’t share food – especially my cabbage pancake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12X3Tf_0h12JBpv00
Sullivan's Islandcarleealexandria.com

Sullivan's Island

There are a lot of beaches around Charleston, but Sullivan’s Island is always my go-to. We stopped for a walk on the beach and ended the night with gelato at Beardcat’s Sweet Shop. The pistachio and anything that has chocolate are my favorites.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l6HwB_0h12JBpv00
Magnolia Plantation in Charleston, South Carolinacarleealexandria.com

Magnolia Gardens and Plantation

The Magnolia Gardens and Plantation was only five minutes from our Airbnb, and it was GORGEOUS. I love, love Spanish moss. We stopped by the Peacock Cafe for a bite to eat before walking through the gardens. It’s the perfect place to take pictures. My only regret was not wearing bug spray.

Looking for more? Follow along on Instagram @carleealexandria or visit my blog at carleealexandria.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# charleston# girls trip# travel# south carolina# vacation

Comments / 0

Published by

Sharing carefully curated trips and lifestyle tips, so you can create your own memories and live life to the fullest. // Blogger at carleealexandria.com. Follow along on Instagram @carleealexandria.

Greenville, SC
159 followers

More from Carlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle Blogger

Atlanta, GA

How to spend a weekend in Atlanta, Georgia

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. It’s not every day you get the chance for a mini weekend getaway with the best of friends. Our day trip to Atlanta, Ga. turned into an overnight adventure so the boys could visit a car show.

Read full story

When in Rome: A travel guide to Rome, Italy

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. We flew into the Rome airport from Charlotte and used Daytrip to find a driver to take us to our Airbnb. For more information on train and car travel in Italy, check out my guide to Positano and the Amalfi Coast.

Read full story
4 comments

My travel guide to Positano and the Amalfi Coast

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. We spent our honeymoon in Italy for two weeks, exploring Rome, Positano, Florence, Pisa and Venice. The Amalfi Coast was by far my favorite. I’ve never been anywhere so postcard perfect!

Read full story
4 comments
Savannah, GA

The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, Georgia

From blooming hydrangeas to trees dancing with Spanish moss, Savannah, Ga. embodies everything about Southern charm. There’s nothing quite like the quaint, artsy town of Savannah with its historic homes and grassy squares nestled in between the streets. Over the years, I’ve gathered a list of my must-visit places in the town. Check out these spots to visit when you plan your trip.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

10 of our favorite NYC restaurants

There’s so much more to NYC food than pizza and cheesecake. There are always so many restaurants and so little time. Here are some of our favorite foodie moments from our time in the city.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Three things to do in Tampa, Florida

My husband and I recently had the opportunity to spend a few hours in Tampa, Florida. We stopped by three creative and fun places in the city. These are the perfect spots to have fun indoors and beat the Florida heat. Here’s where we went in Tampa (and where we think you should go too)!

Read full story
Mount Airy, NC

Our visit to Mayberry from The Andy Griffith Show

The Andy Griffith Show is one of my all-time favorites, so when I found out there was a cute, little town dedicated to showcasing all things Andy, I had to go. Mount Airy, N.C. is the hometown of Andy Griffith and revels in the fact that one of their small-town fellas made it big in the Hollywood TV industry. In fact, Mount Airy is the real-life inspiration for the town of Mayberry in the Andy Griffith Show.

Read full story
2 comments
Dallas, TX

Three days in Dallas, Austin, and Waco, Texas

My husband, Asher, grew up in Texas before moving to Europe and has always wanted to go back and visit. So we decided to rent a car and take the 13-hour road trip to see the sights.

Read full story
3 comments
Asheville, NC

My Asheville, North Carolina travel guide

Asheville, North Carolina has a personality that’s entirely its own – laid back, quaint and a little quirky. It’s the perfect spot for a mountain getaway. From day trips to a weekend with the girls, Asheville holds some fun memories for me. Here are all my favorite things to do and places to eat when I visit.

Read full story
2 comments
Beaufort, SC

Our spring trip to Beaufort, South Carolina

Beaufort, South Carolina might just be one of my top favorite destinations in the South. When Asher and I visited last year, it rained the entire time and we got a flat tire on Valentine’s Day, so we needed a redo. And this trip with my mom and maw maw was PERFECT.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy