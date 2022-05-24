May is Haitian Heritage Month: Here are the best events in South Florida to celebrate

The month of May has many meanings for Haitians in America. Aside from May being Haitian Heritage Month , May 18 is also Haitian Flag Day. The last Sunday of May is observed as Haitian Mother’s Day.

According to Curbed Miami , between 2011 and 2015, Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties had the highest population of Haitian immigrants in the United States. Brookings Institute says Haitians are the second largest immigrant group behind Cubans in the U.S. The House of Representatives recognized the culture by passing legislation, Bill HM 333 , to observe and commemorate it.

Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties are hosting art exhibits, concerts, and other events in honor of Haitian culture. It’s no surprise that Haitians and Haitian-Americans alike are announcing their biggest wins during this month. For example, Wildin’ Out actress and singer, Jessie Woo, debuted her new music video, “Voye Dlo,” featuring Wyclef Jean on May 18. The Florida International University alumna also shared scenes from her new TV show, A La Carte

Local municipalities are also joining in on the festivities as a response to their Haitian communities. In Miami, Commissioner Jean Monestime, of District 2, is hosting a series of events in partnership with the Miami-Dade County government. District 2 includes portions of the City of Miami, North Miami (home of the Little Haiti neighborhood), North Miami Beach, Opa-locka, City of Hialeah and unincorporated areas of Liberty City, Biscayne Gardens and North Dade Central. Events include author panels, entertainment, book fairs, storytelling and other activities for friends and families.

The City of North Lauderdale made an announcement for it. The City of Boynton Beach declared a proclamation for Haitian Heritage Day on May 17. Caralle Severe, the president of Palm Beach Haitian Heroes, Inc. accepted it on behalf of the community.

It’s not just local municipalities that are showing the Haitian community love. Miami’s robust art scene continues to include the culture for the entirety of May. For example, the Haitian Heritage Museum will have beautiful art, artifacts, music, films and a collection of literary works on display. And the Little Haiti Cultural Complex will host many events throughout the month.

The Palm Beach County Library System unveiled its newly-renovated Lantana Road Branch. The library has a Haitian Cultural Collection that features books written in Haitian Creole, French, and English that spotlight Haiti’s history. Read the trusty guide below to help you navigate your way up and down I95 highway. Broward County Public Schools also observe it, making it a part of their curriculum.

Event: Haitian Heritage Month History Contest & Spelling Bee

Haitian Heritage Month History Contest & Spelling Bee Date: Tuesday, May 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, May 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Location: Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 Northwest 1st Street, in Miami

Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 Northwest 1st Street, in Miami Description: Listen to all types of historic trivia–such as Haiti’s original names, Saint-Dominque, and Hispaniola, or the fact that Haiti is paying reparations to this day for emancipating itself from French rule, for free.

Event: Haitian Heritage Month Book Discussion: "Breath, Eyes, Memory," by author, Edwidge Danticat

Haitian Heritage Month Book Discussion: "Breath, Eyes, Memory," by author, Edwidge Danticat Date: Thursday, May 26 at 1:30 pm

Thursday, May 26 at 1:30 pm Location: Greenacres Library Branch, 3705 Jog Road in Greenacres

Greenacres Library Branch, 3705 Jog Road in Greenacres Description: Although it's open to the public, you must pre-register for this literary event . Seating is limited to 10 people. Presented by Greenacres Branch, through the Palm Beach County Library, patrons will discuss the author’s work and engage in a meet and greet with the author for an hour.

Event: Little Haiti’s 7th Birthday Cocktail Party

Little Haiti’s 7th Birthday Cocktail Party Date: Thursday, May 26 from 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Thursday, May 26 from 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Location : Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Terrace in Miami

: Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Terrace in Miami Description: Little Haiti will commemorate being named a heritage neighborhood in the City of Miami. City officials will make a presentation and rename space within the center in light of the holiday. For more details, register here.

Event: Haitian Awards Ceremony

Haitian Awards Ceremony Date: Thursday, May 26 at 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 26 at 6:00 p.m. Location: NoMi Wildcat Center, 1600 Northeast 126th Street in North Miami

NoMi Wildcat Center, 1600 Northeast 126th Street in North Miami Description: An evening of recognizing the achievements of Haitians in South Florida, hosted by Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime and presented by the Haitian Consulate of Miami.

