The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, Georgia

From blooming hydrangeas to trees dancing with Spanish moss, Savannah, Ga. embodies everything about Southern charm.

There’s nothing quite like the quaint, artsy town of Savannah with its historic homes and grassy squares nestled in between the streets. Over the years, I’ve gathered a list of my must-visit places in the town. Check out these spots to visit when you plan your trip.

Restaurants, Coffee Shops and Chocolate

My all-time favorite spot in Savannah is Mirabelle Cafe. They have the BEST liege waffles you’ll ever eat. I always opt for a plain waffle with strawberries on top, while Asher goes for the peach cobbler waffle. Add on a latte and you have the perfect breakfast.

If you’re craving tacos (or anything healthy), Kayak Kafe is your place. Their downtown location shares an entrance to a gym, which is kind of weird, but the food is worth it. They have a lot of items on their menu, but get the fish tacos and thank me later.

For some of the best Asian food, head to the Flying Monk Noodle Bar. They have a really fun atmosphere and some of the best noodle dishes. The crispy flying monk noodle salad is my favorite.

For brunch, I suggest heading over to The Collins Quarter. The restaurant has some of my favorite decor, and Asher’s favorite French toast. Be sure to make a reservation, or there’s a good chance you’ll be waiting in line.

Did you even go to Savannah if you didn’t get some down-home Southern cookin’ at Paula Deen’s restaurant, The Lady and Sons, or Mrs. Wilke’s Dining Room? I don’t think so! You can try the butter queen’s dishes buffet style (which is what we did) or by the menu. If you’re an introvert, stick with Paula’s. Mrs. Wilke’s has a family-style set-up, and there’s a good chance you’ll have to ask someone to pass the green beans.

If you’re feeling boujee, I recommend Chive Sea Bar and Lounge. The decor is beautiful and the salmon tastes fantastic.

When you’re ready for a coffee break, The Coffee Fox and The Paris Market are the places to go. The Coffee Fox is a staple on Broughton, but if you want a macaron to go with your afternoon cappuccino, go to The Paris Market.

Now let’s get to the important stuff – chocolate and ice cream. If you’re an artisanal chocolate truffle fan, don’t miss out on Chocolat. The chocolates are so unique, but the best part is picking them out. For ice cream, you have to go to Leopold’s. It’s a staple in this southern city and believe me when I say they have excellent chocolate malts.

Okay, here’s the deal. I want you to make a note of these next words: GO TO LULU’S CHOCOLATE BAR. Did you get that? Lulu’s is my favorite place in all of Savannah! They have the most decadent chocolate desserts, including my favorites – the triple chocolate mouse tower, Lulu’s signature strawberry suspension cake, and the classic chocolate-covered strawberries. They also have a wide range of chocolate beverages if you’re into that sort of thing.

Shop ‘Til You Drop

You can’t go to Savannah without taking a walk along River Street and stopping in River Street Sweets for a free praline sample or a bag of their candied pecans.

On Broughton (my favorite street), you’ll find a lot of the restaurants listed above along with some of my favorite stores. My favorite of all is The Paris Market. Not only is it housed in the most beautiful building on Broughton, The Paris Market also serves macarons and lattes. My suggestion is to grab a latte, read all the really cute greeting cards, wander through the children’s section (they have the best toys) and head downstairs to shop for all your home good needs (or wants).

You can’t leave Savannah without visiting Nourish. We’re actually getting one in Greenville, S.C., and I’M SO EXCITED. They have the best all-natural bath and body products, including my go-to, the bath bombs. Don’t think Lush (I’m not a huge fan because of all the bright colors and weird smells). Think aromatherapy and healing for your skin. It’s wonderful!

If you’re looking for something a little different (aka weird), head to Civvies, a recycled clothing store hanging up some of the funkiest clothes from the past. It’s always a hit or miss for me, but one time I found a cute striped shirt. I think it’s fun to shuffle through the clothes whether you get something or not.

A few other honorable mentions are the Savannah Bee Company, the SCAD Museum of Art and the City Market.

Go For A Stroll

You can take a history or ghost tour, but I prefer seeing the city on foot on my own time. My favorite places to go for a stroll are Forsyth Park and the Colonial Park Cemetery (right across from Mirabelle Cafe and close to the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist).

Walking through the historic district of Savannah is a must, as well as making stops at The Olde Pink House and Rainbow Row (not as great as Charleston’s, but still quaint and pretty).

I also love visiting Chippewa Square, the famous location where Forrest Gump sat on the bench and waited for the bus. All the squares in Savannah are perfect for relaxing with a good book.

And if you’re in Savannah, you might as well make the 20-minute drive to Tybee Island for a walk on the beach, or stop by Wormsloe Plantation for a stroll under the Spanish moss-covered trees.

