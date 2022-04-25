A French Mediterranean Restaurant Hidden in Dallas

Villa Azur Dallas. Villa Azur Dallas

(DALLAS, TX) Villa Azur, located at the W Dallas Victory Hotel, stays true to form when it comes to fine dining. The eatery--which includes a marble and gold accent bar and lounge--offers tasty, French-inspired cuisine set against a beautiful interior decor.

Located at Victory Park, the French hospitality brand's menu is packed with selections made from prime meat cuts and seafood by executive chef Carlos Torres. He creates rich entrees and appetizers for a Southern France vibe.

While the food will whet your appetite, it's the ambiance marked by fine decor, that makes for a romantic, intimate affair.

For Breakfast

From 7 to 11 am, you can get a breakfast worthy of a European getaway. The Croissant Croque Madame is a yummy sandwich made of a sunny-side up egg and cotto ham, topped with Gruyére cheese and Mornay sauce. If you're eating with friends, try the Smoked Salmon Platter that includes sliced smoked salmon, capers, tomato, pickled red onion, dill cream cheese, sliced cucumbers, and a lemon wedge served with toasted bagels. Recommendation: Order the Texas Frittata, an egg omelet made of chorizo, peppers, jalapeno, and cilantro, that's topped with sour cream and served with a scallions salad for a spicy fare. You can add a chocolate croissant, pancakes, or Applewood smoked crispy bacon as a sweet treat.

King Crab legs served with yuzu beurre blanc, toasted brioche, and herbs. Villa Azur Dallas

For Lunch

Between 11:30 am and 4 pm you can enjoy a power lunch from a prefix 3 course menu. The Seared Octopus showcases Chef Torres' expertise with seafood. It's served with white bean purée and a smoked paprika vinaigrette. Speaking of seafood, try the Tuna Tartare that's made of raw, diced Ahi tuna served with radishes. Olive oil, orange yuzu sauce, and lemon oil are drizzled over it for added flavor. It's served with an avocado salsa verde. Recommendation: For a light but hearty meal, order the Prime Carpaccio, a dish of thinly sliced meat that's garnished with caper berries, shaved Parmesan cheese, and arugula. Caper aïoli and a fresh lemon vinaigrette are used as a dressing.

For Social Hours

Enjoy a nightcap like no other. For a fruity cocktail, try the South Peach, a sweet treat made of Absolut Elyx vodka, ginger beer, peach, basil, and lime. The Finally Old Fashioned will tingle any Texas taste bud. It's made of Teeling whisky, Italian amaro, Demerara syrup, and Angostura and orange bitters. Recommendation: For a refreshing cocktail, order the St. Barth that features Grey Goose vodka infused with cucumber, St. Germain liqueur, lime, simple syrup, and fresh mint.

Dover Sole Meuniere, a fish filleted with capers, brown butter, and butter. Villa Azur Dallas

For Dinner

Served from 5 pm to 12 am, the main course entrees are just as delectable you as you would imagine. The Chateaubriand Au Poivre, a two pound offering of prime filet mignon (roasted to your liking) served with chimichurri and bordelaise & béarnaise sauces. The Seafood Tower should be experienced with friends since it comes with a 1.5 pound lobster, 12 east coast oysters, a four ounce crab cocktail, 6 jumbo shrimps, 4 oz king crab legs, mignonette, cocktail sauce, horseradish, and lemon wedges. You can add a can of caviar for $100. But if you want your own seafood dish, try the Dover Sole Meuniere, a whole fish that's filleted with capers, lemon, and brown butter--right in front of you at your table! Recommendation: Kick off dinner with the Truffle Burrata, a 16 ounce of Burrata cheese that includes shaved truffle and served with Filone toast.

Truffle Burrata. Villa Azur Dallas

To book reservations call, 214-389-2602. Location: 2440 Victory Park Lane, Dallas, 75219.