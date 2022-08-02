My travel guide to Positano and the Amalfi Coast

Carlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle Blogger

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content.

We spent our honeymoon in Italy for two weeks, exploring Rome, Positano, Florence, Pisa and Venice. The Amalfi Coast was by far my favorite. I’ve never been anywhere so postcard perfect!

This trip was especially relaxing for me, because Asher planned everything. All I did was give him a list of things I absolutely had to do, and he filled in the gaps. I told him since I was planning the wedding, he had to plan the honeymoon. And both were an absolute dream! So while I’m telling you all the fun parts and logistics, I have to give the credit to him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KUQoe_0gzsLyy900
Positano, Amalfi Coast, Italycarleealexandria.com

How We Got There

The logistics of getting to Positano can be a little daunting, especially when you’re not from the country. We flew into the airport in Rome, took the train to Naples and used a driving company to take us to our Airbnb. This isn’t the only way to get there though. Here are some options:

Train: Unfortunately, you can’t get to Positano by train. You can get to Sorrento and Salerno by train, but will need to either take the ferry or bus to Positano. Traveling by train in Europe is fairly cheap. There are two options: Eurail and ItaliaRail. Eurail allows you to travel all throughout Europe and buy one ticket for a set price for however many days you want to travel. ItaliaRail allows you to buy individual train tickets for each trip. Eurail was cheaper for us since we were traveling for more than one day.

Ferry: The ferry to Positano runs from Sorrento, Amalfi, Salerno and Naples, but if you have lots of luggage, this might not be the best option.

Bus: After taking the train to Sorrento, you can hop on a bus to Positano for about two euros.

Car: This is the most expensive, but easiest way to get to Positano. We took a private car from the train station in Naples to Positano. Depending on where you get a driver, it’s usually around 100 euros. We used Daytrip and had a really good experience.

Also note: it’s somewhat rude to tip in Italy. Their tip is built into their pay unless they tell you otherwise. While you may want to tip your driver or the person that made your cappuccino, it’s considered a little rude.

In the end, I would pay the money to take the car to Positano. We had the SWEETEST driver. He stopped on the side of the road for us to see the view of Sorrento. While we were taking photos, he walked over to a lemon cart (because lemons are what’s up on the Amalfi Coast) and bought us lemon slush so we “could taste the lemons of Sorrento.” It was such a wonderful experience. Everyone in Positano is so welcoming!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bbgJa_0gzsLyy900
Positano, Amalfi Coast, Italycarleealexandria.com

Where We Stayed

I’m a firm believer in Airbnb. You get a true authentic experience that you might not get in a hotel at more than half the price. Our Airbnb in Positano was by far my favorite. I mean, check out that view! Barbara, our host, was so kind and even offered to make us dinner reservations. I loved her, and her cute little abode! One thing to note when looking for an Airbnb or hotel in Italy is to make sure they have air conditioning or heating depending on what season you’re going.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OYqcE_0gzsLyy900
Airbnb in Positano, Italycarleealexandria.com

How We Spent Our Days

Positano Day 1: The Arrival

We arrived a little later in the day on our first day in Positano. After checking in, we had dinner at Da Constantino, one of our Airbnb host’s suggestions. Located closer to our Airbnb, it’s quite a bit of a hike from the beach, but it was so good! We ordered the gnocchi with tomato sauce, local grilled fish and grilled veggies. Rumor has it they also have the best limoncello in town.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gTtxM_0gzsLyy900
De Costantino in Positano, Amalfi Coast, Italycarleealexandria.com

After dinner, we spent the rest of the day exploring the city at night and getting gelato at my favorite gelateria in Italy, Collina. I’m partial because I loved the little old man working there. My favorites were the chocolate, pistachio and hazelnut, although Asher swears by their stracciatella.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45a9lc_0gzsLyy900
Positano, Amalfi Coast, Italycarleealexandria.com

Positano Day 2: The Beach

On the first full day of our stay, we found our favorite little breakfast spot, Casa e Bottega, and shamelessly went back every morning to be greeted by the owner’s dog and have a healthy start to our day. We ordered pancakes, muesli and yogurt, chia seed pudding, and poached eggs in tomatoes. Everything was so good, but our favorites were the pancakes and the muesli and yogurt bowl. You have to visit this place when planning your trip to Positano!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bdyjl_0gzsLyy900
Casa e Bottega in Positano, Amalfi Coast, Italycarleealexandria.com

