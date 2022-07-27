My Asheville, North Carolina travel guide

Asheville, North Carolina has a personality that’s entirely its own – laid back, quaint and a little quirky. It’s the perfect spot for a mountain getaway.

From day trips to a weekend with the girls, Asheville holds some fun memories for me. Here are all my favorite things to do and places to eat when I visit.

Flora Botanical Living in Asheville, N.C. carleealexandria.com

Flora Botanical Living and Forage Coffee

Flora is the most beautiful plant shop and will always be first on my list of Asheville favorites. Housed inside the brick and mortar is the cutest coffee shop, Forage. Right next door is Bagatelle Books. It’s the perfect place to grab a book, drink some coffee, and take a plant for the road.

Regeneration Station

Regeneration Station might just be my favorite antique store ever. Asher and I stumbled upon it accidentally a few years ago. It’s a huge warehouse of anything and everything vintage, including old vinyl and furniture.

The Blue Ridge Parkway carleealexandria.com

The Blue Ridge Parkway and Hiking

You can’t visit Asheville without taking a drive along the Blue Ridge Parkway for some of the most beautiful views of the mountains. My favorite time to take a drive is in the fall. And if you’re into hiking, I highly recommend Craggy Gardens and Black Balsam Knob.

Downtown Shopping

If hiking isn’t your thing, shopping in downtown Asheville should be. I always stop at Lexington Park Antiques (for – you guessed it – antiques), Shady Grove Flowers (for all things plants), Horse and Hero (for local art), Mast General Store (another Asheville must-visit), and Duncan & York and Anthropologie (because sometimes you need to buy yourself a gift). My most recent favorite is the Asheville Bee Charmer.

The Biltmore Estate in Asheville, N.C. carleealexandria.com

The Biltmore Estate

Did you even visit Asheville if you didn’t take a photo in front of the Biltmore? The answer is no. This is probably the most touristy attraction in the city and for good reason. From the winery to the gardens, this should be high on your must-visit list.

The Grove Park Inn

I LOVE going to The Grove Park Inn, especially at Christmas to see the gingerbread houses. The views are spectacular, the restaurants are worth the splurge, and if a spa day is what you need, they have that too.

White Duck Taco Shop in Asheville, N.C. carleealexandria.com

White Duck Taco Shop

My favorite food is tacos (specifically, fish tacos), and White Duck does not disappoint. White Duck has multiple locations. We visited the one by the river on Riverside Drive and loved it!

Early Girl Eatery

Early Girl Eatery is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and has two locations – one downtown and one in West Asheville near Flora. There’s normally a wait to be seated, but it’s so worth it.

Double D's in Asheville, N.C. carleealexandria.com

Double D's Coffee and Desserts

Serving coffee and dessert out of a double-decker bus, Double D’s might deserve the award for the most unique shop in all of Asheville. Go there. Your Instagram will thank you later.

French Broad Chocolate Lounge in Asheville, N.C. carleealexandria.com

French Broad Chocolate Lounge

Chocolate. That’s really all you need to know. The French Broad Chocolate Lounge serves everything from bonbons and cakes to ice cream and macarons. Do yourself a favor, and grab a chocolate bar to go.

Trade and Lore

Trade and Lore is my favorite coffee shop downtown, and their order window is the cutest.

Looking for more? Follow along on Instagram @carleealexandria or visit my blog at carleealexandria.com.