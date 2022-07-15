Beyonce Was Spotted at This Famous Vegan Restaurant in Atlanta

Beyonce in a photoshoot with Vogue. Beyonce Official Website

Pop sensation Beyonce Giselle Knowles-Carter was allegedly spotted at the Slutty Vegan restaurant in Atlanta.

The vegan brand's Facebook page posted a message about her appearance. The post was tagged at the Slutty Vegan located at 1542 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard Southwest.

Apparently @Beyonce and Yvette were spotted in Atlanta today at the @SluttyVeganATL.

Perhaps Yonce stopped by for the fries (sprinkled with Slut Dust) or a Fussy Hussy sandwich--it hasn't been confirmed.

The pop chantuese's name has re-entered the spotlight in the past 60 days.

She dropped a new single, "Break My Soul," on June 20th, which left the internet divided about her foray into dance music.

The single is the first sampling from her album, Renaissance, a follow up to 2016's Lemonade. It samples Robin S.’s 1993 hit “Show Me Love,” and Big Freedia’s song, "Explode."

While much her audience applauded the simplistic, house track produced by Tricky Stewart, others were turned off by the single, citing the same reasons for the polarizing effects of Drake's new house-inspired album, Honestly Nevermind.

Many took it as a sign to continue The Great Resignation, as seen below:

According to XXL, the track even garnered the attention of Azealia Banks, who accused the veteran singer of attempting to erase her contribution to house music.

Banks shared a quote relating to Beyonce's creative team.

“She loves the fact that so many Black writers and DJs are thriving in the dance scene over there and was paying attention to songs by people like MistaJam, David Asante, MNEK, Kamille and early Azealia Banks when brainstorming,” an insider says to Metro UK.

"You're 'brainstorming' with six people to my early records," Banks says. "Which are miles beyond whatever flaccid and insecure attempt you just made to try for an attention grab during pride month? When you don't give a damn about the gays any other time of the year?"

Beyonce and her camp have yet to respond to the allegations by Banks.

The Slutty Vegan Tour will stop in Washington, D.C. on July 21st.

The vegan brand opened a location in Birmingham, Alabama complete with new signage.

For more information: Call 678-732-3525 to place an order or checkout the menu.