5 Pop Ups to Dine at in This Miami Beach Food Hall

SIMPLYGOODPIZZA The Dana Agency

Lincoln Eatery

The Lincoln Eatery is one of 13 food halls in South Florida to visit for an authentic food experience. It houses a curated selection of local dining and bars at budget-friendly prices.

Location: 723 Lincoln Lane North, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Fresh Garden Bowls

If you're vegan, then the Fresh Garden Bowls is for you. The menu options are made with fresh–never frozen–seasonal produce like avocado, tomatoes, and carrots that promote a healthy lifestyle. You can get healthy selections like soups, wraps, and bowls for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It also has desserts (like crepes with strawberries), yogurt parfaits, gluten free pancakes, and acai smoothies to curb your sweet tooth.

Ai Tallarin The Dana Agency

Ai Tallarin

If you're in the mood for dim sum, this is your best bet. Ai Tallarin by Chef Jiaren Carlos Zheng serves Asian tapas (like dumplings, sushi, omakase, and sashimi) with a Peruvian influence. The menu offers pho, a traditional Vietnamese soup, that's rich and hearty. It also includes hibachi fried rice and ramen noodles.

Plant Theory

Not just another vegan pop up shop, Plant Theory stands out with its tasty, nutrient-dense meals. You get flavorful entrees such as bowls, sandwiches, and wraps with fresh produce ingredients. They also offer gluten-free and keto options. An in-house bakery makes sweets and baked goods. You can also pick a drink from a list of CBD and natural beverages.

SIMPLYGOODPIZZA

Eat a pizza for a good cause–that’s the concept of SIMPLYGOODPIZZA. The pop up’s mission statement is to lift up the community through environmental and social causes. What better way to do it then with crust, tomato sauce, and cheese with greens from local farmers.

Pesto! Italian Cuisine The Dana Agency

Pesto! Italian Cuisine

If you’re craving Italian food then stop at Pesto! Italian Cuisine. You can order both traditional and modern dishes that are grilled and seasoned reminiscent of Sicily.

Cilantro 27 Ceviche Bar The Dana Agency

Cilantro 27 Ceviche Bar:

Led by Chef Nilton Castillo, Cilantro 27 Ceviche Bar combines Peruvian flavors with modern techniques for a robust offering. Stop here if you’re a fan of ceviche made the right way! Castillo has worked under South Florida’s most acclaimed chefs like Jose Andres and Daniel Boulud. “Castillo makes the best ceviche in the world,” Boulud says.