We spent our first day on the beach to relax and recover from all the wedding festivities. There’s a section where you can buy beach chairs for about 20 euros each, but we just used our beach towels since it was free. Our favorite place for a snack on the beach is Blu Bar. They have everything from coffee to cocktails and snacks to full meals. We ordered the bruschetta more than once during our stay – it was to die for!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kctsP_0gzsLyy900
Positano, Amalfi Coast, Italycarleealexandria.com

Positano is such an easy town to explore. There’s a strip of shops (not too touristy might I add) that leads straight up to the top of the city. We spent a lot of time there, taking in the views. I’ve never seen anything so beautiful in the world.

We finished up our day at Chez Black, which was good, but not my favorite. It was a little too touristy for me, but kind of a must since so many celebrities have eaten there. We had prosciutto pizza and stuffed peppers. I was a huge fan of the stuffed peppers. And of course, more veggies equals more gelato, right?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12M0YW_0gzsLyy900
Positano, Amalfi Coast, Italycarleealexandria.com

Positano Day 3: The Vespa

Day three in Positano might be our favorite day out of our two weeks in Italy. We grabbed brunch at Casa e Bottega of course, and then headed up the hill to rent a Vespa. They have Vespa rentals along the Amalfi Coast in each town. Ours costed about 70 euros for the whole day, and it was well worth it. The lady asked if Asher had experience driving one before. He said yes. LOL. The only experience he’s had is on one of those little electric ones in the big cities – not at all like a Vespa. So we were a little nervous at first – at least I was.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QTHqd_0gzsLyy900
Casa e Bottega in Positano, Amalfi Coast, Italycarleealexandria.com

We drove the Amalfi Coast beginning in Positano with stops in Praiano, Amalfi and Revello. Revello was my favorite of the three we visited. It was so neat, clean and not too crowded. We stopped in Amalfi for some frozen yogurt, but it was a little too crowded for me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KZYU4_0gzsLyy900
Positano, Amalfi Coast, Italycarleealexandria.com

If you do anything on the Amalfi Coast, rent a Vespa. It was my only must-do on the honeymoon list, and we had the best time.

We had Chez Black again for dinner that night because it was the only thing open and we were so hungry after our ride. Take note that a lot of places close right after lunchtime and don’t open back up until around 7 p.m. This time we had pesto linguine and eggplant parmesan. It was really good, but again, I would try going somewhere more authentic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lu59k_0gzsLyy900
Chez Black in Positano, Amalfi Coast, Italycarleealexandria.com

Positano Day 4: The Last Day

We spent our last day in Positano exploring and taking in the sights before our early ride to the train station the next morning. We started the morning saying goodbye to the cats of Positano on our way to the main area of the town. Honestly, the cats were one of my favorite parts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3By94N_0gzsLyy900
Positano, Amalfi Coast, Italycarleealexandria.com

We visited our breakfast spot again before purchasing some souvenirs. Our favorite place to buy gifts was Sapori e Profumi di Positano, a shop dedicated to the lemons of the Amalfi Coast. You can find everything lemon here, like limoncello, giant and small lemon candles, soaps, perfumes, candy and handmade bags.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cjjG8_0gzsLyy900
Positano, Amalfi Coast, Italycarleealexandria.com

We visited some art studios and purchased some artwork by a local Positano artist, Antonio Iannicelli. I love finding pieces of artwork on our adventures, and his was my favorite. His artwork features the Church of Santa Maria Assunta, the town’s architectural focus. The geometrical designs surrounding the church grounds are so beautiful!

