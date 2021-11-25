Where to Eat Thanksgiving Dinner in West Palm Beach

If you’re looking for a restaurant to dine in for Thanksgiving Day, look no further than your own backyard in sunny, low-key Palm Beach County. While Fort Lauderdale is known for its fusion restaurants and Miami ’s famous for eateries that cater to the Caribbean and Latin American palette, Palm Beach goes for the classics when it comes to taste buds--Italian specialty, locally-sourced seafood, and American steakhouse. Browse our list of restaurants that are serving dinner on Thanksgiving Day located throughout Delray Beach and West Palm Beach. If you’re placing a family order, make sure to call a few days beforehand instead of the day of--some restaurants typically stop accepting orders after November 23.

Thanksgiving Day dinner at Abe & Louie's. Abe & Louie's

Abe & Louie’s - This American steakhouse wants you to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner the same way mom would have made it! Billed as Thanksgiving For Two, the $118-priced holiday meal includes Abe & Louie’s infamous house salad, turkey, cornbread dressing, green beans, cranberry sauce, potatoes, and a slice of pumpkin pie (for two). Call 561-447-0024 to make reservations or you can place an order via Explore Tock . Location: 2200 Glades Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431

Dinner at the Avalon. Avalon Steak & Seafood

Avalon Steak & Seafood - Who doesn't want to eat on the shoreline while taking in coastal views? Known for its dry-aged ribeyes, seafood, and wet-aged filet mignon, this local favorite will serve patrons a three-course dinner from a prix fixe menu on Thanksgiving Day. For $80 you can get a home-cooked meal while dining on the coast.

You can also order from a selection of lighter entrees that includes vegetarian-friendly options. Call 561-593-2500 to book reservations. Location: 110 East Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach, FL

Dine al fresco at the Atlantic Grille. Atlantic Grille at the Seagate Hotel.

Atlantic Grille at the Seagate Hotel & Spa - If you're in need of fresh ingredients and bold flavors set against lavish decor, then look no further. This restaurant is all about ambiance--with features such as rich, wooden embellishments; a firepit lounge, and a 2,500-gallon shark tank. The restaurant also offers indoor and outdoor seating with ocean and street views. Call 561-665-4800 for more information about Thanksgiving dinner or make reservations on Open Table . Location: 1000 East Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33483

Enjoy a modern Thanksgiving dinner at Batch Southern Kitchen & Tap. Batch Southern Kitchen & Tap

Batch Southern Kitchen & Tap - Every day is Thanksgiving dinner here, to be honest. The menu is packed with the type of southern comfort food that instantly puts a smile on your face such as chicken & waffles, ribs, shrimp & grits, jambalaya, macaroni & cheese, and more. If the full menu doesn’t catch your eye, the meal to-go package will. Dubbed Not Yo Granny's Turkey Dinner, the holiday special features cajun fried turkey (brined in sweet tea) served with all the fixings. Dine-in, call 561-708-000 for more information, or place a takeout order via GrubHub . Location: 223 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach, FL

The view at Deck 84. Deck 84

Deck84 - It doesn’t get any better than Thanksgiving dinner on the waterfront! Order from an a la carte holiday special menu that includes butternut squash bisque, herb-roast turkey, pan-seared yellowtail snapper, and more. As a special promotion for Thanksgiving Day, when you buy an entree, you're treated to Happy Hour prices at the bar. Call 561-665-8484 for more details or make reservations at Seven Rooms . Location: 840 East Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 3348

Dinner at the Galley, inside the Hilton West Palm Beach. Galley at the Hilton West Palm Beach

Galley at the Hilton West Palm Beach - Tucked away inside The Hilton, this eatery attracts a cool crowd of patrons from all walks of life. Once you enter its doors you'll understand why--the atmosphere really is just good vibes: you can have dinner from the lush outdoor patio. Or hang out near the fireplace while enjoying views of palm trees. Bring your family along or friends for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner by Chef Guillermo P. Eleicegui: roasted turkey, green bean casserole, sausage stuffing, and more. For more details call 561- 231-6100. Location: 600 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Seafood courtesy of Lucky Shuck. Lucky Shuck

Lucky Shuck - A drive to Jupiter is worth it when this jewel of an oyster bar and taphouse awaits. You can order from a special Turkey Day menu that includes festive cocktails. If you’re feeling swank, get the Lucky Lobster Dinner For Two ($140) that features two-pound Maine lobsters with crawfish stuffed tails served with a specialty lobster, cognac, and hollandaise sauce; steamed claws; green beans; potatoes au gratin, and more. For under $50 you can get a beef tenderloin with mashed potatoes, asparagus served with hollandaise, blue cheese butter, and mushroom cream sauce. Call 561-532-3331 to book reservations. Location: 1116 Love Street, Jupiter, FL 33477

Prime meat courtesy of the Meat Market Palm Beach. Meat Market Palm Beach

Meat Market Palm Beach - When it comes to the creme de la creme of steakhouses, this is it. Known amongst insiders as “the best steakhouse in South Florida,” you can’t go wrong dining here for Thanksgiving Day--especially with offerings such as Kobe beef meatloaf, duck, rib eye, wagyu filet mignon, oysters, sea bass, and more from the menu. Call 561-354-9800 for reservations. Location: 191 Bradley Place, Palm Beach, FL 33480

Dinner at Morton's The Steakhouse. Morton's The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse - You can’t go wrong with this classic American steakhouse with a sleek, modern decor. For under $60, you can get a three-course Thanksgiving dinner meal: roasted turkey served with a roulade; sage and cranberry stuffing; corn souffle; creamed spinach, and more. You can also peruse the full menu that includes the fan-favorite: Morton's Prime Ocean Platter that includes salmon wrapped in bacon, Oysters Rockafeller, crab cakes, and jumbo shrimp. Call 561-835-9664 to make reservations. Location: 777 S Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Dine outdoor at Trevini Ristorante. Trevini Ristorante