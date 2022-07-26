The perfect girls' weekend in Charleston, South Carolina

My mom and I have always prefer experiences over things, so for Christmas, I promised her a girls' weekend in Charleston, South Carolina.

I've been to Charleston so many times, but there's always som

ething new in the city. Here's our itinerary for the perfect girls' getaway.

Where We Stayed

We stayed at The Mills House, the prettiest pink hotel on Meeting Street. Not only was it beautiful, but it’s also in a prime location within a short walking distance to most everything. I highly recommend staying here if you’re ever in Charleston.

Other favorite hotel: Asher and I recently stayed at the Belmond Charleston Place and we loved that hotel as well.

What We Ate

I’m going to be honest. One major reason I love to go to Charleston is to eat. For our girls trip, we decided to try some old and new favorites. My mom chose her two spots – Five Loaves Cafe and Hank’s. And of course I chose Basic Kitchen (my all-time favorite) and Butcher & Bee (because I LOVE bees).

Butcher and Bee in Charleston, S.C. carleealexandria.com

Butcher & Bee

Butcher & Bee was the first place we stopped on our way into town for some “honest to goodness” eats. I love their concept – healthy dishes with local ingredients. I opted for The Basic Bee while my mom went for some breakfast food.

Hank's Seafood in Charleston, S.C. carleealexandria.com

Hank's Seafood

Hank’s is a long-time favorite. It’s where you go when you want to have a semi-fancy dining experience. I normally order their roasted salmon (highly recommend).

Five Loaves Cafe in Charleston, S.C. carleealexandria.com

Five Loaves Cafe

Five Loaves was another new-to-us restaurant, but we will definitely be repeat customers. My mom and I ordered the same salad, and it was hands-down one of the best we’ve ever had. They’re also a restaurant serving up high-quality local food.

Basic Kitchen in Charleston, S.C. carleealexandria.com

Basic Kitchen

Basic Kitchen might just be my favorite Charleston restaurant in the history of ever. They’re all about cooking up healthy, local dishes that fuel your body. And when I say it’s good, I mean it is GOOD. I’m a creature of habit and always order their Basic Bowl. It’s a must when visiting Charleston.

Harken Cafe in Charleston, S.C. carleealexandria.com

Harken Cafe

Harken Cafe was my new favorite find from our trip. Located steps from our hotel, we visited Harken both mornings. It’s the cutest cafe and coffee shop with the best patio. I highly recommend getting an almond milk latte and staying a while.

Off Track Ice Cream

Off Track Ice Cream is perfect for anyone, including vegans. And their vegan ice cream is to die for. I ordered the vegan Brown Sugar Oat Milk & Cookies and my mom got their traditional Key Lime Pie. We were both in heaven. I can’t say enough good things about this place.

Some other Charleston favorites: Millers All Day, Xiao Bao Biscuit, Callie’s Hot Little Biscuits, La Farfalle, FIG, The Harbinger, Bitty & Beau’s, Sugar Bakeshop, The Park Cafe, Sweetwater Cafe, City Lights Coffee, Beardcat’s Sweet Shop, the Charleston Farmer’s Market, Taco Boy, The Taco Spot, Caviar and Bananas, Vintage Coffee Cafe, Kid Cashew and Second State Coffee

What We Did

The best time to visit Charleston is in the spring. The flowers in the window boxes were stunning. My favorite part of our trip was our time walking out to see the beach at Sullivan’s Island.

King Street in Charleston, S.C. carleealexandria.com

Shopping on King Street

This was a girls’ trip, so of course we hit up King Street in all its boutique glory. My favorite stops on King Street are the bookstores, boutiques and antique shops. My two favorite stores are Candlefish and Savannah Bee Company (ya know, because I love bees).

Window box in Charleston, S.C. carleealexandria.com

The Battery and Rainbow Row

Did you actually visit Charleston if you didn’t take a walk along the Battery and visit Rainbow Row? I think not.

Charleston, S.C. Historic District carleealexandria.com

The Historic District

Both my mom and I love looking at homes, especially older, historical homes. I think I could spend all day walking the streets of Charleston and picking out my dream home.

Sullivan's Island

