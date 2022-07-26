Swim Week in Miami: 12 swimwear from PrettyLittleThing to finish "hot girl summer"

Summer isn't over yet.

You can still look sexy at the beach whether its day or night.

If you're in need of swimwear to fulfill your hot girl summer needs, PrettyLittleThing debuted many options at Swim Week in Miami for you to choose from.

PrettyLittleThing includes bikinis, tankinis, mini skirts, see-through cover up dresses, matching cover ups and accessories.

PLT's lineup featured 18 models that were cherry-picked right off of your Instagram feed to commemorate the brand's body positivity and inclusivity campaign, #EveryBODYinPLT. PLT wants every woman to feel confident in their sexy attire regardless of their body type or size.

The models included JT, one half of the rap duo, The City Girls; influencers such as Jayda Cheaves, Ari Fletcher, Sierra Skye, and Sofia Jamora; transgender hairstylist, Tokyo Styles, and more

The location itself is a conversation starter. The fashion show took place at the 1111 Lincoln venue, a mutiple story property that functions as an office, retail, and parking space designed by acclaimed Swiss firm, Herzog & de Meuron. For the show, the interior was decorated to resemble a tropical beach oasis.

The collection includes matching accessories such as sunglasses, beach bags, earrings, bandanas and more.

"And of course, it just wouldn’t be a PLT catwalk show without lots of diamante and bling baby bling," reads the presser. "Dress it up or dress it down, this season, all we’re going to be serving is fire."

Whether you're lounging poolside or taking a stroll down South Beach, the all inclusive line has many options.

(July 15, 2022) - A model walks the runway of Miami Swim Week 2022 at the Lincoln 1111 venue. Purple PR

(July 15, 2022) - A model walks the runway of Miami Swim Week 2022 at the Lincoln 1111 venue. Purple PR

(July 15, 2022) - A model walks the runway of Miami Swim Week 2022 at the Lincoln 1111 venue. Purple PR

(July 15, 2022) - A model walks the runway of Miami Swim Week 2022 at the Lincoln 1111 venue. Purple PR

(July 15, 2022) - A model walks the runway of Miami Swim Week 2022 at the Lincoln 1111 venue. Purple PR

(July 15, 2022) - A model walks the runway of Miami Swim Week 2022 at the Lincoln 1111 venue. Purple PR

(July 15, 2022) - A model walks the runway of Miami Swim Week 2022 at the Lincoln 1111 venue. Purple PR

(July 15, 2022) - A model walks the runway of Miami Swim Week 2022 at the Lincoln 1111 venue. Purple PR

(July 15, 2022) - A model walks the runway of Miami Swim Week 2022 at the Lincoln 1111 venue. Purple PR

(July 15, 2022) - A model walks the runway of Miami Swim Week 2022 at the Lincoln 1111 venue. Purple PR

(July 15, 2022) - A model walks the runway of Miami Swim Week 2022 at the Lincoln 1111 venue. Purple PR