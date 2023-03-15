The latest treasure find at Arkansas’ Crater of Diamonds State Park

Talia Meadows

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=347Pmv_0lJBDdZU00
Image for representation onlyPhoto byCarla Paton (author)

The latest large diamond find was on March 4, 2023, a 3.29-carat brown diamond.

Nestled in the heart of Arkansas, the Crater of Diamonds State Park is a unique gem that allows visitors to hunt for precious stones, including diamonds. As the only diamond-producing site in the world open to the public, this extraordinary park attracts thousands of visitors each year who dream of unearthing a valuable treasure. This article will explore the park’s history, operational structure, and recent diamond discoveries.

History

The story of Crater of Diamonds State Park began in 1906 when a local farmer, John Huddleston, discovered two diamonds on the surface of his land. This discovery sparked a “diamond rush,” with prospectors flocking to the area searching for their fortune. In 1952, the property was sold to the state of Arkansas, which established the Crater of Diamonds State Park, officially opening it to the public in 1972.

How It Works

Visitors to the park are provided with various tools, such as shovels, screens, and buckets, to search for diamonds within the park’s 37.5-acre plowed field, the eroded surface of an ancient volcanic crater. The park operates on a “finders, keepers” policy, meaning that any diamonds or other gemstones discovered by visitors are theirs to keep, regardless of their value.

Aside from diamonds, visitors can also find a variety of other minerals, including amethyst, jasper, and quartz. The park offers educational programs and exhibits to teach visitors about the geology of the area, as well as tips on how to search for diamonds effectively.

Recent Diamond Finds

Over the years, many impressive diamonds have been dug up or discovered at the Crater of Diamonds State Park. Here are just a few discoveries:

1. In September 2021, a 4.38-carat yellow diamond was found by a visitor from Oklahoma. The diamond was named “The BamMam Diamond” after the finder’s two children, and it is one of the largest yellow diamonds discovered in the park.

2. In June 2021, a 2.20-carat brown diamond was discovered by a visitor from Arkansas. Dubbed the “Nona J Diamond,” this impressive find was the largest diamond discovered in the park during that year.

3. In October 2020, a visitor unearthed a 4.49-carat yellow diamond, which she named “The Canaan Diamond” after her son. The diamond is the largest gemstone found at the park since 2017.

The Crater of Diamonds State Park offers an unparalleled experience for visitors, combining the thrill of treasure hunting with the beauty of the Arkansas landscape. With its rich history and the tantalizing prospect of unearthing a rare gem, this extraordinary park continues to captivate people's imaginations worldwide.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Diamond# Travel# Arkansas travel# Ozarks# gemstone

Comments / 0

Published by

History, weather, local events, and other assorted shiny objects. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Colorado State
3K followers

More from Talia Meadows

El Paso, TX

President Biden designates the Castner Range in El Paso, Texas a National Monument

Nestled in Northeast El Paso, Texas, the Castner Range is an area of immense natural beauty, ecological importance, and historical significance. Conservation advocates have been working tirelessly for decades to preserve this unique landscape. Now, organizations like the Frontera Land Alliance teamed up with U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, urging President Biden to designate Castner Range as a national monument, ensuring its permanent protection which he did today.

Read full story
Missouri State

“The Old Farmer’s Almanac” 10-Day Forecast for Missouri: Planting Dates and Gardening Tips for Late March 2023

As the last two weeks of March 2023 come to a close, gardeners and farmers in Missouri look to The Old Farmer’s Almanac for guidance on weather conditions and planting tips. This article provides a 10-day forecast, planting dates, and gardening advice tailored to Missouri’s unique climate during this transitional period.

Read full story

The fiery fate of Thomas Cranmer: a Reformation leader burned for heresy and politics

On this day in history, March 21, 1556, Archbishop Thomas Cranmer met a fiery end when he was burned alive on the orders of Mary Tudor, Queen of England. While the official reason for his execution was the alleged heresy stemming from his role in the English Reformation, the underlying motive was linked to his involvement in facilitating King Henry VIII’s divorce from Mary’s mother, Catherine of Aragon, many years prior. This article will explore the life of Thomas Cranmer, his contributions to the English Reformation, and the events leading up to his death.