We decided to go big on our last night by visiting Franco’s Bar before dinner. The bar is owned by the Le Sirenuse Hotel, and features one of the best views of Positano. The area only holds about 30 people and operates on a first come, first served basis. We found the line on the way to dinner and had some time to kill. The bar is beautifully decorated with pops of blues and yellows, and is certainly worth the experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JM88m_0gzsLyy900
Franco's Bar in Positano, Amalfi Coast, Italycarleealexandria.com

For dinner, we went to one of my favorite places of the whole trip – Casa Mele. One thing to note: make reservations and ask to sit by the kitchen. We were able to watch the chefs prepare our meal. They brought us several kinds of their homemade bread to try with olive oil and gazpacho on the house. Asher ordered the pasta carbonara and I ordered the cappelletti with a roast beef filling covered in Genovese sauce – it was SO good. When the manager found out it was our honeymoon, they brought out licorice crème brûlée with a raspberry sorbet, crackers topped with sweet cream, chocolate candy, gummies and marshmallows. Let’s just say I left unable to get gelato that night. Casa Mele is quite pricey (unless they give you all the free stuff for your honeymoon), but SO worth the experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NGop7_0gzsLyy900
Casa Mele in Positano, Amalfi Coast, Italycarleealexandria.com

Positano is such a dream! I think about it at least once a day, and am already making a list of more things to do when we go back.

Looking for more? Follow along on Instagram @carleealexandria or visit my blog at carleealexandria.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# positano# amalfi coast# italy# travel guide# travel

Comments / 4

Published by

Sharing carefully curated trips and lifestyle tips, so you can create your own memories and live life to the fullest. // Blogger at carleealexandria.com. Follow along on Instagram @carleealexandria.

Greenville, SC
159 followers

More from Carlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle Blogger

Atlanta, GA

How to spend a weekend in Atlanta, Georgia

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. It’s not every day you get the chance for a mini weekend getaway with the best of friends. Our day trip to Atlanta, Ga. turned into an overnight adventure so the boys could visit a car show.

Read full story

When in Rome: A travel guide to Rome, Italy

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. We flew into the Rome airport from Charlotte and used Daytrip to find a driver to take us to our Airbnb. For more information on train and car travel in Italy, check out my guide to Positano and the Amalfi Coast.

Read full story
4 comments
Charleston, SC

The perfect bachelorette weekend in Charleston, S.C.

I’m pretty sure my travel blog is slowly becoming all about Charleston, S.C. And while the boys hit the museums in Washington D.C., we hit the historic, pastel-colored streets.

Read full story
Savannah, GA

The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, Georgia

From blooming hydrangeas to trees dancing with Spanish moss, Savannah, Ga. embodies everything about Southern charm. There’s nothing quite like the quaint, artsy town of Savannah with its historic homes and grassy squares nestled in between the streets. Over the years, I’ve gathered a list of my must-visit places in the town. Check out these spots to visit when you plan your trip.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

10 of our favorite NYC restaurants

There’s so much more to NYC food than pizza and cheesecake. There are always so many restaurants and so little time. Here are some of our favorite foodie moments from our time in the city.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Three things to do in Tampa, Florida

My husband and I recently had the opportunity to spend a few hours in Tampa, Florida. We stopped by three creative and fun places in the city. These are the perfect spots to have fun indoors and beat the Florida heat. Here’s where we went in Tampa (and where we think you should go too)!

Read full story
Mount Airy, NC

Our visit to Mayberry from The Andy Griffith Show

The Andy Griffith Show is one of my all-time favorites, so when I found out there was a cute, little town dedicated to showcasing all things Andy, I had to go. Mount Airy, N.C. is the hometown of Andy Griffith and revels in the fact that one of their small-town fellas made it big in the Hollywood TV industry. In fact, Mount Airy is the real-life inspiration for the town of Mayberry in the Andy Griffith Show.

Read full story
2 comments
Dallas, TX

Three days in Dallas, Austin, and Waco, Texas

My husband, Asher, grew up in Texas before moving to Europe and has always wanted to go back and visit. So we decided to rent a car and take the 13-hour road trip to see the sights.

Read full story
3 comments
Asheville, NC

My Asheville, North Carolina travel guide

Asheville, North Carolina has a personality that’s entirely its own – laid back, quaint and a little quirky. It’s the perfect spot for a mountain getaway. From day trips to a weekend with the girls, Asheville holds some fun memories for me. Here are all my favorite things to do and places to eat when I visit.

Read full story
2 comments
Beaufort, SC

Our spring trip to Beaufort, South Carolina

Beaufort, South Carolina might just be one of my top favorite destinations in the South. When Asher and I visited last year, it rained the entire time and we got a flat tire on Valentine’s Day, so we needed a redo. And this trip with my mom and maw maw was PERFECT.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy