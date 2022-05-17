What will travel look like for Atlanta flyers?: JetBlue spurs talks of hostile takeover in third bid for Spirit Airlines

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Spirit Airlines Inc. stock rose Monday morning after JetBlue Airways put in its third offer--this time a hostile takeover, for the Florida-based company.

JetBlue gave Spirit shareholders a tender offer at a 60 percent premium or $30 per share on the value of the Frontier transaction as of May 13, 2022. The all-cash deal would be fully financed by JetBlue.

“JetBlue offers more value -- a significant premium in cash -- more certainty, and more benefits for all stakeholders," the company says about its bid.

JetBlue is speaking directly to shareholders after Spirit's board declined to engage with them. The board believes that the JetBlue merger will not be approved by the federal government's antitrust regulators, namely the Department of Justice, says Yahoo Finance. And the reason behind it lies in Spirit's relationship with American Airlines Group.

JetBlue also recommended to shareholders that they vote against the merger with Frontier Group Holdings Inc., a $2.9 billion deal that was agreed upon in February 2022.

"Frontier offers less value, more risk, no divestiture commitments, and no reverse break-up fee, despite more overlap on non-stop routes and their own regulatory challenges," says the JetBlue statement.

Spirit has already declined JetBlue's two previous offers. The last offer was $33 per share.

Now, JetBlue is offering $30 a share for the Miramar company and says it would reconsider their previous offer if Spirit agrees to a "consensual transaction."

Spirit Airlines Inc. has a general meeting for shareholders slated for June 10.

Spirit Airlines Inc. is an affordable airline with a $3.2 billion valuation. Earlier this year, Spirit announced in a press release new pilot and flight attendant bases at Miami International Airport in Miami and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, .