Read full story
Houston County, TX

Texas NWS Flood Warning alert for Houston, Anderson, Cherokee, counties

The NOAA, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the NWS, National Weather Service, has issued a "Flood Warning" alert event for flooding today until tomorrow:. The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas...Neches River Near Neches affecting Houston, Cherokee and Anderson Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto, Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast....FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neches River Near Neches. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have livestock and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. Expect minor flooding of the boat ramp. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...- At 10:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 12.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM CDT Tuesday was 13.1 feet.- Forecast...The river is expected to continue to decrease to around 12.1 feet by this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet.- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.4 feet on 06/24/2015.

Read full story
1 comments
Missouri State

Southeastern Missouri NOAA heavy rainfall forecast - Hydrologic Outlook alert

The NOAA, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the NWS, National Weather Service, has issued a "Hydrologic Outlook" alert event for "Heavy Rainfall" this Thursday night through Friday evening:

Read full story
Kentucky State

A union to end a feud: the Hatfield-McCoy marriage of March 21, 1891

On March 21, 1891, an extraordinary event marked the end of one of American history's most notorious family feuds. In the hills of Kentucky, a Hatfield married a McCoy, ending a 20-year-long, blood-soaked feud that had begun with a pig-stealing accusation. This article will delve into the background of the Hatfield and McCoy feud, the couple who united the families, and how their marriage ended the hostility.

Read full story
1 comments

South Dakota “Old Farmer’s Almanac” 10-day forecast - March

As the final two weeks of March 2023 settle in, South Dakota gardeners can turn to The Old Farmer’s Almanac for valuable insights on weather patterns and planting recommendations. This article will cover the Almanac’s weather forecast, planting dates, and essential gardening tips to help South Dakota residents make the most of their gardens during this period.

Read full story
Utah State

Utah “Old Farmer’s Almanac” 10-day forecast - March

As the final two weeks of March 2023 approach, Utah gardeners can look to The Old Farmer’s Almanac for valuable insights on weather patterns and planting recommendations. This article will cover the Almanac’s weather forecast, planting dates, and essential gardening tips to help Utah residents make the most of their gardens during this period.

Read full story
1 comments
Wyoming State

Wyoming “Old Farmer’s Almanac” 10-day forecast - March

As we enjoy the last two weeks of March 2023 and the first weeks of sping, The Old Farmer’s Almanac provides Wyoming’s gardening enthusiasts with invaluable insights into the region’s expected weather patterns and planting recommendations. This article will cover the Almanac’s weather forecast, planting dates, and essential gardening tips to help you make the most of your garden during this period.

Read full story
1 comments
Nebraska State

The birth of the Republican Party: A turning point in American history

On March 20, 1854, anti-slavery activists within the US Whig political party took a bold stand against the Kansas-Nebraska Act, forming the new Republican Party. This pivotal moment in American history saw notable politicians, including Abraham Lincoln, Rutherford B. Hayes, Chester A. Arthur, and Benjamin Harrison, switch allegiance to join the newly-established party. But what was the background to the Kansas-Nebraska Act, and how did it lead to the formation of the Republican Party? This article delves into the historical context and explores the events that led to creating one of America’s most influential political parties.

Read full story
1 comments
Idaho State

Idaho “Old Farmer’s Almanac” 10-day forecast - March

On this first day of spring, Idaho gardeners eagerly await the perfect time to start planting and tending to their gardens. The Old Farmer’s Almanac provides a 10-day forecast to help gardeners plan for the last two weeks of March 2023, offering valuable insights into planting dates, gardening tips, and other local almanac items specific to Idaho. In this article, we’ll explore this forecast and discuss essential gardening information for Idahoans.

