In Need of Soul Food? Try These 4 Restaurants in Miami--Where You Might Spot a Celebrity

Soul food, an African-American form of cooking that originated from the South, is a staple in Miami. These four restaurants specialize in its American and/or Caribbean forms.

Bar One - Housed on the marina, this eatery promises two things–awesome views of the water, and a menu filled with impressive meat and seafood entrees reminiscent of the Caribbean. Its menu of oxtails, lobster, lamb chops, and reflects the eclectic vibes of Miami. Owned by Peter Bailey, the ex-husband of Cynthia Bailey, an alum of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, the establishment is known to attract a few reality stars and artists.

Watch celebrities while you order Caribbean faves like Oxtail Dumpling Stew; The ATL Habanero Mango Wings, or Grouper Bites (paired with white truffle, black caviar, and a marinara sauce). After your dinner (or brunch), sip a specialty cocktail, then smoke a Bar One cigar. Call 305-763-8323 for more details. Location: 520 West Avenue, Unit 1, Miami, FL 33139

Prime 112 - Tucked inside Brown’s Hotel, this is where you dine when you’re hoping to see a professional basketball player. And it’s no surprise–owner Myles Chefetz of the Myles Restaurant Group wanted it that way. Regular patrons include Shaquille O’Neal, Dwayne Wade, Carmelo Anthony, and Kawhi Leonard. After one look at the menu, it’s no wonder why celebrities flock to the joint. The steakhouse hits the spot when it comes to comfort food, serving dishes like prime cut meats (like Kobe beef), fresh seafood, steak filets, lamb, and more. Call for more menu offerings at 305-532-8112. Location: 112 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Red Rooster Overtown - Eat traditional Southern comfort food in the historically Black neighborhood of Overtown. Chef Marcus Samuelsson celebrates the roots of American cuisine with classics such as ribs (served with cornbread) and shrimp (paired with a side of grits). You’ve probably seen Samuelsson before. The celebrity chef was featured in Top Chef Family Style, The Feed, Iron Chef America, Top Chef Masters, Chopped, and Inner Chef. Samuelsson’s unique menu has made a fan of rapper Rick Ross and Dwayne Wade.

Try the Seafood Tower–loaded with oysters, shrimp, ceviche mercado (add: stone crab claw and caviar, for peak luxury)--if you want to impress your friends. The Fried Yard Bird, Whole Grilled Fish, and Pork and Plantain are highly recommended. Call 305-640-9880 for menu details. Location: 920 NW 2nd Avenue, Overtown, FL 33136

World Famous House of Mac - You never know who you might run into when you stop by. Case-in-point, Virgin Atlantic owner Richard Branson, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are all fans who can't get enough of the down home cooking. If you can’t eat soul food without a side of baked or (creamy) macaroni & cheese, stop by at the only restaurant that gives patrons 15 different options. The local favorite is the Fried Mac & Cheese balls, a crispy concoction that’s drizzled with white truffle oil and dusted with Parmesan cheese. Dip them in marinara sauce for an unexpected taste.

Don’t forget to try the Buttermilk Fried Chicken & French Vanilla Waffles, a delicious entree served with maple syrup and hot sauce. The eatery also serves salads, sandwiches, and burgers. Wash your meal down with rum cocktails, wine, beer, or choose from 12 different fruity mimosas. You can even choose from 5 different locally sourced craft beers by Funky Buddha and Wynwood Brewery. The fried chicken wings seasoned with lemon and mango peppers and hot honey come highly recommended. It’s dusted with Parmesan cheese to balance the sweetness. Call 786-636-6967 to place an order. Location: 2055 NW 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33127 and 13521 Biscayne Boulevard, North Miami Beach, FL 33181

Yardbird Table & Bar - If you’re looking for a Southern twist to your meal, this James Beard-nominated staple is perfect for you. This place has all the fixings: Classic Buttermilk Biscuits, Deviled Eggs, and Skillet Cornbread that go great with chicken, seafood offerings, or beef. The Sweet Tea Braised Short Ribs is highly recommended. Call 305-538-5220 for pricing and to place an order. Location: 1600 Lenox Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139

