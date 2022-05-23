In light of JetBlue's hostile takeover bid of Spirit, Atlanta officials brace for 'busiest' Memorial Day travel

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Spirit Airlines Inc. stock rose after JetBlue Airways put in a third offer, this time, in a hostile takeover for it. The deal takes place as Atlanta officials brace themselves for the 'busiest' Memorial Day weekend with flyers at the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.

JetBlue's all cash deal gives Spirit shareholders a tender offer of a 60 percent premium, or $30 per share on the value of the Frontier transaction from May 13, 2022. “JetBlue offers more value -- a significant premium in cash -- more certainty, and more benefits for all stakeholders," the company says about its bid.

Spirit says its board will "carefully" review JetBlue's bid. The company plans to inform shareholders of the board's decision within 10 business days, says Yahoo.

According to former airline executive, David Banmiller, the Department of Justice (DOJ) will get involved in any deal to buy Spirit Airlines.

JetBlue also recommended to shareholders that they vote against the merger with Frontier Group Holdings Inc., a $2.9 billion deal that was agreed upon in February 2022.

"Frontier offers less value, more risk, no divestiture commitments, and no reverse break-up fee, despite more overlap on non-stop routes and their own regulatory challenges," says the JetBlue statement. Spirit has already declined JetBlue's two previous offers. The last offer was $33 per share. Now, JetBlue says it would reconsider their previous offer if Spirit agrees to a "consensual transaction."

Spirit Airlines Inc. has a general meeting for shareholders slated for June 10.

The news of the merger comes as Hartsfield-Jackson Airport readies for a busy Memorial Day travel. Officials are expecting over 2 million passengers to travel through Atlanta during the holiday weekend.

They're bracing for an influx of flyers starting Thursday, May 26 and ending Wednesday, June 1. Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays are traditionally considered the busiest days for leisure travelers.

According to a press release, projections point to Friday, May 27 as the busiest day with 311,000 flyers expected to travel in and out of Atlanta.

Travel Tips For Memorial Day Weekend

In preparation of summer travel, staff and Consumer Reports are giving travelers tips to help ease the strain and navigate the airport.

Passengers should arrive to the airport at least two hours before their scheduled departure time for domestic flights. Buy your ticket with your credit card's travel points. Passengers should arrive to the airport at least three hours before their scheduled departure time for international flights. Use the airport’s website for real-time updates on parking availability, security wait times, and food offerings. Use the airport’s Twitter profile to stay informed about operational information. Visit TSA's website to make sure you are following travel regulations. Check your luggage and belongings prior to arriving at the airport to make sure you are not bringing any prohibited items. Check in via Spirit's mobile app to cutdown on time. If you're enrolled in the Free Spirit program and want to use your points book your flight by dialing, 855-728-3555.

Spirit Airlines Inc. has a $3.2 billion valuation. Earlier this year, Spirit announced in a press release that its building new pilot and flight attendant bases at Miami International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.