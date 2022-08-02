Angelina Jolie's Daughter Enrolls at This HBCU in Georgia

Carla St. Louis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gk0b2_0h1H9qI700
(Left to right) Zahara Jolie-Pitt; her mother, actress Angelina Jolie, and her sister, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.Deposit Photos

The daughter of Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, is heading to Spelman College in the fall.

The actress shared the news of her 17-year-old child's collegiate choice on July 31 via an Instagram post.

Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl. #spelman #spelmancollege #spelmansisters #HBCU,” reads the post.

The photo depicts Zahara with her Spelman schoolmates.

It was taken at an event for freshmen called SpelHouse's Back 2 School Send Off & Family Reunion. Although Spelman is a girls-only college, the event also included their brother institution Morehouse College's Class of 2026.

Angelina was seen dancing the Electric Slide while Cameo’s “Candy” played in the background (via The Shade Room's Instagram page).

Other notable alumni of Spelman College include Stacey Abrams, Alice Walker, Bernice King, Marian Wright Edelman, Shaun Robinson, and Rolanda Watts. The school has a reputation for breeding accomplished Black women who excel in politics, arts, literature, media, and philanthropy.

According to Spelman College, it boosts over 19,000 alumnae.

The institution is part of Georgia's large community of historically Black colleges and universities that includes Clark Atlanta University, Albany State University, and Savannah State University.

Although no word yet on if Zahara decides to live on campus, the college does provide housing through 11 residence halls.

A part of Black history as well as pop culture, one of Spelman's residential hubs, Bessie Strong Hall is famous for its feature in the television show, "A Different World." The upperclass residence hall was used as the backdrop to the fictional residence hall at Hillman College. Bessie Strong Hall is named in honor of John D. Rockefeller's eldest daughter, says the college's 2022 Reference Guide on History and Traditions.

