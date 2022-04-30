Biden Administration Extends Student Loan Payment Pause Through August 2022

The federal student loan payment pause has been extended through August 31, 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Education (ED).

Per the pause, student loan payments remain at a set 0% interest rate. It also halts the collection of defaulted loan payments.

What Does This Mean For Borrowers?

You do not have to pay to get 0% interest or suspended payments for your student loans.

Which Loans Are Eligible?

The relief is for eligible federal student loans, such as the following:

Eligible:

Direct Loans (defaulted and non-defaulted)

Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) Program loans held by ED (defaulted and non-defaulted)

Federal Perkins Loans held by ED (defaulted and non-defaulted)

Defaulted FFEL Program loans not held by ED

Defaulted Health Education Assistance Loans (HEAL) loans

The pause will not be applied to the following student loans:

Ineligible:

Non-defaulted FFEL Program loans not held by ED

Federal Perkins Loans not held by ED (defaulted and non-defaulted)

Non-defaulted HEAL loans

Private student loans

Some FFEL Program and HEAL loans are held by commercial servicers while Perkins Loans may be held by the school you attended. If your loan is not eligible, you can contact your agent to find out what options are available. Private student loans are not eligible for the payment pause.

Can You Get a Refund During the Payment Pause?

You can get a refund for any payment you make during the payment pause. Just call your provider to request your payment be refunded.

You can determine your eligibility by visiting the Federal Student Aid website.

The extension is a continuation of the administrative forbearance that began March 13, 2020.

Debt forgiveness is in the news again after lawmakers alluded that President Joe Biden is considering forgiving student loan debt.