Our spring trip to Beaufort, South Carolina

Beaufort, South Carolina might just be one of my top favorite destinations in the South.

When Asher and I visited last year, it rained the entire time and we got a flat tire on Valentine’s Day, so we needed a redo. And this trip with my mom and maw maw was PERFECT.

The Rhett House Inn in Beaufort, S.C. carleealexandria.com

The Rhett House Inn

We stayed at my all-time favorite place – The Rhett House Inn. The inn is the definition of southern hospitality with a stunning white exterior and blue porch ceilings. The innkeepers make you feel at home, and they serve a complimentary breakfast in the dining room, cookies in the afternoon and hors d’oeuvres and cake in the evening. The inn is also within walking distance of the shops and restaurants.

Lowcountry Produce in Beaufort, S.C. carleealexandria.com

Lowcountry Produce for Lunch

Our first stop on the trip was Lowcountry Produce for lunch, and everyone LOVED it. It’s a marketplace and a restaurant, so you can shop while you wait for a table, and trust me – it’s always worth the wait.

Shopping in Beaufort, S.C. carleealexandria.com

Shopping in Beaufort

We spent our afternoon meandering through the shops downtown. I recommend visiting Scout Southern Market (they have a sweet tea bar), Otis Dry Goods, and Tidal Creek Haven.

Old Bull Tavern for Dinner

For dinner, we made reservations at Old Bull Tavern. Their menu changes based on what’s available, but if you get the chance to try their seared salmon on black lentils with celery root puree, do not hesitate. It was excellent.

Walking the Waterfront Park

We finished up the first night with ice cream at Kilwin’s and a walk on the waterfront park.

Breakfast at the Rhett House Inn carleealexandria.com

Breakfast at the Inn

Our second day started with a late breakfast at the inn – did I mention we LOVE it? My favorite part was hearing the cook sing in the kitchen.

Lowcountry Cider carleealexandria.com

Lowcountry Cider

On our way to the beach, we made a stop by Lowcountry Cider and Superior Coffee for lattes, pastries and whipped lemon honey. I don’t know if I can visit Beaufort without making a stop here.

Hunting Island State Park lighthouse carleealexandria.com

Hunting Island State Park

We spent most of our day walking on the beach at Hunting Island State Park. Admission is $8 per adult and well worth it. They have walking trails and you can see the lighthouse that was featured on the Netflix show “Outer Banks.”

View from Fish Camp on 11th Street carleealexandria.com

Fish Camp on 11th Street for Dinner

For dinner, we decided to try something new-to-us in Port Royal, about ten minutes from Beaufort. Fish Camp on 11th Street is located on the water and serves up fresh seafood. I highly recommend making a reservation or arriving early – it’s popular for a reason.

The Woods Memorial Bridge

After breakfast the next day, we stopped to see the best view of the Woods Memorial Bridge. The bridge was featured in the movie “Forrest Gump,” where Forrest was running over the Mississippi River.

Other Recommendations

On our last trip, we had dinner at Saltus River Grill and loved every bite, but be warned, it's a little pricey. We also enjoyed Madison's in Port Royal! We heard some others talking about how good it is in the inn this time as well. If you get a chance, check out Nevermore Books and go on a bike ride to see the beautiful houses in the historic district.