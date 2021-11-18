Miami, FL

Where to Eat Thanksgiving Dinner in Miami

Carla St. Louis

Thanksgiving Day is in a few days and already you’re wondering, “Where am I going to eat?” When it comes to fine dining, South Florida has a lot of eateries located in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach. If you’re in Miami-Dade County, save yourself the headache of deciding which restaurant to go to and follow this trusty guide! Whether you have expensive taste and want to experience a luxury restaurant, or are on the hunt for a budget-friendly meal the way your grandma used to make it, there’s a local restaurant in the Magic City where you can get a classic turkey dinner complete with fixings. You can choose to dine-in or place a takeout order in advance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hq0nq_0d03LEhM00
Thanksgiving Day dinner at Bar One located in Miami.Bar One Miami

Bar One - Housed on the marina, this eatery offers a Thanksgiving dinner menu that plays to a “Caribbean Afro Cuban soul” palette. Its regular menu of oxtails, lobster, lamb chops, and more encompasses the eclectic vibes of Miami. Call 305-763-8323 for more details. Location: 520 West Avenue, Unit 1, Miami, FL 33139

Forte dei Marmi - This upscale joint on Ocean Drive will be serving a three-course dinner with seafood options which may or may not include their famous linguine “alla Nerano,” a homemade pumpkin ravioli. Call 786-276-3095 for more information. Location: 150 Ocean Drive, Miami, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gwmO1_0d03LEhM00
Outdoor dining courtesy of Kiki on the River in Miami.Kiki on the River

Kiki on the River - Known for rolling out a special menu during the holidays, this riverfront hotspot offers a Greek take on a traditional Thanksgiving dinner--with entrees such as roasted turkey and pork belly, (brined and marinated). Call 786-502-3243 for reservations. Location: 450 NW North River Dr, Miami, FL 33128

Kosushi Miami - You’ll get a Michelin-starred culinary experience with this gem hidden in the South of Fifth. Deep six traditions and cultivate your own by dining at this eatery that’s known for its sushi and sashimi, hot and cold dishes, and maki specials by Chef Shoyo Iida. The restaurant will remain open on Thanksgiving Day from 6 PM to midnight. Location: 801 South Pointe Drive, Unit# 105, Miami Beach, FL 33139

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09BsOB_0d03LEhM00
A roasted turkey dinner awaits you at L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon in the Design District.L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon

L'Atelier Miami - Tucked away in the Design District this French restaurant will serve a 4-course menu that’s surprisingly Americana--a turkey dinner with a multi-layered pumpkin and chestnut duo topped with shaved white truffle and gingerbread spices. Book your reservations or call 305-402-9070. Location: 151 NE 41st Street, Suite 235, Miami, FL 33137

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nJGu2_0d03LEhM00
A sampling from the menu at Orno in Miami.Orno

Orno at the THesis Hotel - The brainchild of Chef Niven Patel, this American concept dinery will serve a Thanksgiving feast that includes a three-course menu of classic dishes reimaged and cooked with fire. Call 305-667-5611 to book reservations. Location: 1350 S Dixie Hwy, Coral Gables, FL 33146

Prime 112 at Brown’s Hotel - With a reputation for offering a multitude of entrees for Thanksgiving dinners such as roasted turkey with Kobe beef and sausage stuffing and a whole fried turkey leg, it’s no wonder this steakhouse is a favorite with locals. Let’s see if they’ll serve their sweet potato cupcakes with marshmallow frosting this year. Call for more menu offerings at 305-532-8112. Location: 112 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=471veS_0d03LEhM00
Red Rooster in Overtown.Red Rooster

Red Rooster Overtown - Eat traditional Southern comfort food for Thanksgiving in the historically Black neighborhood of Overtown. Chef Marcus Samuelsson celebrates the roots of American cuisine with classics such as cornbread & ribs and shrimp & grits. Call 305-640-9880 for menu details. Location: 920 NW 2nd Avenue, Overtown, FL 33136

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gfdm7_0d03LEhM00
Seafood courtesy of Seaspice in Miami.Seaspice

Seaspice - Enjoy your Thanksgiving Day by dining al fresco with an unbeatable riverfront view. Along with its regular a la carte menu, Seaspice will also offer their “Thanksgiving A La Carte Specials,” which includes a three-course meal curated by Chef Angel Leon of an autumn soup, seared foie, turkey roulade, and sweet potato mousse. Call 305-440-4200 for more details. Location: 422 NW North River Drive, Miami, FL 33128

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QEITY_0d03LEhM00
Pies from Stubborn Seed.Stubborn Seed

Stubborn Seed - Don’t forget dessert! Grab a handcrafted pie--whether it's pumpkin creme, pecan, or caramel apple--to close out Thanksgiving dinner. But you need to act fast. The last day to fill in your order is November 19. Call 786-322-5211 to place your order. Location: 101 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49WyrY_0d03LEhM00
A view from The Bazaar by Jose Andres.The Bazaar by Jose Andres

The Bazaar South Beach at the SLS Hotel Miami - For a trendy, decadent experience head to the SLS Hotel, where you’ll find this restaurant that specializes in signature dishes inspired by Latin American and Caribbean influences. Call 305-455-2999 for menu details. Location: 1701 Collins Avenue, #100., Miami Beach, FL 33139

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31DSzN_0d03LEhM00
A view from Toscana Divino in Miami.Toscana Divino

Toscana Divino - For under $50, you can get dinner with an Italian flair from a special menu that includes pumpkin gnocchi, potato puree, Brussel sprouts, and a roasted turkey served with apple, sage, and Italian sausage stuffing. Call 305-371-2767 for more. Location: 900 South Miami Avenue, Miami, FL 33130

Villa Azur - Whet your palette with a taste of the South of France. The chic restaurant is hosting a special edition of their Thursday Night Dinner for Thanksgiving Day. You can order from a prix fixe menu that includes a 3-course dinner (and specialty cocktails): a lobster butternut squash bisque, roasted turkey breast, bacon cornbread stuffing, pumpkin pie, and more. Or, order from the a la carte menu inspired by the French Mediterranean. You can make reservations at Open Table or call 305-763-8688 for details. To place an order, send an email to info@villaazurmiami.com no later than November 21. Location: 309 23rd Street, Miami Beach, FL 33139

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0diZj7_0d03LEhM00
Mac & cheese and lobster from the World Famous House of Mac in Miami.World Famous House of Mac

World Famous House of Mac - Because of the significance of macaroni and cheese as an element of Thanksgiving dinner, it's no surprise that this restaurant made the cut. It’s the only restaurant that gives patrons 15 different options of macaroni and cheese. Call 786-636-6967 to place an order. Location: 2055 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127 and 13521 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach, FL 33181

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zkHHH_0d03LEhM00
Chicken and waffles from Yardbird Table & Bar in Miami.Yardbird Table & Bar

Yardbird Table & Bar - If you’re looking for a Southern twist to your Thanksgiving meal, this James Beard-nominated staple is perfect for you. Billed as Thanksgiving Feast-to-Go, you can order comfort food such as herb-roasted turkey, green bean casserole, bourbon brown butter glazed yams, and more. Call 305-538-5220 for pricing and to place an order. Location: 1600 Lenox Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