Event: Lakay Film Festival

Lakay Film Festival Date: Friday, May 27 through Sunday, May 29

Friday, May 27 through Sunday, May 29 Location: Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 Northeast 59th Terrace in Miami

Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 Northeast 59th Terrace in Miami Description: Watch selected films from the Diaspora.

Event : Jazz at MOCA

: Date: Friday, May 27 at 8 p.m.

Friday, May 27 at 8 p.m. Location: Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 Northeast 125th Street in North Miami

Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 Northeast 125th Street in North Miami Description: Born in Haiti, but raised in Brooklyn, guitarist Chardavoine, is bringing his unique blend of Haitian jazz to Miami in a free, outdoor concert. He’s performed for Aretha Franklin and the Tito Puente Jr. orchestra. To RSVP, send an email

Event: Creole Couture Fashion Show

Creole Couture Fashion Show Date: Saturday, May 28 at 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 28 at 3 p.m. Location: Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 Northeast 59th Terrace in Miami

Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 Northeast 59th Terrace in Miami Description: A fashion show showcasing the latest designers where you can shop the clothes and accessories in-person or virtually.

Event: Women in the Haitian Art Sector

Women in the Haitian Art Sector Date: Saturday, May 28 at 10 a.m.

Saturday, May 28 at 10 a.m. Location: Online

Online Description: A conversation about women in Miami's art scene.

Event: Big Laughs in Little Haiti

Big Laughs in Little Haiti Date: Saturday, May 28 from 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday, May 28 from 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Location: Little Haiti Cultural Complex, in the Courtyard, 212 Northeast 59th Terrace in Miami

Little Haiti Cultural Complex, in the Courtyard, 212 Northeast 59th Terrace in Miami Description: This popular comedy series that includes music, food, and more promises to leave you in stitches from laughing.

Event: Haitian Heritage Cultural Celebration

Haitian Heritage Cultural Celebration Date: Saturday, May 28 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, May 28 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Location: The Miramar Multi-Service Complex, 6700 Miramar Parkway in Miramar

The Miramar Multi-Service Complex, 6700 Miramar Parkway in Miramar Description: A dinner followed by music and dancing for the community.

Event : Souke Kò Ou

: Souke Kò Ou Date: Sunday, May 29 at 9 a.m.

Sunday, May 29 at 9 a.m. Location: Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 Northeast 59th Terrace in Miami

Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 Northeast 59th Terrace in Miami Description: Get in a good workout in a 5K run that starts at the Little Haiti Cultural Center.

Event: 1804 Forever Heritage Month Art Contest

1804 Forever Heritage Month Art Contest Date: Sunday, May 29 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 29 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Location: The Caribbean Marketplace / Mache Ayisyen, 5925 Northeast 2nd Avenue

/ Mache Ayisyen, 5925 Northeast 2nd Avenue Description: A local art contest for everyone.

Event: Teen Volunteer Book Discussion: "The Field Guide to the North American Teenager," by author, Ben Philippe

Teen Volunteer Book Discussion: "The Field Guide to the North American Teenager," by author, Ben Philippe Date: Sunday, May 29, 10:00 am

Sunday, May 29, 10:00 am Location: Main Library, 3650 Summit Boulevard in West Palm Beach

Main Library, 3650 Summit Boulevard in West Palm Beach Description: An hour discussion for teens between the ages of 12 and 17 years old. Pre-register to attend this online event .

Event: Haitian Mother’s Day Celebration

Haitian Mother’s Day Celebration Date: Sunday, May 29 at 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 29 at 6:00 p.m. Location: Joe Celestin Center, 1525 Northeast 135th Street in Miami

Joe Celestin Center, 1525 Northeast 135th Street in Miami Description: When it comes to Haitian Mother’s Day you can expect two things–an abundance of flowers and Christian praise music. Now, you know what to expect at this get together hosted by Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime. For more information, contact the Mayor & Council Office at 305-895-9815.