New York City, NY

10 of our favorite NYC restaurants

Carlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle Blogger

There’s so much more to NYC food than pizza and cheesecake. There are always so many restaurants and so little time. Here are some of our favorite foodie moments from our time in the city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rwT2Z_0gym4jP300
Breakfast at Jack's Wife Freda in NYCcarleealexandria.com

Jack's Wife Freda

We go to the Jack’s Wife Freda location in Chelsea, just a walk away from the Friends apartment building, the Chelsea Market, Google and the High Line. It's one of my favorite spots in the city. Their shakshuka is amazing!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xzmjc_0gym4jP300
Lions, Tigers and Squares in NYCcarleealexandria.com

Lions, Tigers, and Squares

One of Asher’s favorite pizzas in NYC is from Lions, Tigers and Squares. I’m a thin crust kind of gal, so it wasn’t a favorite of mine, but Asher loved it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RqNsg_0gym4jP300
Nom Wah Tea Parlor in NYCcarleealexandria.com

Nom Wah Tea Parlor

Nom Wah Tea Parlor is one of our favorites. To be honest, I don’t think we were expecting much from the average-looking dim sum restaurant tucked away in China Town on our first. We've been back several times since. Make sure to order their pork buns!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IiwHN_0gym4jP300
Lombardi's Pizza in NYCcarleealexandria.com

Lombardi's Pizza

Based on the history of pizza, this is the place to go. Lombardi's brought pizza to the U.S. I’m a thin crust kind of person, so I can never get it in my mouth fast enough. It is definitely one of the best pizzas I’ve ever eaten.

Tacombi

Tacombi has multiple locations. We go to the one by the Flatiron building, right next to Eataly (which is a must-visit by the way). Asher claims the fish taco was one of the best he’s ever had.

Juliana's

Juliana’s might just be the best pizza in NYC and possibly the country. At least that's what their window said. It really is the best. And the owner Patsy Grimaldi (Juliana’s son) stopped by for a visit while we were there. You must go here — just be prepared to wait in line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26yM1e_0gym4jP300
Citizens of Chelsea in NYCcarleealexandria.com

Citizens of Chelsea

Citizens of Chelsea is perhaps my favorite food spot in all of NYC. I always order their yogurt bowl, and they have the best almond milk cappuccino. You don't want to miss this spot on your visit to the big city.

The Butcher's Daughter

You have to begin at least one morning in NYC at The Butcher’s Daughter. I highly recommend their coconut yogurt bowl with fruit and granola. It’s a new NYC favorite (and a perfect vegan option).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n0j3a_0gym4jP300
Gray's Papaya in NYCcarleealexandria.com

Gray's Papaya

I’m convinced that Gray’s Papaya is the best NYC hot dog hole-in-the-wall. The atmosphere and the guys behind the counter are so much fun. Don’t go here expecting a sit-down restaurant — this is a grab-and-go. We love it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qQieY_0gym4jP300
Butler in NYCcarleealexandria.com

Butler

Butler is another NYC favorite. Located in Dumbo, it’s the perfect place to eat or grab a latte after taking a stroll across the Brooklyn Bridge or visiting the park. Everything, including the atmosphere, is excellent, and it's where we went for a treat after Asher proposed on the Brooklyn Bridge.

Comment and tell me your favorite restaurant in New York City! And if you're looking for more, follow along on Instagram @carleealexandria or visit my blog at carleealexandria.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# travel# new york city# nyc# vacation# nyc restaurants

Comments / 0

Published by

Sharing carefully curated trips and lifestyle tips, so you can create your own memories and live life to the fullest. // Blogger at carleealexandria.com. Follow along on Instagram @carleealexandria.

Greenville, SC
118 followers

More from Carlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle Blogger

My travel guide to Positano and the Amalfi Coast

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. We spent our honeymoon in Italy for two weeks, exploring Rome, Positano, Florence, Pisa and Venice. The Amalfi Coast was by far my favorite. I’ve never been anywhere so postcard perfect!

Read full story
2 comments
Charleston, SC

The perfect bachelorette weekend in Charleston, S.C.

I’m pretty sure my travel blog is slowly becoming all about Charleston, S.C. And while the boys hit the museums in Washington D.C., we hit the historic, pastel-colored streets.

Read full story
Savannah, GA

The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, Georgia

From blooming hydrangeas to trees dancing with Spanish moss, Savannah, Ga. embodies everything about Southern charm. There’s nothing quite like the quaint, artsy town of Savannah with its historic homes and grassy squares nestled in between the streets. Over the years, I’ve gathered a list of my must-visit places in the town. Check out these spots to visit when you plan your trip.

Read full story
1 comments
Tampa, FL

Three things to do in Tampa, Florida

My husband and I recently had the opportunity to spend a few hours in Tampa, Florida. We stopped by three creative and fun places in the city. These are the perfect spots to have fun indoors and beat the Florida heat. Here’s where we went in Tampa (and where we think you should go too)!

Read full story
Mount Airy, NC

Our visit to Mayberry from The Andy Griffith Show

The Andy Griffith Show is one of my all-time favorites, so when I found out there was a cute, little town dedicated to showcasing all things Andy, I had to go. Mount Airy, N.C. is the hometown of Andy Griffith and revels in the fact that one of their small-town fellas made it big in the Hollywood TV industry. In fact, Mount Airy is the real-life inspiration for the town of Mayberry in the Andy Griffith Show.

Read full story
2 comments
Dallas, TX

Three days in Dallas, Austin, and Waco, Texas

My husband, Asher, grew up in Texas before moving to Europe and has always wanted to go back and visit. So we decided to rent a car and take the 13-hour road trip to see the sights.

Read full story
3 comments
Asheville, NC

My Asheville, North Carolina travel guide

Asheville, North Carolina has a personality that’s entirely its own – laid back, quaint and a little quirky. It’s the perfect spot for a mountain getaway. From day trips to a weekend with the girls, Asheville holds some fun memories for me. Here are all my favorite things to do and places to eat when I visit.

Read full story
2 comments
Beaufort, SC

Our spring trip to Beaufort, South Carolina

Beaufort, South Carolina might just be one of my top favorite destinations in the South. When Asher and I visited last year, it rained the entire time and we got a flat tire on Valentine’s Day, so we needed a redo. And this trip with my mom and maw maw was PERFECT.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy