Murder, Gang Activity, & Social Media: Atlanta Rappers Young Thug & Gunna Arrested on RICO Charges

Atlanta rappers Young Thug, Gunna, and associates were named in a sweeping indictment Monday in Fulton County, Georgia.

Young Thug, nee Jeffrey Lamar Williams, is named in a 56 count federal indictment that includes 28 defendants alleging violation of the RICO Act of 1970.

According to WSB-TV2, the defendants are "accused of conspiring to associate together and with others for the common purposes of illegally obtaining money and property through a pattern of racketeering activity and conducting and participating in the enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity."

The 56 count indictment alleges that Williams took part in "gang activity and conspiring to violate the RICO Act," says Hip-Hop Vibe.

Williams was arrested Monday at his Buckhead home.

Gunna, nee Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, is facing one count of conspiring to violate the RICO Act. Kitchens surrendered to authorities Wednesday.

Many of the defendants are affiliated with or artists of Young Thug's music label, Young Slime Life (YSL) Records. Walter Murphy and Trontavious Stephen, who started the label with Young Thug, received charges.

The music label is being tried as a criminal ring in Fulton County Superior Court, with law enforcement alleging that it has ties to the National Bloods Gang.

Christian Eppinger, the man who shot Atlanta police officer, David Rodgers, six times in earlier this year in February, is included in the indictment.

The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) of 1970 targets organized crime by tying together isolated crimes. The crimes must show a common goal of racketeering.

An 88 page document lists the formal charges against the defendants, alleging the following activities:

Engaging in murder and assault to gain power

preserving, protecting and enhancing the reputation, power and territory of the enterprise by

Using social media to post messages, images, videos and songs that show an allegiance to the crime syndicate and a willingness to act in violence for it

The indictment comes after Fani Willis, the district attorney for Fulton County told the local news station that residents can expect to see more indictments brought against high ranking gang members in the upcoming months.

In a 2019 trial, rapper Tekashi 6Nine infamously accused Cardi B of being a member of the National Bloods Gang.