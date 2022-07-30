10 of our favorite NYC restaurants

There’s so much more to NYC food than pizza and cheesecake. There are always so many restaurants and so little time. Here are some of our favorite foodie moments from our time in the city.

Breakfast at Jack's Wife Freda in NYC carleealexandria.com

Jack's Wife Freda

We go to the Jack’s Wife Freda location in Chelsea, just a walk away from the Friends apartment building, the Chelsea Market, Google and the High Line. It's one of my favorite spots in the city. Their shakshuka is amazing!

Lions, Tigers and Squares in NYC carleealexandria.com

Lions, Tigers, and Squares

One of Asher’s favorite pizzas in NYC is from Lions, Tigers and Squares. I’m a thin crust kind of gal, so it wasn’t a favorite of mine, but Asher loved it.

Nom Wah Tea Parlor in NYC carleealexandria.com

Nom Wah Tea Parlor

Nom Wah Tea Parlor is one of our favorites. To be honest, I don’t think we were expecting much from the average-looking dim sum restaurant tucked away in China Town on our first. We've been back several times since. Make sure to order their pork buns!

Lombardi's Pizza in NYC carleealexandria.com

Lombardi's Pizza

Based on the history of pizza, this is the place to go. Lombardi's brought pizza to the U.S. I’m a thin crust kind of person, so I can never get it in my mouth fast enough. It is definitely one of the best pizzas I’ve ever eaten.

Tacombi

Tacombi has multiple locations. We go to the one by the Flatiron building, right next to Eataly (which is a must-visit by the way). Asher claims the fish taco was one of the best he’s ever had.

Juliana's

Juliana’s might just be the best pizza in NYC and possibly the country. At least that's what their window said. It really is the best. And the owner Patsy Grimaldi (Juliana’s son) stopped by for a visit while we were there. You must go here — just be prepared to wait in line.

Citizens of Chelsea in NYC carleealexandria.com

Citizens of Chelsea

Citizens of Chelsea is perhaps my favorite food spot in all of NYC. I always order their yogurt bowl, and they have the best almond milk cappuccino. You don't want to miss this spot on your visit to the big city.

The Butcher's Daughter

You have to begin at least one morning in NYC at The Butcher’s Daughter. I highly recommend their coconut yogurt bowl with fruit and granola. It’s a new NYC favorite (and a perfect vegan option).

Gray's Papaya in NYC carleealexandria.com

Gray's Papaya

I’m convinced that Gray’s Papaya is the best NYC hot dog hole-in-the-wall. The atmosphere and the guys behind the counter are so much fun. Don’t go here expecting a sit-down restaurant — this is a grab-and-go. We love it!

Butler in NYC carleealexandria.com

Butler

Butler is another NYC favorite. Located in Dumbo, it’s the perfect place to eat or grab a latte after taking a stroll across the Brooklyn Bridge or visiting the park. Everything, including the atmosphere, is excellent, and it's where we went for a treat after Asher proposed on the Brooklyn Bridge.

Comment and tell me your favorite restaurant in New York City! And if you're looking for more, follow along on Instagram @carleealexandria or visit my blog at carleealexandria.com.