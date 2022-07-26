Charleston, SC

The perfect girls' weekend in Charleston, South Carolina

Carlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle Blogger

My mom and I have always prefer experiences over things, so for Christmas, I promised her a girls' weekend in Charleston, South Carolina.

I've been to Charleston so many times, but there's always som

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IuLlR_0gt6pxO900
Girls' weekend in Charleston, S.C.carleealexandria.com

ething new in the city. Here's our itinerary for the perfect girls' getaway.

Where We Stayed

We stayed at The Mills House, the prettiest pink hotel on Meeting Street. Not only was it beautiful, but it’s also in a prime location within a short walking distance to most everything. I highly recommend staying here if you’re ever in Charleston.

Other favorite hotel: Asher and I recently stayed at the Belmond Charleston Place and we loved that hotel as well.

What We Ate

I’m going to be honest. One major reason I love to go to Charleston is to eat. For our girls trip, we decided to try some old and new favorites. My mom chose her two spots – Five Loaves Cafe and Hank’s. And of course I chose Basic Kitchen (my all-time favorite) and Butcher & Bee (because I LOVE bees).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S35iW_0gt6pxO900
Butcher and Bee in Charleston, S.C.carleealexandria.com

Butcher & Bee

Butcher & Bee was the first place we stopped on our way into town for some “honest to goodness” eats. I love their concept – healthy dishes with local ingredients. I opted for The Basic Bee while my mom went for some breakfast food.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XgULr_0gt6pxO900
Hank's Seafood in Charleston, S.C.carleealexandria.com

Hank's Seafood

Hank’s is a long-time favorite. It’s where you go when you want to have a semi-fancy dining experience. I normally order their roasted salmon (highly recommend).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Gi9V_0gt6pxO900
Five Loaves Cafe in Charleston, S.C.carleealexandria.com

Five Loaves Cafe

Five Loaves was another new-to-us restaurant, but we will definitely be repeat customers. My mom and I ordered the same salad, and it was hands-down one of the best we’ve ever had. They’re also a restaurant serving up high-quality local food.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lOlxW_0gt6pxO900
Basic Kitchen in Charleston, S.C.carleealexandria.com

Basic Kitchen

Basic Kitchen might just be my favorite Charleston restaurant in the history of ever. They’re all about cooking up healthy, local dishes that fuel your body. And when I say it’s good, I mean it is GOOD. I’m a creature of habit and always order their Basic Bowl. It’s a must when visiting Charleston.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xD3Ny_0gt6pxO900
Harken Cafe in Charleston, S.C.carleealexandria.com

Harken Cafe

Harken Cafe was my new favorite find from our trip. Located steps from our hotel, we visited Harken both mornings. It’s the cutest cafe and coffee shop with the best patio. I highly recommend getting an almond milk latte and staying a while.

Off Track Ice Cream

Off Track Ice Cream is perfect for anyone, including vegans. And their vegan ice cream is to die for. I ordered the vegan Brown Sugar Oat Milk & Cookies and my mom got their traditional Key Lime Pie. We were both in heaven. I can’t say enough good things about this place.

Some other Charleston favorites: Millers All Day, Xiao Bao Biscuit, Callie’s Hot Little Biscuits, La Farfalle, FIG, The Harbinger, Bitty & Beau’s, Sugar Bakeshop, The Park Cafe, Sweetwater Cafe, City Lights Coffee, Beardcat’s Sweet Shop, the Charleston Farmer’s Market, Taco Boy, The Taco Spot, Caviar and Bananas, Vintage Coffee Cafe, Kid Cashew and Second State Coffee

What We Did

The best time to visit Charleston is in the spring. The flowers in the window boxes were stunning. My favorite part of our trip was our time walking out to see the beach at Sullivan’s Island.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41DRMo_0gt6pxO900
King Street in Charleston, S.C.carleealexandria.com

Shopping on King Street

This was a girls’ trip, so of course we hit up King Street in all its boutique glory. My favorite stops on King Street are the bookstores, boutiques and antique shops. My two favorite stores are Candlefish and Savannah Bee Company (ya know, because I love bees).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SjKxA_0gt6pxO900
Window box in Charleston, S.C.carleealexandria.com

The Battery and Rainbow Row

Did you actually visit Charleston if you didn’t take a walk along the Battery and visit Rainbow Row? I think not.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LlhKr_0gt6pxO900
Charleston, S.C. Historic Districtcarleealexandria.com

The Historic District

Both my mom and I love looking at homes, especially older, historical homes. I think I could spend all day walking the streets of Charleston and picking out my dream home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dcxPJ_0gt6pxO900
Sullivan's Islandcarleealexandria.com

Sullivan's Island

Both my mom and I love looking at homes, especially older, historical homes. I think I could spend all day walking the streets of Charleston and picking out my dream home.

Looking for more? Follow along on Instagram @carleealexandria or visit my blog at carleealexandria.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# charleston# south carolina# sc# travel# travel guide

Comments / 2

Published by

Sharing carefully curated trips and lifestyle tips, so you can create your own memories and live life to the fullest. // Blogger at carleealexandria.com. Follow along on Instagram @carleealexandria.

Greenville, SC
85 followers

More from Carlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle Blogger

New York City, NY

10 of our favorite NYC restaurants

There’s so much more to NYC food than pizza and cheesecake. There are always so many restaurants and so little time. Here are some of our favorite foodie moments from our time in the city.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Three things to do in Tampa, Florida

My husband and I recently had the opportunity to spend a few hours in Tampa, Florida. We stopped by three creative and fun places in the city. These are the perfect spots to have fun indoors and beat the Florida heat. Here’s where we went in Tampa (and where we think you should go too)!

Read full story
Mount Airy, NC

Our visit to Mayberry from The Andy Griffith Show

The Andy Griffith Show is one of my all-time favorites, so when I found out there was a cute, little town dedicated to showcasing all things Andy, I had to go. Mount Airy, N.C. is the hometown of Andy Griffith and revels in the fact that one of their small-town fellas made it big in the Hollywood TV industry. In fact, Mount Airy is the real-life inspiration for the town of Mayberry in the Andy Griffith Show.

Read full story
2 comments
Dallas, TX

Three days in Dallas, Austin, and Waco, Texas

My husband, Asher, grew up in Texas before moving to Europe and has always wanted to go back and visit. So we decided to rent a car and take the 13-hour road trip to see the sights.

Read full story
3 comments
Asheville, NC

My Asheville, North Carolina travel guide

Asheville, North Carolina has a personality that’s entirely its own – laid back, quaint and a little quirky. It’s the perfect spot for a mountain getaway. From day trips to a weekend with the girls, Asheville holds some fun memories for me. Here are all my favorite things to do and places to eat when I visit.

Read full story
2 comments
Beaufort, SC

Our spring trip to Beaufort, South Carolina

Beaufort, South Carolina might just be one of my top favorite destinations in the South. When Asher and I visited last year, it rained the entire time and we got a flat tire on Valentine’s Day, so we needed a redo. And this trip with my mom and maw maw was PERFECT.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy