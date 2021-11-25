Where to Eat Thanksgiving Dinner in Fort Lauderdale

You already know where to find a good restaurant in Miami and West Palm Beach to eat Thanksgiving dinner. But do you know which restaurants are open and serving dinner on Thanksgiving Day in Fort Lauderdale? We scoured the neighborhoods of Broward County such as Parkland, Plantation, and Coral Springs for all the details when it comes to eateries this holiday season. Whether you want a solid turkey grub or you just plan on not cooking and want different options, follow our trusty guide that includes restaurants throughout Fort Lauderdale and Pembroke Pines. The price points are all different so make sure you call beforehand for more details.

Views of the ocean near 3030 Restaurant. 3030 Restaurant

3030 Restaurant at the Ft. Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa - Perhaps you're in the mood to mix it up this holiday. If you're looking to indulge in seafood as opposed to turkey, this restaurant has you covered. This upscale eatery features a menu that’s made for seafood lovers (think: grilled octopus, fresh lobster, and more). It also specializes in prime meats, too. You can dine on American cuisine while enjoying Thanksgiving dinner on the beachfront. This year, the chef is serving a classic Thanksgiving dinner buffet between 1 pm and 6 pm. Call 954-765-3030 to book reservations. Location: 3030 Holiday Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

Al fresco at American Social. American Social

American Social - The go-to spot for Las Olas' professional crowd, American Social is planning to go all out this Thanksgiving Day. Guests can choose from three different options for a traditional dinner: a honey glazed ham ($80 for two pounds or $160 for five pounds), oven-roasted turkey ($75 for two pounds or $150 for five pounds), or garlic & herb prime rib ($125 for two pounds or $275 for five pounds). It’s served with three different sides for you to choose from--truffle mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts with bacon vinaigrette & sliced almonds, baked macaroni & cheese, and a caesar salad. Call 954-715-1134 to place an order. Location: 721 East Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL

A dish from Boathouse Restaurant at the Riverside Hotel. Boathouse Restaurant at the Riverside Hotel.

Boathouse at the Riverside Hotel - If you’ve heard of Mussel Mania then you know about this hotspot with the nice deck. Famous for its steamed mussels served with house-made harissa, butter, wine, and garlic sauce, and toasted baguette, this restaurant can’t keep guests away. You can enjoy waterfront views of downtown Fort Lauderdale while seated outdoors this Thanksgiving Day. The family-friendly atmosphere welcomes children and adults alike. With a menu that caters to American dishes that have a Mediterranean influence, this establishment is perfect for someone who is a fan of seafood. Call 954-377-5494 to book reservations. Location: 620 SE 4th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

A dish at Brio Italian Grille. Brio Italian Grille

Brio Italian Grille - With 8 locations scattered throughout Florida, including in Palm Beach Gardens and Pembroke Pines, it’s safe to say that Floridians have a taste for Brio Italian Grille. This restaurant serves classic Italian meals from the comfort of Broward Mall. Sure, you can get a traditional Thanksgiving dinner here. Or, you can buck tradition and just order a tasty Italian meal made of lobster ravioli, tomato Caprese, and a Bruschetta sampler. Call 954-370-0491 for more details. Location: 499 South University Drive, Plantation, FL 33324

A dish from Malbec Grill. Malbec Grill

Malbec Grill - Did you know there’s an Argentinian steakhouse hidden in Parkland? It’s no surprise that this elegant restaurant has developed a cult following with local athletes. Its menu includes quality, delectable treats such as grilled octopus and Wagyu skirt steak--both served with shaved 24K gold. The eatery will be serving patrons from a special menu specifically for Thanksgiving Day (and its full menu if you want variety). Standout pieces from the full menu include prime cuts and a bar that includes refined, yet exotic cocktails. If you dine in you’ll get to experience the lovely ambiance, or you can dine al fresco and enjoy the views. Despite the upscale appeal, it's family-friendly so feel free to bring your children. Call 954-775-0641 for more information. Location: 7351 FL-7 North, Parkland, FL 33073

A dish from Burlock Coast. Burlock Coast

Burlock Coast at The Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale - When it comes to this establishment, there are only two words to describe the menu-- seafood and spirits. Come here if a turkey dinner isn't necessarily appealing to you. Consider trying the grilled octopus or the house burger that's served with a chipotle aioli sauce--both entrees that locals can't stop raving about. Or, get the roasted cobia with bean and fennel and a side of oysters. Call 954-302-6460 to book your reservations or for more details. Location: 1 North Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Al fresco at Shooter's Restaurant. Shooter's Restaurant

Shooters Waterfront - There’s a reason why Shooters Waterfront has remained a staple in Broward County for the past 39 years. The beautiful three-story restaurant on the Intracoastal Waterway has arguably the best outdoor seating (and fire pit) in Broward County. But it’s the menu that will win you over which includes quality meats and fresh ingredients. When it comes to Thursday, save yourself the headache: For $165 you can get an entire meal dubbed, Thanksgiving Dinner to Go , (complete with roasted turkey and classic sides) that can feed 6 to 8 people. You and your loved ones (FYI: the establishment is dog-friendly) can share the merriment together. Place your order before November 23 to guarantee it. Call 954-566-2855 Location: 3033 Northeast 32nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

Macaroni and cheese courtesy of We Shuckin. We Shuckin