Read full story
4 comments

West Virginia “Old Farmer’s Almanac” 10-day forecast - March

On this first day of spring, West Virginia gardeners eagerly await the perfect time to start planting and tending to their gardens. The Old Farmer’s Almanac provides a 10-day forecast to help gardeners plan for the last two weeks of March 2023, offering valuable insights into planting dates, gardening tips, and other local almanac items specific to West Virginia. In this article, we’ll explore this forecast and discuss essential gardening information for West Virginians.

Read full story
Virginia State

Virginia “Old Farmer’s Almanac” 10-day forecast - March

On this first day of spring, Virginia gardeners eagerly await the perfect time to start planting and tending to their gardens. The Old Farmer’s Almanac provides a 10-day forecast to help gardeners plan for the last two weeks of March 2023, offering valuable insights into planting dates, gardening tips, and other local almanac items specific to Virginia. In this article, we’ll explore this forecast and discuss essential gardening information for Virginians.

Read full story
Indiana State

Indiana “Old Farmer’s Almanac” 10-day forecast - March

On this first day of spring, Indiana gardeners eagerly await the perfect time to start planting and tending to their gardens. The Old Farmer’s Almanac provides a 10-day forecast to help gardeners plan for the last two weeks of March 2023, offering valuable insights into planting dates, gardening tips, and other local almanac items specific to Indiana. In this article, we’ll explore this forecast and discuss essential gardening information for Indianans.

Read full story
2 comments
Iowa State

Iowa “Old Farmer’s Almanac” 10-day forecast - March

On this first day of spring, Iowa gardeners eagerly await the perfect time to start planting and tending to their gardens. The Old Farmer’s Almanac provides a 10-day forecast to help gardeners plan for the last two weeks of March 2023, offering valuable insights into planting dates, gardening tips, and other local almanac items specific to Iowa. In this article, we’ll explore this forecast and discuss essential gardening information for Iowans.

Read full story
1 comments

North Carolina “Old Farmer’s Almanac” 10-day forecast - March

As winter gives way to spring, North Carolina gardeners eagerly await the perfect time to start planting and tending to their gardens. The Old Farmer’s Almanac provides a 10-day forecast to help gardeners plan for the last two weeks of March 2023, offering valuable insights into planting dates, gardening tips, and other local almanac items specific to North Carolina. In this article, we’ll explore this forecast and discuss essential gardening information for North Carolinians.

Read full story
2 comments

South Carolina “Old Farmer’s Almanac” 10-day forecast - March

As the final days of March 2023 come to a close (already?!), gardeners in South Carolina eagerly greet the arrival of spring and the promise of a bountiful growing season. The Old Farmer’s Almanac provides a 10-day forecast to assist gardeners in making informed decisions regarding planting dates, gardening tips, and other almanac items specific to South Carolina. In this article, we’ll explore the forecast for the last two weeks of March 2023 and discuss the essential gardening information for South Carolinians.

Read full story
Louisiana State

The Louisiana "Old Farmer’s Almanac” forecast for late March 2023

As spring arrives, Louisiana gardeners are eager to know the weather forecast and planting tips for the last two weeks of March. The Old Farmer’s Almanac offers valuable insights for those wishing to make the most of their gardens during this time. This article provides an overview of the almanac’s forecast, planting dates, and gardening tips for Louisiana in the last two weeks of March 2023.

Read full story
Mississippi State

The Mississippi “Old Farmer’s Almanac” forecast for late March 2023

As spring approaches in the Magnolia State, Mississippi gardeners eagerly prepare for the upcoming growing season. The Old Farmer’s Almanac, a trusted source for weather predictions, planting dates, and local gardening events, offers valuable insights for the last two weeks of March 2023. This year’s Almanac anticipates a mild spring with occasional rainfall, providing guidance to help gardeners make the most of the season.

Read full story
1 comments
Arkansas State

The Arkansas “Old Farmer’s Almanac” forecast for late March 2023

As the Natural State enters the warmer months, Arkansas gardeners eagerly prepare for the upcoming growing season. The Old Farmer’s Almanac, a trusted source for weather predictions, planting dates, and local gardening events, offers valuable insights for the last two weeks of March 2023. This year’s Almanac anticipates a mild and rainy spring, providing guidance to help gardeners make the most of the season.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy