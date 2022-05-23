WATCH: Good Samaritans honored by police after rescuing driver who loses control of car in Boynton Beach

Woman runs into traffic to save distressed female driver in car. Boynton Beach Police Department

(BOYNTON BEACH, Fla.) - The Good Samaritans who saved a driver on May 5 were honored by local law enforcement.

On May 14, an honoring ceremony was hosted for the seven Good Samaritans who rescued the driver while on the road.

Janette Rivera along with Juan Chavez, Jr., Michael Edelstein, David Formica, DaVida Peele, Marko Bartolone, and Muriel Vaughns, were reunited with the driver, Laurie Rabyor.

The Boynton Beach Police Department released a stunning video of altruism that showed the group helping a Rabyor in distress while in the middle of traffic on May 5.

Rabyor was suffering from a medical condition as she attempted to enter Congress Avenue but she lost control of her car. Her co-worker, Jannette Rivera, noticed from another car that she was slumped over the steering wheel. She exited her car, and raced across the street waving her arms to get the attention of other drivers.

Several people got out of their cars and worked together to stop the moving car. One woman used a dumbbell from her car to help get the driver out of the vehicle. A man used it to smash the rear passenger’s side window. Then another man climbed through the window to unlock the passenger’s side door. The car was then put in park and the Good Samaritans pushed it to a nearby 7-Eleven parking lot. A nurse provided medical care until the fire department arrived.

The brave act, which took place in Boynton Beach near a 7-11 store on Woolbright Road, sparked a pouring of positivity from the community.

Stephanie Slater, the Public Information Officer for the BBPD, a 15 year communications veteran shared kind words about the heroic act in a LinkedIn post.

"In less than 24 hours, we showed the country the beauty of humanity in Boynton Beach and identified 7 of the Good Samaritans who came to the rescue of a woman in medical distress while driving," wrote Stephanie Slater in a May 13 post on LinkedIn. "Tomorrow, the Boynton Beach Police Department will honor them and reunite them with the woman whose life they saved. I have worked on hundred of projects during my 15 years as a PIO at the BBPD. All have been special in their own way. But not like this. Every time my phone rang today and it was another person who helped, I cried listening to their act of heroism. I needed to see and hear about this. Our community needed it. Our country needed it. And I’m so blessed to be a small part of it."

For their act, they each were given a 6 to 8 night cruise package from Royal Caribbean International and a $2,000 gift card.